Summer concerts from Worthing’s Rowland Singers.

Summer concerts will be performed by Worthing’s Rowland Singers.

Spokeswoman Jan Summers said: “The Rowland Singers Choral Society, conducted by Helen Emery with piano accompaniment by Kathryn Kay and guests The Emery Ensemble, will be performing two special summer concerts in July. The first concert is being held on Thursday, July 19 at Emmanuel URC, St Michael’s Road, Worthing, and the second on Friday, July 20 at St Symphorian’s Church, New Road, Worthing. Both concerts will start at 7.30pm.

“As usual, the selection of music is lighter in style for the summer concerts with the choir performing popular music including songs from Les Misérables, Blood Brothers and Sweeney Todd and the favourite medley A Tribute to Queen. There really will be something for everyone to enjoy and tap their feet to!

“Founded as a small group of singers in 1969, The Rowland Singers Choir will be celebrating 50 years of singing together next year. The choir continues to grow from strength to strength, with more than 65 members today, under the guidance of musical director Helen Emery.

“There will be a collection at both concerts to support the local charity, Worthing Churches Homeless Project.”

Tickets for the concert are £10 adult and £3 child. These are available on the door or by telephoning 01903 238792. Doors open at 7pm. For more information, visit www.rowlandsingers.co.uk.

