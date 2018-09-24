Sophie Ellis-Bextor to play Brighton show with live orchestra

British singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor is set to play the Brighton Dome next year, performing orchestral versions of her hits.

Since the release of her debut album ‘Read My Lips’ in 2001, which sold over two million copies worldwide, Ellis-Bextor has had six top 10 singles, including ‘Take Me Home’, ‘Get Over You’, ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’, and ‘Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love)’.

The singer said: “It’s so exciting to be performing hits from my entire career with full orchestral arrangements for the first time! This is a bit of a dream come true. I’m especially delighted that I get to do some proper full-on live disco with strings.. it’s going to be really special!”

The basis for the shows will be arrangements stemming from her forthcoming Orchestral Greatest Hits album due in 2019, on which she worked with long term collaborator and album producer Ed Harcourt with orchestral arrangements by Amy Langley (Dirty Pretty Strings), and additional production from David Arnold. Listen to the recently released first single from the album, ‘Love Is You’ here.

She will play at Brighton Dome on Friday, June 7 2019.

Pre-sale tickets are released on Thursday (September 27) with general tickets going on sale on Friday (September 28).

Tickets are from £30 and will be available to buy from [https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/|Ticketmaster}.