Worthing choir looking for new singers!

Worthing’s Rowland Singers Choral Society is looking to recruit new members this September in all sections of the choir.

Spokeswoman Jan Summers said: “If you have some vocal ability but are nervous about coming along to a rehearsal, then join us for informal rehearsals during September when you can choose to join in or just sit and listen. Many people feel unsure about joining a choir and wonder what it really entails.”

Choir member David King said: “I applied to join the choir two years ago when I heard that they were planning a production of the Messiah by Handel, a life-long love of mine. I had had no choral experience since school 40 years ago. I was quite overwhelmed by the thrill of performing to a packed audience in Worthing Assembly hall with a live orchestra and professional soloists. A dream come true.

“While rehearsing the Messiah, we enjoyed several Christmas concerts and carol singing and I got to know people through various social events.

“I now keenly look forward to the mid-week rehearsals, which are hard work but fun. I have made friends within the choir and I find that my general health and posture has improved.”

Audrey Cornelius, another recently-joined member, added: “I’ve always wanted to sing but I was worried about joining the Rowlands Singers as I can’t read music. But I found you don’t have to read music as the musical director will provide a CD of the tracks so you can practise in the car or at home before the concerts. I like the variety of music we sing, and the social events. We have an annual quiz, meals out, BBQ and picnic, and there’s usually a drink or two after a concert run. We are really friendly, come and give us a try!”

Jan added: “Future plans for the choir involve celebrating their 50th anniversary next year, including the launch of two new CDs and a workshop led by the famous conductor, composer and singer Bob Chilcott. If you would like to give the choir a go, why not join this autumn? We are holding open rehearsals in September (12, 19 and 26). You are welcome to join us singing, or if you wish come and listen first.

“There is no formal audition, just a simple voice test to ascertain your vocal range. Rehearsals are on Wednesday evenings, 7.30-9.45pm at Goring United Reformed Church, Barrington Road Worthing (opposite Worthing Leisure Centre). Please email Helen on helen@rowlandsingers.co.uk for more information.”

