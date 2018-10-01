Canadian comedian Phil Nichol plays Brighton

Canadian comedian Phil Nichol brings his Your Wrong! tour 2018 to Brighton’s Komedia on Thursday, October 4.

Spokeswoman Helen O'Brien said: “Phil, who is currently starring in the new West End musical ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’, will be bringing his latest hour ‘Your Wrong’ to venues across the UK.

“We are being watched. Whether it’s the grammar Nazis on the internet, the court of public opinion in the media, the government through our smart phones, the aliens from deep in the crust of the moons of Jupiter, or by God himself, we are being monitored. The pressure to ‘get it right’ is tremendous!

“At 19 years of age Phil’s brother Andrew was left in a coma for 5 weeks following a severe car accident. This is the story of the faith, the pain, the love and the reality of the limits in medical science the Nichol family came to experience.

“Your Wrong questions the nature of understanding and explores our modern day need to be 100% right about everything even it means regurgitating misinformation, believing the unbelievable or just plain lying.

“Your Wrong wants you to gently question your beliefs or at least look at how you came to hold them in the first place.

“Your Wrong wants to make you laugh and think in equal measure. And you’ll laugh a lot.

Phil Nichol was recently seen on TV in Catastrophe (C4), Uncle (BBC), Man Down (C4), Siblings (BBC3) and playing Terry Gilliam in BBC4's BAFTA nominated Holy Flying Circus.

“He has starred alongside Christian Slater in One Flew over the Cuckoo's Nest, Boy George in Taboo and Bill Bailey in the fringe hit Twelve Angry Men.

“He has won numerous performance awards including the 2005 Stage Award for Acting Excellence (The Zoo Story), the 2006 Edinburgh Comedy Award (The Naked Racist) and most recently a Scotsman Fringe First for the monologue Somewhere Beneath It All, A Small Fire Burns Still (2011).”

