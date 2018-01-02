The Phoenix Choir of Crawley offers an emotional journey

This year brings the chance to sing The Dream of Gerontius with the Phoenix Choir of Crawley.

Spokeswoman Angela Finn said: “How about a new hobby for the new year? Phoenix Choir rehearsals for the spring term begin on Thursday, January 11, at Holy Trinity School in Gossops Green, and new members are welcome.

“Phoenix Choir of Crawley are inviting anyone interested in singing to join them to sing The Dream of Gerontius.

“The choir is also holding a full day workshop on Elgar’s seminal oratorio, on Saturday, February 3, 10am to 4pm at Crawley Baptist Church, Crabtree Road, West Green, Crawley, RH11 7HJ.

“The workshop is part of the preparation for a performance of this popular concert piece at The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, on March 24.

“Led by Phoenix Choir’s music director, Samuel Hayes, with the three professional soloists who will be in the performance, the workshop offers the opportunity to explore the music and themes of this choral masterpiece.

“Soloists are Jennifer Westwood (mezzo soprano), Tom Raskin (tenor) and Quentin Hayes (baritone).

“Guest singers will pay £45 for membership for one full term (starting on January 11) including the workshop and performance; £35 for the workshop, the following seven Thursday evening rehearsals and to take part in the performance; £15 to attend the workshop only. Music (published by Novello) can be hired for £3.

“The poem, The Dream of Gerontius, upon which Elgar’s work is based, was written by the famous British theologian, John Henry Newman and describes Gerontius’ emotional and spiritual journey as he passes from life, through death, into the afterlife to come face to face with God. It was a poem that inspired many prominent Britons over a century ago, including Elgar himself.”

For more information about how to participate, call 01293 515287 or visit www.phoenixchoircrawley.org.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.