Birdsong heads to The Capitol, Horsham, this month

Birdsong heads to Horsham’s Capitol Theatre from Monday to Saturday, April 23-28.

This acclaimed stage show by Rachel Wagstaff is adapted from the world famous novel by Sebastian Faulks.

It tells a captivating story of love and courage, before and during the First World War.

A spokesperson said: “In pre-war France a young Englishman, Stephen Wraysford, embarks on a passionate and dangerous affair with the beautiful Isabelle Azaire that turns their worlds upside down. As the war breaks out, Stephen must lead his men through the carnage of the Battle of the Somme and through the sprawling tunnels that lie deep underground. Faced with the unprecedented horror of the war, Stephen clings to the memory of Isabelle and the idyll of his former life as his world explodes around him.”

Sebastian Faulks said: “This is the fourth and final tour of Rachel Wagstaff’s adaptation of my novel and, as it coincides with the centenary of the Armistice in 1918, it comes with an additional air of celebration. The play has had a long life since its first incarnation in the West End in 2010 and audiences have always been warm and appreciative. I very much hope that this finale will be a glorious one.’’

The show stars Tom Kay and Madeleine Knight as Stephen and Isabelle.

Tickets cost £17-£26.50. Call 01403 750220.

