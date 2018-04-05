Christ’s Hospital Theatre hosts play based on tragic true story

Stopwatch Theatre Company performed Mark Wheeller’s newest play, the verbatim piece I Love You Mum – I Promise I Won’t Die, in the Theatre at Christ’s Hospital last month.

This included a Q&A with the playwright, cast and parents of Daniel Spargo-Mabbs, whose life the play is based on, and an afternoon performance and workshop for Year 9 pupils.

The Q&A session

The words of the title are the last ones spoken by 16-year-old Daniel to his mother.

One evening in January 2014, Daniel’s parents thought he was going to a friend’s house. He actually attended a rave and later died after taking MDMA.

That fateful evening is told through the words of his school friends and family, divided into two hard-hitting acts.

I Love You Mum – I Promise I Won’t Die was commissioned by the charity set up in Daniel’s memory to raise awareness about the danger of party drugs. It is a fast-paced, tragic, vibrant piece of verbatim theatre.

The performance drew an audience from Christ’s Hospital and further afield, with the Q&A resulting in some insightful questions and answers from the panel.

John Johnson, director of drama, felt that the evening “offered theatre at its best, a powerful tool for change and educating both pupils and parents alike.”

All money raised from ticket sales was in aid of the Daniel Spargo-Mabbs foundation.

To find out more visit www.dsmfoundation.org.uk.

