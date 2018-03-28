The John Law Quartet play Chichester

Chichester Jazz Club welcomes the John Law Quartet and Re-Creations to The Pallant Suite, Freemason’s Hall, 7 South Pallant, Chichester PO19 1SY on Friday, April 6.

Spokeswoman Melissa Hauffe said: “We have Sam Crockatt on saxophone, James Agg on bass and Billy Weir on drums.

“John Law has put together a stunning new group of young musicians, playing mainly his arrangements of other people’s tunes. In a move away from his previous electronics to this purely-acoustic group, he will be presenting music taken not just from the standard jazz repertoire but also music taken from pop and indie material (Beatles, Radiohead, Sting and others).

“John Law has created a band which plays highly-accessible melodic music and recognised tunes in extremely-creative and interactive arrangements, simple and complex, with an emphasis on spontaneous interaction in a group of highly-versatile young musicians.

“Sam Crockatt, on saxophones, is a Parliamentary Jazz Award winner and himself a bandleader and composer who has performed and recorded with Gwilym Simcock and Kit Downes. Above all a really melodic improviser.”

Admission £12 guests, £7 members from The Novium, Tower Street; 01243 775888.

For other stories by Phil, see: https://www.chichester.co.uk/author/Phil.Hewitt2



See also: https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/works-by-damien-hirst-and-tracey-emin-at-chichester-s-pallant-house-gallery-1-8431564



See also: https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/review-on-the-town-university-of-chichester-students-1-8432571



See also: https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/zyrah-rose-singer-sets-up-new-performing-arts-school-in-worthing-1-8431568



See also: https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/latest-marcus-martin-concert-in-worthing-1-8431570

