Comedy night in Crawley!

Comedy Beats are back at The Grasshopper in Crawley on Friday, September 7 with their regular monthly offering, promising “four of the very finest comedians from the UK comedy circuit.”

Spokesman Mark Coxon said: “This star-studded line-up will mark the beginning of our fourth year of putting on shows. When we started I never thought the company would expand as quickly as it has.

“For quite a while now the comedians have been saying our bills rival those at the best comedy clubs in the country. Since our last show at The Grasshopper we have been approached by a venue in central London. They had heard about the work we were doing in Crawley and the surrounding areas and they have now asked us to put on some gigs for them between October and February 2019. It certainly is an exciting time at Comedy Beats.

“Our Crawley show in September looks like it’s going to be a real cracker. Our star turn this time around is the wonderful Robert White. His profile has been raised considerably in the last few months as a result of him coming second in this year’s Britain’s Got Talent. I’ve known Robert for years and have always loved what he does. We had him down to perform at our second show at this venue back in April 2017 and he smashed it.

“He is a musical comedian and this time around he will be coming direct from The Edinburgh Festival where he will have been doing hour long shows almost every night for the best part of a month. He has done two shows for us since his appearances on BGT and both of them were sell-outs.

“Opening the show is the UK’s only blind comedian Chris McCausland. His TV breakthrough, in comedy, came in January this year with his first performance on Live At The Apollo. However younger audience members or parents of a certain age will recognise him from playing Rudi the market trader on the Cbeebies show Me Too!

“150 episodes were made in 2006 and since then he has starred in Jimmy McGovern’s drama series Moving On which was first broadcast in 2014. He is a Liverpudlian storyteller who began performing comedy in 2003, since then he has gone on to establish himself as one of the most sought after acts on the circuit.

“The closing act is the comparatively-unknown Andrew Bird. Another great comic who I am sure will be a household name within a few years. He has already been tour support for Lee Hurst and Rhod Gilbert. He has also been the warm up act for TV shows that include Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Room 101 and Pointless. When he is not performing comedy he is writing it and his TV credits in this department include Mock The Week and 8 out of 10 Cats. I’ve been trying to get him down to The Grasshopper since we started there and am really chuffed that I have finally managed it.”

“The show takes place at The Grasshopper in Tilgate, Crawley on Friday, September 7. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm. Tickets are priced at just £5 in advance or £10 on the door (subject to availability) and can be purchased either direct from the venue or online by visiting www.comedybeats.com.

