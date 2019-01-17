Chance to get involved with The Greatest Showman workshop at Crawley

If you have a child who loves The Greatest Showman movie and can’t stop singing the songs then here is their chance to be part of The Greatest Week at The Hawth this February half term.

From Monday to Friday February 18-22, the Crawley theatre will be running two workshops which will give the participants the opportunity to put together a performance inspired by the hit movie, The Greatest Showman in just one week.

These Holiday workshops are always popular and the Juniors workshop has already sold out, but there are a limited number of spaces still available for the seniors sessions, for ages 12-18 years.

The Hawth says that the workshops are a fantastic way for young people to make new friends, boost their confidence and learn a new skill.

There is also the chance for family and friends to see what the children have been working on in a performances on Friday afternoon.

Workshops tickets are priced £110 (including four tickets to the performance).

They are available from The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 and www.hawth.co.uk

