The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Collingwood bring military splendour to Worthing!

Seafarers UK returns to Worthing’s Assembly Hall on Saturday, November 3 with another evening of entertainment provided by the Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Collingwood.

The concert is part of the charity’s annual fundraising season of concerts with the Royal Marines Band. They are promising a diverse and enjoyable range of music to engage the whole audience.

Alexandra Sard, Seafarers UK, said: “In 1917, a new charity for the maritime community was established. Such was the impact of so many seafarers who had been maimed or lost at sea during the Great War that the King was prepared to give his name to this new charity, and so it became the King George’s Fund for Sailors.

“Since then Seafarers UK – as it is now known – has helped all seafarers who are in desperate need, and their families, across the Royal Navy, Merchant Navy and Fishing Fleets. They do this by giving grants to organisations and projects that make a real difference to people’s lives, across the Merchant Navy, Fishing Fleets, Royal Navy and Royal Marines. In 2017 they gave grants totaling £3.2m to over 60 maritime welfare charities.”

The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Collingwood was formed on June 16 2009 and makes a significant contribution to the Naval Service and wider UK interests. It provides musical support to commemorative events and veteran’s parades in London and throughout the South Coast. Its concerts raise funds for Service charities such as Seafarers UK and it performs for events both on a national level and for local communities.

This year they performed as part of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines at The Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall which was streamed online worldwide and attended by HRH Prince Harry. They have also performed at The Barakura Gardens Harvest Festival in Japan, The Lord Mayor’s Show in London, The Basel and Zurich Christmas Tattoo, Massed Bands Beating Retreat to commemorate 350 years of the Royal Marines, events commemorating the 100th Anniversary of the First World War and the Avenches Tattoo in Switzerland.

Tickets from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206206 and online at http://worthingtheatres.co.uk.

