Tales of love, sorrow and hope at Steyning Festival’s folk evening

Steyning Festival is offering a feast of contemporary folk on Monday, June 4 (7.30pm).

Kirsty Merryn and Norfolk-based Alden, Patterson and Dashwood are the two young acts appearing in the Big Top as part of the 16-day festival, which opens on May 26 and runs until June 9.

A spokesperson said: “Alden, Patterson and Dashwood weave rich harmonies around beautifully written songs and melodies, using fiddle, dobro, guitar and mandolin.

“Their album, Call Me Home, has received much acclaim both here and abroad and they are in great demand. Their appearance in Steyning is part of a national tour.

“Kirsty Merryn has produced a highly acclaimed debut album, She & I, which takes the stories of inspirational women in history, such as Annie Taylor (the first person to survive a trip over Niagara Falls in a barrel) and Emma Hamilton, and turns them into exciting music anchored in the folk tradition.

“It has received extensive airplay since its release, reached the top three of the folk charts, and continues to receive glowing reviews in the national press.”

Mick Bullen, who runs a monthly song and music session in Partridge Green, is responsible for bringing the two acts to the Big Top.

He said: “It’s going to be an evening of traditional and contemporary songs performed with skill and passion, featuring stories of love, sorrow, hope and inspiration.”

Tickets cost £6-£12.

Visit www.steyningfestival.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.