Will Young announces Brighton and Portsmouth dates plus new single

UK pop icon Will Young releases his brand new single ‘All The Songs’ today, the first track to be heard from his long awaited seventh album Lexicon, set for release on June 14.

He has also confirmed Brighton and Portsmouth dates this autumn.

Spokesman Simon Blackmore said "‘All The Songs’ arrives with an incredible, agenda-setting video directed by the legendary fashion photographer & director Rankin.

“An upbeat, piano-led, dancefloor-tilted heartbreak anthem, ‘All The Songs’ serves as the perfect introduction to an album built around the joy of pop music, “I always say that there’s no point in doing it if it’s not joyous. That’s been my motto: do it the way you want to do it.” A motto by which to live…..

“The joyfulness around the making of Lexicon lit a real spark of creativity for Young and in some ways the album provides a sense of new beginnings, his first release on the independent label Cooking Vinyl has given Young a sense of liberation and freedom; Lexicon was created partly by reuniting with the team behind his 2011 album Echoes, including producers and songwriters Richard X, Jim Eliot and Mima Stilwell, and also by teaming up with the likes of Eg White (Adele, Florence + The Machine), amazing new talent Boy Matthews (ZAYN, Duke Dumont), Danny Shah (David Guetta, Kylie Minogue) and Tom Walker.

“The 40-year-old South London local hasn’t spent the time between albums twiddling his thumbs.

“Young has been working as an active and vocal campaigner for the LGBTQ movement, including the promotion of all-inclusive children’s books on Cbeebies, the second season of his hugely popular LGBT podcast Homo Sapiens (which he co-created and co-presents with filmmaker and friend Chris Sweeney) is out now and he’s already booked live dates across the summer, playing Tom Kerridge’s Pub In The Park events, a celebration of the best food and music the country has to offer, as well as at Gloucestershire’s Party At The Castle and a show at Leicester Racecourse.

“Will also confirms a huge 21-date UK tour, kicking off on 1 October at Torquay’s Princess Theatre and culminating at Blackpool’s Opera House, which includesa night at London’s historic Eventim Apollo. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 29th March, but fans that pre-order the album from the Will Young Official Store will be able to access the tour ticket pre-sale from 9am on Wednesday 27th March.

“Will Young has spent the last two decades at the forefront of pop after bursting onto the scene in 2002. His expansive career has culminated in four No.1 and two No.2 chart-topping albums, two BRIT Awards and four UK No.1 singles.”

Preorder the album from Will’s official store for access to the UK tour pre-sale on Wed 27th March - http://www.willyoung.co.uk



See Will Young live in 2019:

1 October Torquay Princess Theatre

2 October Plymouth Pavilions

4 October Birmingham Symphony Hall

5 October Ipswich Regent

6 October Southend Cliffs Pavilion

8 October Cardiff St Davids Hall

9 October Brighton Centre

11 October London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

12 October Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

14 October Oxford New Theatre

15 October Portsmouth Guildhall

17 October Liverpool Philharmonic

18 October Manchester Apollo

19 October York Barbican

21 October Hull Bonus Arena

22 October Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

24 October Sheffield City Hall

25 October Glasgow Armadillo

26 October Edinburgh Usher Hall

28 October Newcastle City Hall

29 October Blackpool Opera House