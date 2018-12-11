Join the Pagham Pram Race from 11am. The three-mile race is in its 65th year and takes place whatever the weather. It starts at the mill on Pagham Road, passing pubs along the way including The Bear, The Lamb and The Kings Beach, finishing at The Lamb car park.

Nine things to do on Boxing Day

If you want to get out and about on Boxing Day there's plenty to do in Sussex.

Here's our pick of the top nine things to do in the area this Boxing Day (December 26).

There's plenty of panto to enjoy in Sussex this Boxing Day with Jack and the Beanstalk at Hastings and Brighton, Sleeping Beuaty in Horsham and Cinderlla at Eastbourne.

1. See a panto\!

Enjoy some Boxing Day racing at Fontwell Park. There's reindeers, an ice rink and festive food, as well as seven races.

2. Go to the races

The Boxing Day Concert at Eastbourne Bandstand is back, and it's free, from 11am to 12.30am.

3. Go to a concert

Get your skates on! Brighton's ice rink with a beautiful backdrop is open on Boxing Day. There are also ice rinks in Worthing, Chichester, Crawley and Bognor Regis.

4. Go ice skating

