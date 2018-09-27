Crawley panto stars in photo call

Visitors to the Hawth, Crawley, on Monday had a festive shock as they were greeted by the sight of the theatre’s pantomime cast and a very large magic lamp.

It was, in fact, a cast photo call held by Evolution Pantomimes, the producers of this year’s spectacular show, Aladdin, which opens on Friday December 7 and runs until Sunday January 6 2019.

Leading the way, with an air of menace was the evil Abanazar, played by Dancing on Ice’s, Jason Gardiner.

However, even the famous Mr Nasty had a smile for the surprised and delighted customers, as did Shaheen Jafargholi (EasEnders) who will be taking the role of Aladdin.

Shaheen recently finished filming on BBC’s EastEnders as the much loved Shakil Kazemi and will also be remembered for his 2009 appearance on Britain’s Got Talent (BGT), when he performed Who’s Loving You, made famous by Michael Jackson to a standing ovation.

Taking on the the role of the Spirit of the Ring is impressionist and voiceover artist Jess Robinson, who made it to the BGT live shows with her hilariously accurate impersonations in 2017.

Crawley’s favourite Dame, Michael J Batchelor makes a welcome return as the hilarious Widow Twankey, Nathaniel Morrison (BBC’s All Together Now) will be playing the Genie of the Lamp and Richard Franks returns after wowing audieces in Snow White last year.

Comedian Ian Jones as Wishee Washee, Phil Stewart as the imposing Emperor and Emily Day as Princess Jasmine round off the impressive and talented line up.

Once again the show will be written by Paul Hendy and brought to you by Evolution, the producers of last year’s hilarious box office record-breaking production of Snow White.

Call The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 or visit www.hawth.co.uk. Direct link to book show online: https://goo.gl/nnRqsi