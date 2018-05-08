Steps cancel summer show

Steps have cancelled their upcoming concert at the South of England Event Centre.

The band were set to play the Ardingly venue on June 30, as part of the Summer of Steps tour.

A statement on the South of England’s Event Centre website has stated it is cancelled due to ‘unforeseen circumstances beyond the control of Steps and unrelated to the venue’.

All ticket holders who have a ticket for the South of England Event Centre concert will be entitled to a refund.

Other dates on the tour are unaffected with tickets still available.

The website also states that ‘we apologise for any inconvenience this has caused and hope you can join us at another venue this.

‘Ticketholders are invited to purchase a ticket for an alternative date on the Summer of Steps Tour 2018, (excluding Scarborough, Lytham Festival, Greenwich Music Time and Kew Gardens) or for the Simple Minds and Pretenders concert on Saturday, September 1 at a 50 per cent discount.

All ticket holders will be contacted by their point of purchase to process ticket refunds and with the details of how to purchase tickets at a 50 per cent discount.

For more details on the concerts still going ahead visit the Steps website

