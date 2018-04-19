Ten things coming up in the Chichester area

You won't want to miss...

1 Theatre. Present Laughter by Noël Coward gets the 2018 Chichester Festival Theatre summer season under way, running from April 20-May 12. Directed by Sean Foley, the cast is led by Rufus Hound as Garry Essendine, Katherine Kingsley as Liz Essendine and Tracy-Ann Oberman as Monica Reed.

2 Art. Art-lovers can get a taste of this year’s Chichester Art Trail at a special preview exhibition at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery. The preview runs from Tuesday-Sunday, April 24-29 – the ideal appetiser for the trail itself which runs on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, May 5, 6, 7 and then Saturday and Sunday, May 12 and 13 when the studios will be open from 10.30am-5.30pm each day. Trail guide booklets, which contain the listing of all artists and their venues, are available from the Oxmarket and other central locations or can be downloaded from www.chichesterarttrail.org. You can also visit the website to research artists and their studio locations before you begin your trail.

3 Art. Pallant House Gallery’s annual free Open Weekend is back for 2018 on Saturday, April 21 and Sunday, April 22. As well as offering visitors the opportunity to see exhibitions and displays for free, there will also be plenty of activities to entertain the whole family, including an all-day drop-in creative activity for all ages to help create a giant artwork inspired by Pop art and a behind-the-scenes look at the gallery’s archive.

4 Art. David Humphreys – Paintings & Collages offers an 80th birthday celebration for the Steyning artist at the Moncrieff-Bray Gallery, Woodruffs Farm, Woodruffs Lane, Egdean, Petworth (April 14-22). Spokeswoman Hollie Monhemius said: “David has lived in Sussex for over 50 years. We first exhibited his work over a decade ago and now at 80, he is still at the height of his powers and pushing his work in new directions.” Open daily: 11am-4pm; Sunday: 11am-1.30pm and by appointment. www.moncrieff-bray.com.

5 Music. Emsworth Meridian Singers present Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Gondoliers in concert with narration supporting the Joe Glover Trust on Saturday, April 21 starting at 7.30pm at Christ Church, Old Market Avenue, Chichester, PO19 1QH. Tickets available at The Novium.

6 Art. An explosion of colour awaits visitors to Emsworth this spring. On April 28, 29 and May 5, 6 and 7, Emsworth Arts Trail will showcase the varied work of more than 100 talented artists within the town. More details on emsworthartstrail.org.uk. Photo by John Tweddell.

7 Theatre. Following a West End run, The Kite Runner soars into Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre from Monday to Saturday, April 16 to 21. Based on Khaled Hosseini’s international bestselling novel, his powerful story has been adapted into a stage production, offering a haunting tale of friendship that spans cultures and continents, following one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption (top circle).

8 Medium. Ex-hairdresser Steve Holbrook, regarded by many as one of the UK’s top clairvoyant mediums, will be in action at the Norfolk Arms Hotel, Arundel on April 23; tickets £17 in advance on 01823 666292 or £18 on the door; doors open 7 for 7.30pm start.

9 Music. Zoe Schwarz Blue Commotion plays Chichester’s Chichester Inn on Saturday, April 21. Tickets are £15 on 01243 783 185 and online at www.rootsaroundtheworld.com/artist/zoeschwarz.php. The music starts at 8.30pm (lower circle).

10 Art. Royal Armouries Fort Nelson is presenting Wave by artist Paul Cummins and designer Tom Piper, as part of the final year of 14-18 NOW’s UK-wide tour of the iconic poppies. The sculpture will be at Fort Nelson until June 24. The presentations by 14-18 NOW, the UK’s arts programme for the First World War centenary, give people across the UK the chance to experience the impact of the ceramic poppy sculptures.

