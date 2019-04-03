South of England show returns to celebrate countryside living

The South of England Show is back in Ardingly this summer from Thursday to Saturday, June 6-8.

Taking place at the South of England Showground, this event has been held every year since 1967 and is still as popular as ever.

The South of England Show. Picture by Julian Portch

The three-day festival celebrates the best of British agriculture, as well as horticulture, animal husbandry and equestrianism, and there will be a multitude of displays and competitions.

In addition, organisers say that this year’s show will look into the “pure everyday, yet undiscovered pleasures of country lifestyle, products and activities”.

Wine lovers, for example, can enjoy the event’s first ever Wine Walk, which is supported and endorsed by WineGB. There will also be artisan and street food markets offering a variety of delicious treats and showcasing the best of ‘ground-to-plate’.

Those who like rural crafts and independent boutique shopping can explore the 400+ stalls selling homeware, plants, gardening equipment and much more.

The South of England Show. Picture by Julian Portch

The event features animal meet-and-greets for kids, as well as visits from The Gruffalo. Organisers are also planning a music stage where families can enjoy classic and original tunes from Sussex music students.

For those who want to do something more active, there will be a Discover the Countryside zone with pond dipping, as well birds of prey and water buffalo.

“This year we’re expecting a record 70,000+ guests over the event,” said Iain Nicol, CEO of the South of England Agricultural Society. “Most people don’t realise that we – the South of England Agricultural Society – are actually a charity and events like this, as well as showcasing agriculture and the countryside to the general public, help us raise vital funds to support people with an interest or involvement in agriculture and other related land-based industries.”

Tickets from seas.org.uk can be purchased in advance for a 10 percent discount. They cost £22 for adults and £20 for senior citizens/students (under 16s free).

The South of England Show. Picture by Julian Portch

