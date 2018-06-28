Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday, June 29, to Thursday, July 5

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Crooners.

Friday, June 29, 8pm, £21, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. A tribute to some of the greatest crooners of all time. Former Manchester City, Wrexham and Northern Ireland midfielder Jim Whitley has exchanged his football boots for tap shoes in the comedy music show Crooners. A spokesperson said: “When injury cut short Jim’s football career he jumped on the chance to get back to his love for music and rekindle his previous experience as a singer. His love for swing music, The Rat Pack and the Great American Song book soon saw Jim become one of the UK’s most in-demand crooners on the theatre circuit.”

2. Kate Mosse.

Chichester-based novelist Kate Mosse is one of the stars at the Festival of Chichester. Kate joins the Talks at Six element of the festival on Saturday, June 30 (6pm-7pm), at Jubilee Hall, New Park Centre, Chichester – ideal for anyone who missed the Waterstones launch for her new book, The Burning Chambers, in May. Kate is amazed by the response to The Burning Chambers, the first of a quartet of novels spanning 300 years of history and travelling from Languedoc, south-west France, to the Cape of Good Hope, South Africa. She said: “Having not published a big historical novel for some six years, it’s been wonderful attending events all over the UK and Ireland to discover that readers are still just as interested, if not more so, in my stories. It’s the first time I’ve ever had a hardback novel sit at the top of the bestseller charts for three weeks.”

3. Horsham Symphony Orchestra.

Saturday, June 30, 7.30pm, £14, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Under their principal conductor Steve Dummer and guest leader Anna Giddey, Horsham Symphony Orchestra opens its summer concert at The Capitol with Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture ‘Fingal’s Cave’ Op. 26, Sibelius’s Violin Concerto in D minor Op. 47 and Brahms’ Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op. 98. Visit www.horshamsymphony.org.uk.

4. Me and My Girl.

July 2 to August 25, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312. This much-loved musical comedy includes the popular numbers ‘The Sun Has Got His Hat On’ and ‘Lambeth Walk’. The new staging is directed by Daniel Evans with choreography by Alistair David. Matt Lucas, known to millions for the hit TV series Little Britain, plays Bill Snibson. Caroline Quentin makes her Chichester debut as the Duchess of Dene. The show also stars Clive Rowe and Alex Young.

5. Ballet Central.

Tuesday, July 3, £13-£15, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Ballet Central offers people a chance to see the rising stars of dance theatre at The Hawth. Under the artistic direction of Christopher Marney, these dancers perform a mixed bill. Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor commented: “Audiences will enjoy Matthew Bourne’s Fairies Prologue from his gothic-reworking of Sleeping Beauty and we are thrilled to announce that, for the first time, Ballet Central will present an excerpt from Far by multi award-winning choreographer and director Wayne McGregor. After the success of last year’s Romeo and Juliet, choreographer Jenna Lee returns to Ballet Central with her brand-new creation Black Swan, a dark twist on the iconic classic. To celebrate the life and work of Kenneth MacMillan we introduce an excerpt from his rarely-seen 1983 ballet Valley of Shadows inspired by Georgio Bassani’s haunting novel The Garden of the Finzi-Continis. To close this year’s performance Christopher Marney will revive scenes from Christopher Gable’s Cinderella on the 25th anniversary of its creation. Set to an acclaimed score by Ballet Central’s resident composer Philip Feeney, this is a timeless version of a much-loved fairy tale.”

6. A Feast of Flash Fiction.

Wednesday, July 4, 5.30pm, £1, New Park Community Centre, Chichester. The panel features Worthing writers Derek McMillan (top circular picture), Julian M Miles and Caroline Osella. Derek said: “Flash fiction is a very condensed form of storytelling in which not a word is wasted. In that sense it resembles poetry. In the UK it is normally 500 words or fewer.”

7. Teletubbies Live.

Wednesday and Thursday, July 4-5. Tickets from £17, 10am, 1pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Join Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po in a show full of love and laughter as they explore Teletubbyland. Look out for the Tubby Phone, Noo-noo and the Sun Baby in a fun, bright and safe world that aims to capture young children’s imaginations and encourage them to explore the world around them. Visit www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton.

8. An Evening with Sir Geoff Hurst.

July 4, 8pm, £25-£50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Sir Geoff Hurst (bottom circular picture) heads to Horsham’s Capitol right in the middle of the 2018 World Cup. He will talk about his illustrious West Ham and England career and the second half will be a question and answer session with the audience. A great evening for football fans.

9. Mark Anthony as Prince.

July 5, 8pm, £21, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Mark Anthony offers one of the world’s best tributes to pop superstar Prince. A spokesperson said: “Mark first came to the public’s attention when he became the first doppelganger to appear on Top Of The Pops in the guise of the global superstar. Since Prince’s untimely death in April 2016, Mark has been very active with TV and other work.”

10. Chris Ramsey Live.

Friday, July 6, 7.30pm, £24.15, Theatre Royal, Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton. Acclaimed and award-winning stand-up comedian, host of his own TV entertainment show and stand-up show on Comedy Central, Celebrity Juice regular and the only person to ever put Katie Hopkins in her place, Chris Ramsey brings his brand new 2018 live tour to Sussex.

