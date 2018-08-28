Durrington Theatrical Society Youth in action

Durrington Theatrical Society Youth are putting on The Wind in the Willows at the Barn Theatre, Field Place, The Boulevard, Worthing from Tuesday-Friday, September 4-7.

Among the performers are: Mr Toad – Cameron Nisbet; Badger – Freddie Newman; Mole – Poppy Buckley; and Ratty – Luc Oratis. The director is Julie Jordan; musical director James Lelean; and choreographer Kate Rodriguez.

Spokeswoman Pam Stringer said: “When Mole decides to go to the river bank one morning rather than do his spring cleaning, it is the beginning of an adventure, comforted by the mice and terrorised by the weasels.

“He meets up with Ratty and then they bump into the irrepressible, boastful Mr Toad, owner of Toad Hall and possessor of large amounts of money and not much brain.

“Set in the peaceful countryside of early 20th-century England, the three enjoy a paradisiacal life picnicking on the river bank, messing about on boats and driving around in a horse and cart until Toad is almost run over by a motor car.

“Naturally, being speed-obsessed, he instantly wants one. But he ends up in jail for crashing into other cars and pedestrians. His escape with the help of the jailer’s daughter eventually reunites him with his friends.

“But has he learned humility? Or is he the same outrageous, wayward braggart as before? Only the much-tried loyalty of Ratty, Mole, and Badger stand between him and complete disgrace, so has Mr Toad at last learned his lesson?”

The Wind in the Willows, by Kenneth Grahame, music, lyrics and adaption by Mike Carter, will be performed at the Barn Theatre, Field Place, Worthing, Tuesday to Friday, September 4-7 at 7.30pm. Tickets from £10 or £8 for under 16; telephone 01903 872073; email dtsbookings@yahoo.com.

