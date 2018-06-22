Violin maestro George Clifford supports Festival of Arts in East Grinstead

Violinist George Clifford will be leading a baroque ensemble of distinguished musicians at St. Swithun’s Church, East Grinstead, on June 30 (7.30pm) as part of St Swithun’s Festival of Arts.

They will support St. Swithun’s Festival Choir as they perform Vivaldi’s Gloria and works by Purcell.

George, who was born and raised in East Grinstead, graduated from the Royal Academy of Music with a BMus (First Class Honours) in Performance (violin) in 2009. After that he went on to study for an MA in baroque violin, achieving a distinction and the prestigious DipRAM for an outstanding final recital.

During his education at Estcots Primary and then Imberhorne Secondary, George showed great talent for music but did not think his life would be as a professional musician who travels the world. George said: “Vivaldi’s Gloria is one of sacred music’s most uplifting choral works, a piece of high drama and hidden performers. It’s an honour for me to be in my home town performing this at the festival.”

Tickets are £10 from St. Swithun’s Parish Office on 01342 325026 or admin@swithhq.org.uk. Visit www.georgecliffordviolin.com.

In addition to this superb performance, visitors may privately view the Young Artist and Designer Exhibition, sponsored by East Grinstead Meridian Rotary Club, and beautiful floral displays. On Sunday, July 1 (3pm), the highly versatile vocal ensemble Quorum (quorum.org.uk) will be performing. The festival runs from June 30-July 3. Visit www.swithuneastgrinstead.org.uk.

