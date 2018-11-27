Aggers and Tuffers bring their cricketing double act to the Brighton stage

Cricket commentators and former players Jonathan Agnew and Phil Tufnell unite for An Evening with Aggers and Tuffers at Theatre Royal Brighton on Sunday, December 2, 7.30pm.

Producer, Simon Fielder said: “Aggers and Tuffers are key figures in the world of cricket, both as former professional players and now as world renowned commentators on the game. They were an instant hit from the first evening they performed this show in 2016 and have continued to play to sell out audiences around the country. You don’t have to be a huge cricket fan to appreciate their on-stage charisma, colourful anecdotes and witty banter.

“Tuffers, known as the bad boy of cricket in the 1990s, but also for achieving great success on the pitch, earned himself the nickname The Cat because of his love of dressing room naps and has always been something of a folk hero. Since retiring he has carved himself out a successful TV career appearing in I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, The Jump, Strictly Come Dancing and as opposing team captain to Matt Dawson on the popular BBC TV show, A Question of Sport, as well as commentating on the BBC’s Test Match Special.

“Agnew has often been described as a master broadcaster and his consummate skills on air in Test Match Special have proved electric on stage in previous Evenings with Aggers, alongside his prickly commentating partner Geoffrey Boycott, spin legend Graeme Swann, Indian’s Little Master Sunil Gavaskar, and the gloriously-eccentric David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd. Fresh from his new solo tour and with rave reviews for his An Evening with Aggers shows, he is poised once again to join Tuffers on stage and take the audience on a fabulous journey that’s guaranteed to be entertaining.”

Simon added: “We can guarantee that anyone coming to see this show will have a thoroughly good time. It appeals to cricket fans and non-lovers of the game alike. You don’t have to be into the sport to enjoy the stories and humour of this highly entertaining evening, it will appeal to anyone who enjoys a good yarn.

“The show will also be raising money for the Professional Cricketers’ Trust, a fantastic charity supporting past and current players and their dependents during times of illness or hardship. You can find out more about the Professional Cricketers’ Trust and the important work that they do at www.thepca.co.uk/trust.”

