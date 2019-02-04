World-class jazz and blues at Christ’s Hospital, Horsham

Members of the fantastic National Youth Jazz Orchestra of Great Britain (NYJO) head to Christ’s Hospital Theatre, Horsham, on Friday, February 8.

The concert starts at 7.30pm, but there will be a workshop beforehand led by NYJO musical director Mark Armstrong and a jazz quintet.

This will involve pupils at the school, as well as primary school-aged pupils from West Sussex, and will culminate with both NYJO and CH musicians performing in the Jazz and Blues Night.

A spokesperson said: “NYJO is a charity whose mission is to promote jazz as an exciting, engaging and inspirational art form through world-class performances and education work.

“NYJO’s flagship band is the UK’s premier youth (under 26) jazz orchestra, performing around 40 concerts annually – nationally and internationally. NYJO has helped launch the careers of many of the UK’s most renowned musicians, including Guy Barker, Amy Winehouse, Mark Nightingale, Laura Jurd and Gwilym Simcock, as well as Dave Arch (leader of the Strictly Come Dancing band) and most of his band members, Martin Koch (musical supervisor for the London Olympics and Paralympics), and many other stalwarts of musicals, films and the studio.”

Tickets for the concert cost £6-£8. Email boxoffice@christs-hospital.org.uk or call 01403 247434 (Monday to Friday, 9.30am-12pm).

