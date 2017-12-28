Crawley’s Hawth is ready for an exciting spring season

Crawley’s Hawth is promising an especially-exciting season as the venue heads into its 30th-anniversary year.

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “Audiences can look forward to the return of some old favourites plus some exciting new arrivals for 2018.

“The line-up of Theatre this season sees The Agatha Christie Company present the king of the detective thriller Edgar Wallace’s The Case of the Frightened Lady (Feb 12-17). Starring a line-up of well-known names and with a thrilling plot full of mystery and intrigue, this is a night of theatre not to be missed.

“There’s another literary favourite brought to life on stage as The Kite Runner (Feb 20-24) flies into Crawley direct from the West End. Based on Khaled Hosseini’s best-selling novel, tickets are already selling fast. Completing the theatrical line up and taking us in a completely different direction, Some Mothers Do ‘ave ‘em (May 21-26) stars Jo Pasquale as the loveable Frank Spencer for a perfect night of comedy and nostalgia.

“There will be more laughs throughout the season as The Hawth has so much comedy we’re almost bursting at the seams. The hilarious Tim Vine, Iain Stirling and Joe Lycett have already sold out, but there’s still plenty to tickle your funny bone. Jonathan Pie (Mar 6) returns with a brand-new show, Back To The Studio and Jason Manford explains his confusion at being Muddle Class (Apr 19). Brian Conley will be proving why he’s Still The Greatest Entertainer – In His Price Range (May 19) while Lee Hurst, of They Think It’s All Over, is back on the road with his brand-new show, Mucking About (May 25). Jenny Eclair, Dillie Keane and Lizzie Roper return as Grumpy Old Women to the Rescue (Apr 11) – 90 minutes of brand-new, full-fat, batteries included comedy from the mistresses of grump.

“There’s a wide array of wonderful music to look forward to with Jimmy Osmond performing the music of Andy Williams in Moon River and Me (Feb 1), the return of the UK’s best-selling classical crossover artist, Russell Watson (Mar 19) and TV favourite Martine McCutcheon (May 6) sounding better than ever. 20Th Century Boy (May 14-16), the hit musical inspired by life of music legend Marc Bolan is set to wow audiences and those looking for a trip even further back down memory lane will love hanging out with Frank, Sammy and Dean in the Rat Pack Live from Las Vegas (May 29-June 2).

“The Hawth has four incredible shows featuring six Strictly professionals from past and present. Brendan Cole puts on a dazzling performance in All Night Long (Mar 14), Ian Waite and Oti Mabuse will be dancing to the Rhythm of the Night (Mar 23), while also sharing a few tales about themselves and Vincent Simone and Flavia Cacace star in Tango Moderno (Mar 27-31), the ultimate Tango Experience. Finally Giovanni Pernice proves why he was Born to Win with his show, choreographed by Strictly Come Dancing’s creative director Jason Gilkison.

“As the phenomenon of Strictly Come Dancing proves, we love good family entertainment and there’s a great selection on offer for all ages this Spring. Sing-a-long-a Beauty and the Beast (Mar 1) will allow everyone to let out their inner Belle (or Beast) and there’s a Chinese New Year Extravaganza (Feb 27) that will leave audiences in awe. Later in the year little ones will be thrilled to see some of their favourites on stage in Milkshake Live! (Apr 8) and Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales (May 7) will bring some of Julia Donaldson’s best-loved characters from page to stage.

“As always there are fantastic films, live screening and exhibitions to look forward to in the Curzon Cinema.”

