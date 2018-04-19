Barnstormers comedians aim to get you in the mood for Monday at The Capitol studio

Barnstormers Comedy returns to The Capitol studio, Horsham, on Sunday, April 22 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “A little bit out of the usual loop this month – fourth Sunday – but no lesser a requirement when it comes to providing the usual Sunday night tonic that makes the Monday look that little bit more appealing.

“As usual, three top circuit acts will be gracing The Capitol stage with resident host Kevin Precious returning to oversee the proceedings.

“This month’s trio of mirthmakers include wired and wonderful musical comedian Robert White, excellent observational stand-up and raconteur Paul Ricketts and artful one-liner merchant Noel James.

“Since he first came onto the stand-up scene, as a finalist in the prestigious Hackney Empire competition, Robert White has gone from strength to strength, and in 2010 won the Malcolm Hardee main award at the Edinburgh Festival. He now is a sought after act who regularly performs in big clubs, little clubs and those in-between around the UK and sometimes abroad. He is a versatile performer who does both musical comedy or straight stand-up and can MC, as well as having written for other comedians and for TV panel shows.

“Paul Ricketts is an award-winning comic who since 2005 has been entertaining audiences across the UK and beyond.

“Since starting as an MC in his own London Comedy Club, Paul has developed into a much sought after performer on the comedy circuit. His intelligent humour focuses not only on sharp observations from life, but also racial, cultural and satirical subjects, intermingled with strange tales of ordinary madness. Sometimes silly, serious or surreal, sometimes autobiographical, political or near the knuckle – but always funny.”

Paul is in demand as an MC and act in prestigious London venues like the Comedy Store (London and Manchester), Comedy Café, Banana Cabaret, Outside The Box, Downstairs At The Kings Head, Bearcat Comedy, Falling Down With Laughter, Hampstead Comedy Club, Crack Comedy Clubs and Brixton Comedy, as well as The Stand, Highlight, Jongleurs, Barnstormers Comedy, The Comedy Club Ltd, Off The Kerb Clubs and many more.

Noel James has performed comedy throughout the UK for eight years. He is known for his surreal, absurd and intelligent style.

Tickets cost £10 in advance and £12 on the night. Call box office on 01403 750220.

