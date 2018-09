Crawley’s The Hawth guide: What’s on? Where is it?

The Hawth is located in Crawley and offers a wide range of entertainment including artists, musicians, dancers and theatre performances, with more than 350 events taking place every year.

Facilities at The Hawth include a theatre with seating capacity for 855 people, the studio which seats 146, exhibition space, meeting rooms, a café, two bars and an amphitheatre.

Managed by Parkwood Theatres in partnership with Crawley Borough Council, The Hawth opened in 1988 and now attracts more than 150,000 customers a year.

Where is it?

The Hawth, Hawth Avenue, Crawley RH10 6YZ

www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/The-Hawth

To contact the box office, phone 01293 553636 (Monday-Saturday 10am-6pm) or email hawthboxoffice@parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

Nearest carpark: There is free car parking on site, with space for 250 cars.

Nearest railway stations: Three Bridges and Crawley

Which famous acts have played there?

There have been plenty of world-famous acts on at The Hawth over the last 30 years.

This includes Richard Wilson, Alexandra Burke, Nigel Havers, Pandit Ravi Shankar, Eddie Izzard, Jimmy Carr, Nigel Kennedy, Marti Pellow, Russell Brand, Miranda Hart, Stephen Mulhern and Derren Brown.

The Hawth also received a royal visit from Princess Diana, when she attended a performance of London City Ballet’s Romeo & Juliet in March 1992.

What’s on this season?

NT LIVE: KING LEAR - September 27, 2018

ELKIE BROOKS - September 27, 2018

RPO: CLASSICAL GEMS - September 28, 2018

SPIKEDRIVERS - September 28, 2018

PETE FIRMAN: MARVELS - September 29, 2018

QUEEN’S GREATEST HITS BY IRON TYGER - October 1, 2018

BODIES - October 1, 2018

COMEDY NIGHT CURRY AND BEER - October 2, 2018

ROSS NOBLE: EL HABLADOR - October 2, 2018

TWISTED TALES - October 3, 2018

SONS OF PITCHES: 100 NUMBER ONE HITS - October 3, 2018

EMERALD STORM - October 4, 2018

THAT’LL BE THE DAY - October 5, 2018

SOME KINDA WONDERFUL - October 5, 2018

MISS POLE DANCE UK 2018 - October 6, 2018

ALFIE MOORE: GETTING AWAY WITH MURDER - October 6, 2018

HOW TO HIDE A LION - October 7, 2018

DESFORD COLLIERY BAND - October 7, 2018

BROOKS WILLIAMS - October 7, 2018

ABBAMANIA - October 8, 2018

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY - October 9, 2018

A FROG CALLED WOANDA - October 10, 2018

THE THREE DEGREES! - October 10, 2018

RUSSIAN STATE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA - October 11, 2018

MY DARLING CLEMENTINE - October 11, 2018

THE CARPENTERS STORY - October 12, 2018

GARY DELANEY: GAGSTER’S PARADISE - October 12, 2018

SINGALONGA GREASE - October 13, 2018

DALISO CHAPONDA - October 13, 2018

CHANCE TO DANCE - October 14, 2018

ROYAL BALLET LIVE: MAYERLING - October 15, 2018

BLOOD BROTHERS - October 16, 2018

MAD ABOUT MOVIES - October 17, 2018

NEW GRASS CUTTERS - October 20, 2018

GORDON CAMPBELL BIG BAND - October 21, 2018

THE BOOTLEG SHADOWS - October 21, 2018

MAGGIE BELL & DAVE KELLY - October 23, 2018

THE BLACKHEART ORCHESTRA - October 24, 2018

FOOTLOOSE - October 25, 2018

SARAH MUNRO - October 25, 2018

MOREG4’S MIKE CHRISTIE - October 26, 2018

THREE LITTLE PIG TAILS - October 27, 2018

ROYAL OPERA LIVE: DIE WALKURE - October 28, 2018

THE STORY OF THE BEACH BOYS - October 28, 2018

FUNNY GIRL: THE MUSICAL (CERT 12A) - October 29, 2018

NUTCRACKER BALLET - October 30, 2018

THE DEVIL’S BRIDE - October 30, 2018

ONE - October 31, 2018

THE WHITNEY HOUSTON SHOW - November 1, 2018

FELICITY WARD IS BUSTING A NUT - November 1, 2018

RPO MINIATURES (STRINGS) - November 2, 2018

THE CLOSE UP SHOW - November 3, 2018

SUGGS - November 3, 2018

PALS - November 4, 2018

ARIEL OTHELLOS - November 4, 2018

NT LIVE ENCORE: ALLELUJAH! (CERT 12A) - November 5, 2018

BYE BYE BABY - November 5, 2018

EXHIBITION ON SCREEN: DEGAS - November 6, 2018

10CC IN CONCERT - November 7, 2018

CINDERELLA IN HOLLYWOOD - November 9, 2018

MGC ENCORE: RED - November 10, 2018

STRINGS & THINGS - November 11, 2018

MAXIMUM R’N’B WITH THE MANFREDS - November 11, 2018

MONSTERS - November 13, 2018

CILLA THE MUSICAL - November 13, 2018

RSC: TROILUS AND CRESSIDA (CERT 12A) - November 15, 2018

ACOUSTIC BLUES WEEKEND - November 16, 2018

VIP EXPERIENCE AT THE HAWTH - November 16, 2018

WILL WILDE, STEVE JAMES AND BILL BOAZMAN - November 16, 2018

STORIES ON A STRING - November 17, 2018

AN EVENING OF ERIC & ERN - November 18, 2018

ROYAL BALLET LIVE ENCORE: LA BAYADERE - November 19, 2018

THE MATT MONRO STORY - November 19, 2018

NIGEL PRICE TRIO - November 20, 2018

BLUEBIRD CLUB - November 21, 2018

SARAH MILLICAN: CONTROL ENTHUSIAST - November 21, 2018

THE DREAMBOYS - November 22, 2018

SHAKUNTALA - November 24, 2018

CHRISTMAS BAZAAR AND HOMING SHOW - November 25, 2018

JAZZ LUNCH WITH MIKE PIGGOTT’S HOT CLUB TRIO - November 25, 2018

STEYNING SHOWCASE 2018 - November 25, 2018

AN AUDIENCE WITH SIMON REEVE - November 26, 2018

THE SENSATIONAL 60’S EXPERIENCE - November 28, 2018

THE KING & I: FROM THE LONDON PALLADIUM (CERT 12A) - November 29, 2018

THE MAGIC OF MOTOWN - November 29, 2018

ZOE LYONS: ENTRY LEVEL HUMAN - November 30, 2018

DANCE THROUGH THE DECADES - December 1, 2018

MARK BEBBINGTON PIANO RECITAL - December 2, 2018

ROYAL BALLET LIVE: THE NUTCRACKER - December 3, 2018

ALADDIN - December 7, 2018

ROY WOOD ROCK & ROLL CHRISTMAS SHOW - December 10, 2018

LITTLE STAR - December 11, 2018

EDDIE MARTIN: EDDIE’S STORY OF BLUES - December 12, 2018

CHRISTMAS GOTHIC - December 14, 2018

THE BIG ENORMOUS PRESENT - December 15, 2018

NT LIVE ENCORE: THE MADNESS OF GEORGE III - December 17, 2018

THAT’LL BE THE DAY - December 17, 2018

MAYPOLES TO MISTLETOE - December 18, 2018

SLEEPING BEAUTY - December 20, 2018

NT LIVE ENCORE:ANTONY & CLEOPATRA (CERT 12A) - December 23, 2018