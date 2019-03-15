The late great Keith Flint to be remembered with Brighton mental-health charity fundraiser

Brighton is to remember the late Keith Flint, founding member of the electronic dance act the Prodigy who died in tragic circumstances earlier this year at the age of 49.

The Keith Flint charity fundraiser UK tour will take in 11 dates in 11 cities, including Brighton, with ticket sales going to partner charities dedicated to improving mental health and preventing suicide. 100% of ticket sales go to charity; 50% to The CALMzone, 50% to Mind.

As spokesman Josh Counsell explains: “We are proud to announce Music For The Jilted Generation UK Tour in honour of the late, great Keith Flint with ALL profits going to CALM and MIND

“With £5500 already raised and on track to double that from their London shows this Saturday, The Cause have partnered with venues and local collectives in Manchester, Sheffield, Brighton, Southampton, Leeds, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Glasgow, Southend, with many other cities in the pipeline.

“Their aim is to raise maximum awareness and funds for mental health charities.

“For those that can't make the event we've also set up a Just Giving page which will go directly to The Cause's charity partners - https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/musicforthejiltedgeneration?fbclid=IwAR3l8WaIIpTlTSqOPV5XI9-jQPgNnXF8ZfvN6igulhkc3ks8n3b8y2xyGCQ

“In memory of Keith Flint the music industry has rallied together in a matter of days and put this UK tour on, the teams aim to raise as much money as possible whilst bringing mental health awareness to the masses. Please help us raise much money by spreading the message further.

“The tour, curated in collaboration with NLA Artists, will be a UK-wide celebration of the music Keith and The Prodigy inspired. Local heroes will play alongside those who the band shared line-ups with and whose records were played at events during their rise to fame. All artists performing throughout the tour will perform 100% for free.

Dates:

Sat 16th March - The Cause, LONDON

Thurs 21st March- The White Hotel, MANCHESTER

Fri 22nd March - Yellow Arch Studios, SHEFFIELD

Fri 29th March - The Arch Club, BRIGHTON

Fri 29th March - The Underground, STOKE ON TRENT

30th March - Annies Attic, SOUTHEND

6th April - SGW3, GLASGOW

23rd April - Cabaret Voltaire, EDINBURGH

26th April - Club Upside Down, SUNDERLAND

27th ApRil - Mint Warehouse, LEEDS

3rd May - The Tunnels, ABERDEEN

Ticket details here

The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is leading a movement against male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under 45 in the UK. Join the campaign to take a stand against male suicide and get the tools you need for action.

MIND provides information, advice and support to people affected by mental health problems. It works to prevent mental health problems, promote mental wellbeing and ensure those with mental health problems are respected and included in their local communities.

NEED HELP? HERE'S WHAT THE CAUSE RECOMMENDS...

Samaritans is a charity that aims to help people suffering emotional distress. They are free to contact 24/7 from any UK or Irish phone by dialling 116 123. Head to samaritans.org for further details.

CALM (CAMPAIGN AGAINST LIVING MISERABLY)

The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is leading a movement against male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under 45 in the UK. Join the campaign to take a stand against male suicide and get the tools you need for action. Call 0800 58 58 58 for further information.

MIND IN HARINGEY

Mind in Haringey provides information, advice and support to people affected by mental health problems, primarily in Haringey. We work to prevent mental health problems, promote mental well being and ensure those with mental health problems are respected and included in our local community.

MUSIC MINDS MATTER

Whatever you’re going through right now, you can contact Music Minds Matter on 0808 802 8008 or email us at MMM@helpmusicians.org.uk.

If you work in music and are struggling to cope, or know someone who is, talk to us. It doesn’t have to be a crisis, or about music. We have trained advisors that are here to listen, support and help at any time.

With 97 years supporting musicians, Help Musicians UK understands the complexity of working in music and created Music Minds Matter as a dedicated service for anyone in the industry.

.