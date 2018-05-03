Crawley’s Hawth Theatre is ready for a fun summer season

The Hawth’s new season promises plenty of treats to celebrate the Crawley theatre’s 30th anniversary.

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “It’s going to be a fun-packed celebration of a summer with a huge range of music, comedy, family entertainment, dance, musicals, outdoor theatre and a fabulous new festival to look forward to.

“A major season highlight is Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita, which will be thrilling audiences from September 18-22. Telling the story of Eva Peron the sensational show has more than 20 awards to its name and features some of the most iconic songs in musical theatre.”

Lorraine continued: “The jaw-dropping Flawless: Chase the Dream Reboot (Sept 3) will see the stars of Street Dance 3D and Britain’s Got Talent perform some spectacularly high energy, acrobatic, feel good dance. Later in the season Ballet Central (July 3) and Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice (July 16) will also be showing off their moves.

“Music fans will be delighted with the variety on offer with everything from brass to blues, opera to gospel and lots in between. The Chris Barber Big Band (June 14) will be playing with their usual panache, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s Here Come the Classics (June 17) returns, operaupclose are back with their Oliver Award winning La Boheme (July 19), while the Russian State Opera present Bizet’s Carmen (Sept 12). The Big Sing Gospel Voices will take to the stage with Britain’s Got Soul (Sept 1), sure to leave audiences feeling happy and uplifted. We are delighted to welcome X Factor favourites G4 (Sept 23) who are set to amaze with the power and passion of their voices.”

Lorraine added: “As the weather warms up there’s lots to enjoy outside in the summer sunshine with a brand new music festival, Sounds from the Grounds (Sept 1 and 2) offering free pop and rock performances from bands like Alchemy, Stolen ID, Dusted, Slow Time Mondays and Oye Santana plus workshops, film and more. It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy great music, food and fun in the sun, hopefully, with family and friends.

“The outdoor entertainment continues with the award-winning and ever popular Illyria returning with performances of Doctor Dolittle (July 5), The Merchant of Venice (Aug 10) and Hound of the Baskervilles (Aug 31), while Changeling Theatre bring to life Coward’s Blithe Spirit (Aug 4), one of his most enduring comedies.”

Lorraine continued: “There’s plenty of family fun to be had too with BAFTA award-winning Cbeebies show Sarah and Duck being brought to the stage in Big Top Birthday. Julia Donaldson’s children’s classic jumps off the page in The Gruffalo’s Child (June 25 and 26) and the Teletubbies Live (Aug 11 and 12) will be saying ‘eh oh’ to their little fans. Families looking for something a little different are invited to set sail at the world famous pirate themed Big Fish Little Fish Family Rave (Sept 8) that takes the big tunes, unity and escapism of the classic rave and brings them to a family audience.”

Visit www.hawth.co.uk to see what else is on.

