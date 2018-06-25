South African inspiration for Shoreham's Charlotte

A family holiday to South Africa last year was the inspiration for the new album from multi-instrumentalist Charlotte Glasson.

She will be launching the new recording at a number of gigs including Shoreham’s Ropetackle on Thursday, June 28 at 8pm – South African flavours fused with jazz and Latin music to create a colourful sound.

Brighton-based Charlotte travelled out there in June last year with her son Cosmo, then three, and husband Russell. Cosmo was highly amused to discover that the South Africans call their traffic lights robots. The word Robots is now the title of the new album.

