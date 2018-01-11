The Hawth celebrates George Michael’s legacy

Faith: The George Michael Legacy celebrates one of the world’s greatest singer-songwriters at The Hawth, Crawley, on Sunday, January 14 (7.30pm).

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “George Michael tribute Wayne Dilks and his eight-piece band take you on a musical journey of 35 years of hit records, from Wham to his solo career.

“Based upon the George Michael 25 Live tour (also known as the 25th anniversary tour), this is a show not to be missed for all fans of this musical legend and anyone who loves good music.”

Tickets on 01293 553636.

