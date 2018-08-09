Drama, art and music for all tastes at 2018 Hurst Festival

Legends from the worlds of music, theatre, art and comedy are taking part in the 2018 Hurst Festival from September 15-30.

Much of the talent is local, including the frontman for The Levellers, Mark Chadwick, who will perform his acoustic show.

Tim Pope, film and music video director, shares stories of working with Bowie, Neil Young, Fatboy Slim and George Michael. The festival’s Jimmy Hill tribute supper features none other than Bobby Gould.

It is 100 years since Lloyd George signed the armistice to end World War I in Hurstpierpoint so the underlying theme to this year’s event is ‘peace’. To celebrate this historic centenary everyone is invited to The 1918 Lloyd George Garden Party to kick off the festival at Danny House on September 2.

Anna Hope joins the festival to talk about her novels that bookend the Great War, Stewart Hall will be telling stories of local men who fell in World War I and David Roberts questions what we can learn from the war so we can have peace in the future.

Music-wise there is something for everyone. There’s jazz and blues, Cajun and classical, baroque, baritone and big band as well. Richard Durrant will be wielding his guitar made from a 5,000-year-old English Oak tree, and Opera to Opus Kink with Maisy Banks will represent the young and up-and-coming talent in the village.

Multi-award-winning choreographer James Wilton’s dance company will be there and there will be a screening of King Lear with Ian McKellan.

The festival organisers are also excited to announce the world premiere of World War I drama Winning the Peace, written by Hurst resident Kevin Carey, which will be performed at the Players Theatre.

If you want to get out and about, you can join Hamish to learn about pig husbandry or join the Mid Sussex Ramblers on their favourite walks around the area.

There’s Bushcraft for kids and a Family Friendly Forage on Wolstonbury Hill.

There’s both a graffiti and musical theatre workshop for older kids and Short Stories, Tall Tales for the little ones. Nominated for best family show at Brighton Fringe in 2015, SESKA’s crazy performance also joins the festival.

You can paint the unique view of the Downs from the Torch, join Fraser Trainer’s Scratch Band, laugh until your ribs ache at two comedy nights, sing with Hurstpierpoint’s choir or simply relax in an evening of contemplative mindfulness.

The event brochure is out now with full details of how to book.

Alternatively, log on to www.hurstfestival.org.

You can also buy tickets from the Players Theatre, Hurstpierpoint (9.30am–1pm, Thursday to Saturday). Call 01273 833696.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.