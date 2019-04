Entertainment listings for Friday to Thursday, April 12-18

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

COMEDY

JESS ROBINSON: No Filter. £14, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until April 14, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

BUXTED ART CLUB: 2019 exhibition of members’ work, 6pm-9pm, plus Saturday, April 13, 10am-4.30pm. £1 admission to include refreshments. Paintings in a variety of styles and mediums from beautiful traditional works to surprising new approaches.

MEETING OF HORSHAM FRENCH CLUB: 8pm, Roffey Millennium Hall. There will be a presentation about Eleanor of Aquitaine. Refreshments provided.

LEWES ARCHAEOLOGICAL GROUP: Lewes to Wessex and Back Again, A New Archaeology of the Prehistoric Downs by Dr Mike Allen, 7.30pm in the Lecture Room, Lewes Town Hall.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Trickery by David Bramwell, 2pm at St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

TEA DANCE: 1.30pm-3.45pm, £5 per person including tea or coffee. Southwater Leisure Centre, Pevensey Road, Southwater (off Cedar Drive). To find out more call 01403 733208 or Colin and Margaret on 01403 734409.

WALK: Meet 11am in the Visitor Centre car park of the Southwater Country Park, (off Cripplegate Lane, RH13 9UN). 2.6 mile HDC Health walk along bridleways, lanes and Downs Link. No stiles. Can be muddy. Not suitable for wheelchairs or prams. No dogs. £1.50 parking charge. 75 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

GIGS

AMY TJASNICK: The Olive Branch, Horsham, 9pm-11pm.

BACKWOODS CREEK: Support from Emily Faye, The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

BAD BOY BOOGIE: £5, members free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Plus Voodoo Lake.

BAND-DATE! with Saviours of Soul: Horsham Sports Club, 8pm.

DRUM LEGENDS: £35-£55, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Ginger Baker, Pete York and Herman Rarebell.

ELO AGAIN: Friday, April 12, 7.30pm, £23, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220.com.

JON PAUL MILLER: The King’s Arms, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

OPEN MIC: Warnham Comrades Club, 8.30pm-11pm.

WILLIE AUSTEN: Ashington Village Club, Pulborough, 8pm.

STAGE

ELMER THE PATCHWORK ELEPHANT: From £13.50, 2pm (11.30am/2pm April 13) Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Stage show based on the classic children’s book.

LA TRAVIATA: £13-£21, 7.30pm and April 13, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Opera South East presentation

PICKWICK AND WELLER: £9-£10, 7.45pm until April 20 (2.30pm Sun) (no performance Mon) (Sat mat 2.30pm) New Venture Theatre, Bedford Place, Brighton 01273 746118.

THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY: £20.50-£22.50, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

COMEDY

ROMESH RANGANATHAN: From £25, 8pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Romesh Ranganathan’s Hip Hop Saved My Life – Live.

COMMUNITY

CATS PROTECTION: Fundraising event, Roffey Millenium Hall, Crawley Road, Roffey, Horsham, 2pm-4pm. On sale will be home-made cakes, paperbacks, CDs and DVDs, items and gifts, jewellery, cat baskets, beds and toys. There will also be an information table and a tombola. Admission is free but donations (including cat food and litter) are warmly received.

EASTER COFFEE MORNING: In aid of St Catherine’s Hospice. 10am-12.30pm, Burgess Hill Theatre Club (opposite post office). Enquiries to Judith Redd, 01444 248595.

EASTER FUN: 10am-2pm, St Andrews Church, Bishopstone Village. Enjoy a visit to this Anglo Saxon church. Lots to entertain all the family with an Easter Egg Hunt in and around the church. All welcome to listen to the organ playing and hear the musical delights of the choir and musicians. Find out about the history of the church while enjoying tea and cakes. All in aid of St Andrews.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Woodingean and a Medieval Drove Road, 5.5 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at Woodingdean car park on B2123, 50 yards north of Bexhill Road (old bakery site) 10am.

WALK: Meet 2pm in Car Park, Lord’s Piece, Coates Lane, RH20 1PZ. Following part of the Serpent Trail this new 3.3 mile HDC walk takes in wonderful heathland and the surrounding open countryside. Dogs welcome. Refreshments are provided. 1.5 hrs. Mick 01903 745971.

GIGS

ALEXANDER O’NEAL LIVE: From £35.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206.

ALTER EGO: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

CHARITY CONCERT: From £25, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Featuring Aled Jones. Raising funds for Chestnut Tree House.

CHELSEA: £12.50, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets available from www.seetickets.com or Union Music Store, Lewes.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Trevor Clawson, Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 1pm-3pm.

LARRY GARNER: 319.50, 8pm Hailsham Pavilion, George Street, Hailsham (01323) 841414. Larry Garner with the Norman Beaker Band.

LEWES SATURAY FOLK CLUB: £7, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Cohen Braithwaite-Kilcoyne. English traditional and concertina.

RED MOSQUITO: The Malt Shovel, Horsham 8.30pm-11pm.

RUFUS BLACK: Coolham Village Hall, 7pm-11pm.

SWING ’N’ KING: The Holmbush Inn, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

STEELEYE SPACE: 50th Anniversary Tour, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

UK PINK FLOYD EXPERIENCE: £25.50, 7.30pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Tribute band.

VOK: £9.50, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus Kudu Blue.

STAGE

SOURPUSS: 11am/2pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Show suitable for 3-8yrs.

THE GOOSE WHO FLEW: £5-£7, 11.30am/1.30pm and April 13, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Playmakers session 12.15pm April 13, £5.

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS: £10.50-£15.50, 7pm (1pm/6pm April 14) De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. East Sussex School of Performing Arts.

TOMMY TIERNAN: £21, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Paddy Crazy Horse show.

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

COMEDY

IVO GRAHAM: Motion Sickness. £12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Ditchling and Clayton Windmills, 11 miles with Emma T 07864 587043. Meet at Ditchling Village car park, 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Mayfield Circular, 6 miles with Mike H 07999 710065. Meet at Mayfield Village car park, 10am.

WALK: Meet 10am at Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Rd B2195, Horsham. 2.3 mile HDC Health walk, some of the walk will be on narrower paths with tree roots, stubs and uneven ground. Some inclines. Can be muddy. No dogs. 1 hr 15 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

CONCERTS

PIXAR IN CONCERT: £32-£67.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Live with full orchestra.

WURLITZER: From £12, 2.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Featuring Kevin Morgan.

GIGS

BEYOND THE BARRICADE: £26.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.Two hours of Broadway and the West End.

ELLIOT’S SLEEPING: The Bear, Horsham, 3pm-6pm.

HELENA MACE: The Anchor Inn, Storrington, Pulborough, 7.30pm-11pm.

HORSHAM FOLK CLUB: Normandy Centre, Horsham, 7.45pm-10pm.

RIVERBOATSHUFFLE: The Hornbrook Inn, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

NIK TURNER: £16.50, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Nick Turner’s New Space Ritual. Tickets available from www.seetickets.com

PETE FIJ: £7, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

THE LITTLE MIX SHOW: Black Magic. £15, 7pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Tribute show.

MONDAY, APRIL 15

COMEDY

GILES BRANDRETH: Break A Leg. £20, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

BOARD GAMES GROUP: 2pm-3pm, Monday weekly at Age UK West Sussex, Lamb House. Free tea and cake available, £1.50, 01444 450248.

HORSHAM HOLISTIC HEATH: Mind, Body and Spirit group. Talk – Eden Energy Medicine with Paula Bishop, 7.30pm, Friends Meeting House, Worthing Road, Horsham. Cost £7. Contact Tina on tina@rainbowoasis.co.uk or 07857 545 678.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS NIGHT: With Darren Hart, 7.30pm, refreshments and raffle, £5, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

THE GROUP: 8pm, a pub in Brighton Unattached? The Group, for men and women aged 50+, meets on the third Monday evening of every month. It is an opportunity to meet new people. Walks, theatre, golf, lunches and dinners, holidays. Also in Lewes, Burgess Hill and Horsham. Visit www.thegroup.org.uk.

GIGS

ABC: £38-£68, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. The Lexicon of Love.

BLUE COCONUT MUSIC CLUB: Sandham Hall, Pulborough, 7pm-11pm.

CHRYSTA BELL: £18, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Feels Like Love tour. Tickets available from www.seetickets.com

WARNHAM JAZZ CLUB: Warnham Comrades Club, 8pm-11pm.

TUESDAY, APRIL 16

COMEDY

LOST VOICE GUY: 8pm and April 17, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. I’m Only In It For The Parking.

COMMUNITY

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Balsdean Valley, Favourite Walk 4, 5.5 miles with Janet and Gill 475867. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes 9.30am.

LINTON KWESI JOHNSON: Writing Reggae. Charting the history of poetics in Reggae. Illustrated talk at All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes, 7.45pm. £12-£15.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Mill Hill, Truleigh Hill, Cockroost Hill, 10.2 miles with Paul J 01444 441530. Meet at mill Hill Nature Reserve car park (second car park after crossing A27 bridge) 10am. Or, Horsted Keynes Circular, 7 miles with Ron 07785 717450. Meet at Horsted Keynes Recreation ground car park, 10.30am.

Scrabble Club: 1pm-3pm, Tuesdays weekly at Age UK West Sussex, Lamb House. Free tea and cake available for £1.50, 01444 450248.

WALK: Meet 10am Forestry Commission Sidney Wood car park, on the Dunsfold Road (B2130) approx 1 mile from Alfold Crossways (A281). The car park is a left turn onto a track on a sharp right-hand bend just past a sign for the “Springbok Estate”. 5.5 mile flat HDC walk. Some stiles. No dogs. 2.5 hrs. Geoff 01403 258180.

CONCERTS

ALFIE BOE: £38-£68, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. An Evening With Alfie Boe.

GIGS

MOTIONHOUSE PRESENTS CHARGE: April 16-17, 7.30pm, £21, The Capitol Horsham, 01403 750220.

OPEN MIC: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm-11pm.

OPEN MIC: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8pm-11pm.

OPEN MIC: George and Dragon, Shipley, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

AMERICAN IDIOT: From £12, various times until April 20, Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Green Day’s American Idiot – The Musical.

COPPELIA: £20-£21.50, 2.30pm/6.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Vienna Festival Ballet.

THE COMEDY ABOUT A BANK ROBBERY: £20-£33, 7.30pm until April 20 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Congress Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. A new comedy enjoying its third year in the West End.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

COMEDY

STAND UP AND SLAM: 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Stand-up comedy and poetry.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: East Dean Circular, 10 miles with Vicky N 07512 951437. Meet at East Dean Village car park, 10am.

EASTER LUNCH: AgeUK West Sussex, Lamb House Activity Centre, Haywards Heath. Easter lunch – full English roast and bingo. Two games of Bingo and a game of Sod It. Cash prize. £12 to attend. Call 01444 450 248 to book or for more details.

LEWES PASSION PLAY: Drama workshop for 10-16yrs at Trinity Centre, St John sub Castro Church, 10am-4pm. Email thelewespassionplay@gmail.com

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Pub Social, 7.30pm at The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield.

SUSSEX MILITARY HISTORY SOCIETY: AGM, followed by Cold War Sussex by Stewart Angell SMHS, 7.30pm for 8pm at the White Hart Hotel, Lewes.

WALK: Every Wednesday and Sunday. Meet 2.30pm outside the museum in the Causeway. Guided two-mile historical walk around Horsham. Supported by The Horsham Society. 90 mins. Jill 07780 701184.

GIGS

JOHNNY DOWD: £15, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets available from Union Music, Lewes or www.seetickets.com

OPEN MIC: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

THE SPECIALS: £43, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709.

STAGE

AS YOU LIKE IT: £13-£14.50, 7pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Royal Shakespeare Company.

TREASURE ISLAND: £15, 1pm/5pm (1pm April 18) Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. With the stars of children’s TV.

WORTHING GANG SHOW: From £12, various times until April 20, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Worthing Scout and Guide Gang Show.

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

COMEDY

LOST VOICE GUY: £19.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. I’m Only In It For The Parking.

COMMUNITY

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Leisurely Walk, Stroll Around Polegate to Lite Bites, 2.5 miles with Sandra Meet outside Medical Centre, 10am. Spring Along With Ewe and us, 5.5 miles with David and Sheila 500877. Or, Chiddingly Circular, 10 miles with Peter 01424 844219. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

GIGS

STEELEYE SPAN: 7.30pm, £25.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

THE DRIFTERS: £28, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Performing their classic hits from the last six decades.

STAGE

LIVE TO DANCE: £14.50-£16.50, 7.30pm until April 20 (Sat mat 2.30pm) The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Poshe Performing Arts.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Cineworld Brighton Marina (0871 200 2000): Captain Marvel (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 12.20, 4.50, 7.40; Wed 12.20, 4.50, 8.30; Thu 12.20, 6.10. Dumbo (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun & Tue 10.40, 11.50, 1.20, 2.30, 5.10, 7.50; Mon 11.50, 1.20, 2.30, 5.10, 7.50; Wed & Thu 10.20, 11.50, 1.00, 2.30, 5.10, 7.40. Fisherman’s Friends (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 4.00. Hellboy (15) Fri-Thu 3.15, 6.00, 8.50. Little (12A) Fri-Thu 12.50, 5.30, 8.10. Movies For Juniors: Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri-Thu 10.00. Missing Link (PG) Fri-Thu 10.00, 12.00, 2.20. Peppa Pig: Festival Of Fun (U) Fri-Thu 11.30, 1.30, 3.30. Pet Sematary (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 6.30, 9.00; Wed & Thu 3.40, 9.00. Shazam! (12A) Fri-Thu 11.00, 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Us (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 8.30; Wed 6.10; Thu 5.00. Wild Rose (15) Fri-Thu 3.20, 5.50, 8.20. Wonder Park (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.40, 1.50, 4.00, 6.10; Sun 1.50, 4.00, 6.10. Autism Friendly Screening: Missing Link (PG) Mon 11.00. Hindi: Kalank (tbc) Wed & Thu 7.50. Greta (15) Thu 8.30.

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Wild Rose (15) Fri 1.00, 6.15; Sat 1.15, 6.30; Sun 12.00, 5.15; Mon 1.00, 6.00; Tue 6.15; Wed 6.40; HOH Subtitled: Tue 1.00; Thu 6.15; Big Scream: Wed 1.45; Thu 1.00. Peppa Pig: Festival Of Fun (U) Fri & Mon 11.00; Sat 3.45, 8.50; Sun 10.00; Wed 12.00; Thu 11.00; Silver Screen: Tue 11.00. The Sisters Brothers (15) Fri 3.30, 8.45; Sat 2.30, 7.45; Mon 3.15; Tue & Thu 8.45; Wed 4.00, 9.00; Silver Screen: Tue & Thu 3.30. HOH Subtitled: Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (PG) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Rastamouse: Cookin’ & Jammin’ (U) Mon 9.45. Seeing Double: The Crow + The Lost Boys (18) Mon 8.30. Bite-Sized Ballets: The Three Little Pigs (U) Wed 10.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): RSC Live: As You Like It (12A) Wed 7.00. Peppa Pig: Festival Of Fun (U) 12.00. Shazam! (12A) 1.30; 5.20 (not Wed); 7.45. Dumbo (PG) 2.00, 5.00.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): Captain Marvel (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 4.40, 8.10; Wed 4.00, 8.10; Thu 3.45, 8.10. Dumbo (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun & Tue 10.30, 11.40, 1.10, 2.20, 3.50, 5.00, 7.50; Mon 11.40, 1.10, 2.20, 3.50, 5.00, 7.50; Wed 10.30, 11.40, 1.10, 2.20, 3.50, 4.50, 7.50; Thu 10.30, 11.40, 1.10, 2.20, 3.40, 4.50, 7.50. Fisherman’s Friends (12A) Fri-Thu 11.20, 2.00, 7.30. Hellboy (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 12.00, 2.50, 5.40, 8.50; Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.50, 5.40, 8.40. Little (12A) Fri-Thu 12.10, 2.40, 5.20, 8.00. Movies For Juniors: Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri-Thu 10.10. Missing Link (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 10.00, 3.40; Wed & Thu 10.00, 12.50. Peppa Pig: Festival Of Fun (U) Fri-Thu 10.00, 11.45, 1.45. Pet Sematary (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 12.45, 6.30, 9.00; Wed & Thu 6.30, 9.00. IMAX 2D: Shazam! (12A) Fri-Thu 11.30, 2.30, 5.30, 8.30. Shazam! (12A) Fri-Thu 1.15, 4.15, 7.15. Movies For Juniors: The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) Fri-Thu 10.00. The Sisters Brothers (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 6.00. Us (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 8.40; Wed & Thu 5.00. Wild Rose (15) Fri-Thu 3.15, 5.45, 8.20. Wonder Park (PG) Fri-Thu 11.00, 1.20, 3.30, 5.50. Autism Friendly Screening: Missing Link (PG) Mon 11.00. RSC Live: As You Like It (12A) Wed 7.00. Greta (15) Thu 6.20, 8.45.

New Park (01243 786650): The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Fri 1.15; Mon 1.30; Wed 11.45; Thu 1.00. At Eternity’s Gate (12A) Fri 3.45, 6.15; Sat 12.45, 6.15, 8.45; Sun 6.00, 8.30; Mon 8.45; Tue 12.45; Wed 2.00, 4.30; Thu 8.45. The Cinema Of Ernst Lubitsch (U) Fri 6.30. The Fight (12A) Fri 8.45; Mon 3.45. All About Eve (U) Sat 3.15; Thu 6.00. Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Sun 12.30; Mon 6.00; Thu 3.15. The Golden Age (2019) (PG) Sun 3.15. Van Gogh (15) Tue 3.15. Lady Macbeth Of Mtsensk (15) Tue 6.30. RSC Live: As You Like It (2019) (PG) Wed 7.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Free Solo (12A) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Captain Marvel (12A) Fri & Sat 1.10, 4.30, 7.30, 10.30; Sun, Mon & Tue 1.10, 4.30, 7.30; Wed & Thu 1.10, 5.10, 8.00. Dumbo (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 10.30, 11.30, 12.20, 1.10, 2.10, 3.00, 3.50, 5.00, 6.30, 7.40; Wed & Thu 10.30, 11.40, 1.10, 2.20, 3.50, 5.00, 6.30, 7.40. Fisherman’s Friends (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 5.10, 8.20; Wed 4.20, 8.20; Thu 8.20. 4DX 2D: Hellboy (15) Fri-Thu 12.10, 6.00. IMAX 2D: Hellboy (15) Fri & Sat 8.00, 10.50; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 8.00. Hellboy (15) Fri-Thu 3.10, 9.10. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.40. Little (12A) Fri-Thu 12.10, 2.40, 5.30, 8.10. Movies For Juniors: Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri-Thu 10.00. Mid90s (15) Fri-Thu 4.00, 6.20, 8.30. Missing Link (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 10.00, 12.30, 2.50, 5.20; Wed & Thu 12.30, 2.50, 5.20. Peppa Pig: Festival Of Fun (U) Fri-Thu 10.10, 12.10, 2.10, 4.10. Pet Sematary (15) Fri & Sat 12.50, 3.15, 6.15, 7.45, 8.45, 10.15, 11.15; Sun, Mon & Tue 12.50, 3.15, 6.15, 7.45, 8.45; Wed 12.50, 3.15, 6.15, 8.45; Thu 12.50, 3.15, 6.10, 8.40. IMAX 2D: Shazam! (12A) Fri-Thu 11.00, 2.00, 5.00. 4DX 3D: Shazam! (12A) Fri-Thu 3.00, 8.50. Shazam! (12A) Fri & Sat 10.00, 1.00, 4.00, 6.00, 7.00, 7.50, 10.00, 11.00; Sun, Mon & Tue 10.00, 1.00, 4.00, 6.00, 7.00, 7.50; Wed & Thu 10.00, 1.00, 4.00, 7.00, 7.50. Movies For Juniors: The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 10.00; Wed & Thu 10.10. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 10.20. The Sisters Brothers (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 9.00. Us (15) Fri & Sat 12.20, 5.50, 8.40, 10.45; Sun, Mon & Tue 12.20, 5.50, 8.40; Wed 12.20, 6.00, 9.00; Thu 12.20, 6.00, 9.15. What Men Want (15) Fri & Sat 10.20pm. Wild Rose (15) Fri & Sat 11.30, 2.00, 5.40, 8.15, 10.40; Sun & Tue 11.30, 2.00, 5.40, 8.15; Mon 10.40, 2.00, 5.40, 8.15; Wed & Thu 11.20, 1.50, 5.40, 8.15. 3D: Wonder Park (PG) Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.50. Wonder Park (PG) Fri-Thu 10.10, 11.40, 1.50, 3.00, 4.00, 6.10. Autism Friendly Screening: Missing Link (PG) Mon 11.00. Hindi: Kalank (tbc) Wed & Thu 12.00, 3.45, 7.30. RSC Live: As You Like It (12A) Wed 7.00. Greta (15) Thu 4.15, 6.45, 8.45.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film April 30.)

EASTBOURNE

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Captain Marvel (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu 3.20, 8.10; Wed 3.20.

Dumbo (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun & Tue 11.30, 12.40, 2.10, 4.50, 7.30; Mon & Thu 11.30, 2.10, 4.50, 7.30; Wed 11.20, 12.50, 2.10, 4.50, 7.30. Fisherman’s Friends (12A) Fri-Thu 6.15. Hellboy (15) Fri-Thu 3.00, 5.50, 8.40. Movies For Juniors: Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri-Thu 10.00. Missing Link (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Thu 10.20, 12.50; Mon 12.50; Wed 10.10, 12.20. Peppa Pig: Festival Of Fun (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Thu 11.00, 1.00, 3.10; Mon 10.40, 1.00, 3.10; Wed 11.00, 1.00, 2.40. Pet Sematary (15) Fri-Thu 8.50. Shazam! (12A) Fri-Thu 11.10, 2.30, 5.30, 8.20. Wild Rose (15) Fri, Sat, Sun & Tue 5.10, 7.50; Mon & Thu 12.40, 5.10, 7.50; Wed 4.30, 8.10. Wonder Park (PG) Fri-Thu 11.20, 1.40, 3.50, 6.00. Autism Friendly Screening: Missing Link (PG) Mon 11.00. RSC Live: As You Like It (12A) Wed 7.00.

Curzon (01323 731441): Wonder Park (PG) 2.10, 4.00, 5.50. Pet Sematary (15) 5.10, 8.10. Dumbo (PG) 2.00; 5.00, 8.00 (not Wed). Fisherman’s Friends (12A) 2.05 (not Wed); 8.05. Wajib (15) 2.05, 5.00, 8.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Peppa Pig: Festival Of Fun (U) 12.00. Missing Link (PG) 1.10, 3.25 (not Sun); Sun 12.40, 2.55. Shazam! (12A) 2.00, 5.05; 8.10 (not Wed & Thu). Dumbo (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Thu 12.40, 3.20; Sun 10.10, 12.40, 3.20; Wed 3.20. Fisherman’s Friends (12A) 5.50 (not Wed). Hellboy (15) 5.40, 8.25 (not Sun); Sun 5.10, 8.00. Pet Sematary (15) Fri-Tue 8.30; Wed & Thu 8.10. Kids Crew: Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (PG) Sat 10.20. Kids Crew: Smallfoot (U) Sat 10.20. Silver Screen: Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Wed 10.10. RSC Live: As You Like It (12A) Wed 7.00. Monty Python’s Life Of Brian (15) Thu 8.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Tue 11.00. Dumbo (PG) Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu 2.15, 7.45; Sat 10.30, 1.45; Wed 11.00, 2.15. Beautiful Boy (15) Wed 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Peppa Pig: Festival Of Fun (U) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.30, 12.30, 2.30, 4.30; Sun 2.30, 4.15. Exhibition On Screen: Rembrandt (12A) Tue 7.30. Dementia Friendly Screening: Wild Rose (15) Fri 11.00. Wonder Park (PG) Fri 1.30, 3.30; Sat 10.15, 12.30, 1.30; Sun 2.00; Mon-Fri 10.15, 12.25. Wild Rose (15) Fri 5.30, 7.45; Sat 2.45, 3.30, 5.0, 5.45, 7.30, 8.30; Sun 4.45, 7.45; Mon, Wed & Thu 2.30, 4.45, 7.00; Tue 2.30, 4.45, 7.45. The Aftermath (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Thu 8.15. Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: Wild Rose (15) Sat 11.00. RSC Live: As You Like It (12A) Wed 7.00.

Everyman (0872 436 9060): Wild Rose (15) Fri 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Sat 1.30, 6.00, 9.00; Sun 11.15, 5.30, 8.30; Mon 2.00, 5.00, 8.45. Shazam! (12A) Fri 10.45, 4.45, 7.15; Sat 10.15, 4.15, 7.45; Sun 1.30, 4.00, 7.15; Mon 3.00, 8.00. Missing Link (PG) Fri 2.00; Sat 11.45; Sun 10.00; Mon 10.45. The Sisters Brothers (15) Fri 8.00; Sat 2.00; Mon 11.30. Dumbo (PG) Fri 10.00, 1.00, 4.00; Sat 2.45, 5.15; Sun 10.30, 2.15, 4.45, 8.00; Mon 10.30, 1.15, 4.15. Captain Marvel (12A) Fri 11.15; Sat 8.30. The Keeper (15) Sat 11.00; Sun 12.45; Mon 7.30. RSC Live: As You Like It (12A) Wed 6.50. Monty Python’s Life Of Brian (12A) Thu 8.45.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film April 26.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Dumbo – 3D (PG) Sun 1.45; Mon 2.00; Wed 5.00. Dumbo (PG) Fri & Sat 11.00, 2.00, 5.00; Sun 10.45, 4.45; Mon 11.00, 5.00; Tue 2.00, 5.00; Wed 10.45, 2.00; Thu 11.00, 2.00, 5.00; Autism Friendly: Sun 11.00; Relaxed: Tue 11.00. The Sisters Brothers (15) Fri & Thu 5.15, 8.00; Sat 5.15, 7.45; Sun 3.30, 8.00; Mon 4.00, 8.30; Tue & Wed 5.30, 8.00. Wild Rose (15) Fri 2.45, 5.30, 8.30; Sat 3.00, 5.30, 8.15; Sun 6.00, 7.30; Mon 3.45, 6.15, 8.45; Tue 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Wed & Thu 4.15, 6.30, 8.45. Us (15) Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu 8.15; Sat 8.00; Wed 8.30. Missing Link (PG) Fri 12.00, 2.15; Sat 11.15, 3.45; Sun 12.00; Mon 11.15, 1.30; Tue 12.30, 14.45; Wed 11.30, 1.45, Thu 11.15, 1.45; Autism Friendly: Sun 1.30. Peppa Pig: Festival Of Fun (U) Fri, Sat & Tue 10.30; Sun 10.15; Mon 10.45; Wed 10.00; Thu 10.30, 12.15. Contouring Of Deafhoods (15) Mon 6.30. Glyndebourne: Ravel Double Bill (PG) Sun 2.15, 5.00. The White Crow (15) Mon 1.15; Tue 1.00; Wed & Thu 2.30.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Dumbo (PG) Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu 1.30, 3.45; Tue 10.00, 12.15. Fisherman’s Friends (12A) Sun & Mon 6.10; Tue 2.30; Wed & Thu 8.30. The Aftermath (15) Sun & Mon 8.30; Tue 5.00; Wed & Thu 6.10. Royal Opera House Encore: La Forza Del Destino (12A) Tue 7.15. The Favourite (15) Thu 11.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film April 20.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film April 19.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Dumbo (PG) Fri 11.15, 1.20, 3.45, 6.10; Sat & Sun 11.00, 1.20, 3.45, 6.10; Mon 11.00, 1.00, 3.30, 6.00; Tue 11.15, 1.20, 3.45, 6.10; Wed 11.15, 1.20, 3.45; Thu 11.15, 12.30, 2.50, 5.15. Shazam! (12A) 3.00, 5.45, 8.25. Missing Link (PG) Fri, Tue & Wed 11.00, 1.45, 3.55; Sat 12.45, 3.55; Sun 12.55, 3.35; Mon 10.45, 1.30, 3.45; Thu 10.15, 1.45, 3.55. Peppa Pig: Festival Of Fun (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 10.30; Sat 11.00; Sun 11.15. The Keeper (15) Fri, Sat, Tue, Wed & Thu 6.00; Sun 5.40; Mon 8.35. Captain Marvel (12A) Fri & Tue 12.15, 8.35; Sat 1.15, 8.35; Sun 11.30; Mon 12.15; Tue 12.15, 8.35; Wed & Thu 12.15. Fisherman’s Friends (12A) 8.30. Exclusive Members Only Advance Screening: Red Joan (12A) Mon 6.15. Monty Python’s The Life Of Brian (15) Thu 8.15. Saturday Morning Movie: Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse (PG) Sat 10.30. Bite-Sized Ballet: The Three Little Pigs (U) Sun 2.30. RSC Live: As You Like It (12A) Wed 7.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Dumbo (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 9.45, 11.40, 2.30, 6.00; Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.30, 6.00. Hellboy (2019) (15) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 5.05, 8.20; Sat & Sun 5.30, 8.20; Tue 5.20, 8.00. Missing Link (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 12.05; Sat & Sun 12.20. Peppa Pig: Festival Of Fun (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 10.00, 2.15; Sat & Sun 10.15, 2.20. Pet Sematary (15) 8.30. Ralph Breaks The Internet (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Shazam! (12A) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 2.10, 5.15, 8.00; Sat & Sun 2.40, 5.15, 8.10; Tue 2.10, 5.05, 8.15. Wonder Park (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 10.00, 12.10, 4.00; Sat & Sun 9.45, 12.10, 4.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): Peppa Pig: Festival Of Fun (U) Fri & Sun-Thu 10.00, 2.00; Sat 1.00, 4.30. Missing Link (PG) Fri, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu 11.45, 3.45; Sat 2.45, 6.15; Dementia Friendly: Tue 11.45. At Eternity’s Gate (12A) Fri & Sun-Thu 6.00; Sat 7.30. The Sisters Brothers (15) Fri 7.45; Sat-Thu 8.30. Ghostbusters 2 (PG) Fri 8.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: Bumblebee (PG) Sat 10.15. RSC Live: As You Like It (12A) Wed 7.00. Monty Python’s Life Of Brian (15) Thu 8.15.

