Chichester Mummers update it all with Brexit and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

The Chichester Mummers will be performing their unique mummers play in Chichester.

Their dates are:

Thursday, November 22, 2pm – Nag’s Head pub.

Thursday, November 22, 3pm – New Park Centre.

Thursday, November 29, 2pm – Boston Tea Party Cafe.

Thursday, November 29, 2.45pm – Jubilee Hall at the NPC.

Spokeswoman Kim Hope said: “The play has been adapted by the group from traditional Mummers scripts and has been brought up to date with reference to the Brexit negotiations and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Chichester Mummers have been formed by the participants in the Postscript Drama class for adults which takes place every Thursday afternoon in term-time at the New Park Centre Jubilee Hall. The class is led by Kim Hope, a freelance theatre practitioner.

The class will start again on January 17.

“The Spring 2019 term activities will be very different from Mumming,” Kim said.

For further inquiries, contact the New Park Centre.

Marin Alsop to conduct Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms in Chichester Cathedral





Will We Ever Have Sex Again? Singer Amy Rigby wants to know!





Walter & Lenny recreates the Hussey/Bernstein friendship in Chichester



A priceless diamond... and everybody is after it!





Chichester novelist Kate Mosse to be The Voice of God in a Prebendal School production



Brighton Theatre Royal - find out the top shows coming this winter!



Ex-Squeeze bassist John Bentley launches album with his new band in West Sussex





Artist Jack Vettriano's work to be celebrated in Worthing



How The Overtones have coped with the tragedy of bandmate Timmy Matley's death