Worthing club helps combat loneliness among the elderly

A new music club will help tackle loneliness among the elderly in Worthing.

Celebrating the good old days, Janice Moth, director of It Socks To Be Lonely Sometimes, and Mike Jeffries, owner of Home Instead Senior Care Worthing, have come together to create a new vintage-styled event for the over-60s.

Home Instead delivers a relationship-led homecare service which helps older people to live in the comfort and familiarity of their own home for as long as possible. It Socks to be Lonely Sometimes Limited is a companionship service which organises days out to help people who are feeling lonely in Worthing and surrounding areas.

When Mike saw It Socks to be Lonely Sometimes’s Facebook page he thought it was a great idea and got in touch with Janice to find out more. The duo shared experiences and ideas. Their first Glamour Club party was the result – a party for the over 60s, with everyone welcome. The theme for the event is vintage and there will be high tea served by table hosts and live entertainment by Karen from The Silhouette Show, who will be singing songs from the flying 40s to the swinging 60s. The event will be held on Saturday, October 20 from 12pm until 3pm in the barn conversion at English Martyrs Catholic Church, Goring Way, Worthing, BN12 4UD.

Janice said: “After I embarked on a ten-month solo trip around south-east Asia in 2017, I realised how hard-hitting being alone can be, and it got me thinking how tough it must be for older people who live alone.

“I am so happy that Mike and Home Instead Senior Care are supporting the event which I have created. It’s their enthusiasm, encouragement and drive to change the face of aging in Worthing that have really spurned me on. It’s a real collaborative effort that will benefit those who are lonely in the community both now and in years to come.”

Mike said: “At Home Instead our aim is to change the face of ageing, and what better way to continue this journey than with an afternoon for people to come together to enjoy some good food and entertainment. We would love to see members of the local community come together to bring back many memories from the good old days!”

Tickets for The Glamour Club are £10 and can be paid via Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/janicemoth.

For more information regarding Home Instead or The Glamour Club, call 01903 206 079 or visit https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/worthingandsteyning.

