The Magic of Motown in Crawley: Back-to-back hits at The Hawth this month

The Magic of Motown returns to The Hawth, Crawley, this month with a variety of classic hits from the ’60s and ’70s.

The touring concert, which has been seen by more than one million people, is at the theatre on Thursday, November 29 (7pm), offering one of the biggest parties of the year.

A spokesperson said: “Prepare yourself for 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship in this explosive concert experience.

“Celebrate the sound of a generation as the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Lionel Richie, Smokey Robinson and many more are sensationally recreated for you by an exceptionally talented cast and band.

“This breathtaking concert spectacular takes you on a musical journey through all your favourite songs, including: ‘Ain’t No Mountain’, ‘Signed Sealed Delivered’, ‘Grapevine’, ‘Get Ready’, ‘Dancing In The Streets’, ‘My Girl’, ‘Blame It On The Boogie’, ‘Uptight’, ‘Endless Love’, ‘My Cherie Amor’, ‘All Night Long’, ‘Heatwave’, ‘I’m Coming Out’, ‘Loco In Acapulco’ plus many more.”

Tickets cost £26.50. Call 01293 553636 or visit www.hawth.co.uk.

Also at The Hawth

The Nigel Price Trio perform an evening of top notch jazz in the studio on Tuesday, November 20.

A spokesperson said: “The Nigel Price Trio has released four albums, completed five UK tours, and played hundreds of concerts since they formed in 2000, including ten residencies at Ronnie Scott’s.

“This really is one of the great touring bands in recent history and the music has always gone down a storm.

“The trio picked up the award for Best Jazz Ensemble in the Parliamentary Jazz Awards in 2010 and in 2018 this gig is part of a 56-date tour.”

Tickets cost £15. The concert starts at 7.45pm.

Find out more about the band at www.nigelprice.biz.

