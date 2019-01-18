Entertainment listings for Friday to Thursday, January 18-24

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, JANUARY 18

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Jan 21, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

TOM HOUGHTON: £10-£12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Honourable.

COMMUNITY

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: On Safari by Roberta Smythe, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

WALK: Meet 11am in car park of the Southwater Country Park, (off Cripplegate Lane, RH13 9UN). 2.6 mile HDC Health walk along bridleways, country lanes and the Downs Link. No stiles but can be muddy. Not suitable for wheelchairs or prams. Sorry no dogs. 75 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

GIGS

RED BUTLER ACOUSTIC TRIO: £15, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. With guest Danny Kyle.

STAGE

NICHOLAS PARSONS – JUST A LAUGH A MINUTE: £18.50, 7.30pm, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

ALL STAR SUPERSLAM WRESTLING: £16.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

LAUNDRY AND BOURBON/LONE STAR: £9-£10, 7.45pm until January 26 (2.30 Sun, no performance Mon) New Venture Theatre, Bedford Place, Brighton 01273 746118. A double bill.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 19

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: South Downs Circular, 6 miles with Ray 01403 783797. Meet at Kithurst Hill car park off B2139 south of Storrington, 10am.

WALK: Meet 2pm at Storrington Recreation Ground Car Park, RH20 4BG. 3.6 mile HDC walk explores the country paths to Parham Glider Field. A flat and easy route. Dogs welcome. 1 hr 45 mins. Mick 01903 745971.

CONCERTS

BRIGHTON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £12.50-£39.50, 2.45pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Thomas Carroll cello/director.

MUSICIANS OF ALL SAINTS: £9-£12, 7.45pm All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes (01273) 486391. Living British Composers.

GIGS

CODA: £20, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. A Tribute to Led Zeppelin.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Simon Jones, Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 1pm-3pm.

PANDORA’S BOX: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

SUSSEX ALL-DAY SINGAROUND: Free admission with collection, 11am-11pm The Royal Oak, Barcombe.

THE MAGIC OF MOTOWN: 7.30pm, £27.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 20

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Henfield Circular to the East, 5 miles with John 01444 483860. Meet at Henfield Library, west side of High Street, 10am.

WALK: Meet 10:30am at Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Rd B2195, Horsham. 2.3 mile HDC Health walk, some of the walk will be on narrower paths with tree roots, stubs and uneven ground. Some inclines and can be muddy. No Dogs. 1 hr 15 min Alex 01403 273751.

CONCERTS

CORY BAND: £11.25-£12.75, 3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

GIGS

HORSHAM FOLK CLUB: Normandy Centre, Horsham, 7.45pm-10pm.

KENT DUCHAINE: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 3pm-6pm.

MIKE DOBIE: The Bear, Horsham, 3pm-6pm.

STAGE

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: £18-£20, 3pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Ballet Theatre UK.

MONDAY, JANUARY 21

COMEDY

A NIGHT OF COMEDY: £15-£18, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Zoe Lyons, Joe Wilkinson, Angela Barnes, Jess Fostekew and special guests.

COMMUNITY

EVENING OF MEDIUMSHIP: With medium Michelle Burnley, 7.30pm, with refreshments and raffle, £5, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

THE GROUP: 8pm. A pub in Brighton. Unattached? The Group, for men and women aged 50+, meets on Monday evening. It is an opportunity to meet new people. Walks, theatre, golf, lunches and dinners, holidays. Also in Lewes, Burgess Hill and Horsham. Visit www.thegroup.org.uk.

STAGE

THE FULL MONTY: £1-£37, 7.30pm until Jan 26 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. The Play by Simon Beaufoy.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 22

COMMUNITY

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Cooksbridge to Lewes, 5 miles with Rosemary and Sandra 07784 707014. Meet at Lewes Bus Station, 9.35am No 122 bus to Cooksbridge.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Bolney, Ansty and Cuckfield, 9 miles with Frazer 07939 078650. Meet at Crossways Lane at the A23 and A272 junction, Bolney, 10am.

Post Work Fitness for Haywards Heath: At Lamb House. Every Tuesday, 4pm-6.30pm. Pilates: £5 Members, £7 non-members. Mindfulness: £3 members, £5 non-members. Reflexology and Physiotherapy appointments available (booking required) 5.30pm-6.30pm, all ages welcome.

COMEDY

FIN TAYLOR: £10-£12, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. When Harassy Met Sally.

GIGS

OPEN MIC: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 8pm-11pm.

OPEN MIC: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm-11pm.

OPEN MIC: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8pm-11pm.

OPEN MIC: George & Dragon, Shipley, 8pm-11pm.

STAN’S OPEN MIC: Sophia’s Barista Bar, Horsham, 8pm-10.30pm.

THE UPBEAT BEATLES: £23, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Tribute band.

STAGE

ROYAL OPERA LIVE: £14-£16, 6.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The queen of Spades.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 23

COMEDY

STAND-UP HISTORY BRIGHTON: £10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Views From The Downs, 10 miles with Richard S 07546 242230. Meet at Butts Brow car park, Willingdon, 10am.

WALK: Park and meet, 10am at Pitch Hill car park near the quarry, GU6 7NN. 300 yards on the right beyond the Windmill Public House north of Ewhurst village. 6.5 mile HDC walk, includes some climbs. Refreshment break at the Peaslake. Magnificent views south from Pitch Hill. Dogs welcome. 3 hrs. Mike 07855 502023.

CONCERTS

NICHOLAS YONGE SOCIETY: £15, 7.45pm Cliffe Building, East Sussex (Sussex Downs) College, Mountfield Road, Lewes. Matt Hunt (clarinet), Alina Ibragimova (violin), Louise Hopkins (cello), and Alasdair Beatson (piano). Tickets from www.nyslewes.tiketsource.co.uk, Baldwins Travel, Station Street or at door. 8 to 25year olds free.

GIGS

PURPLE ZEPPELIN: £19-£21, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Tribute band.

STAGE

LITTLE STAR: £6, 11am/1pm/2.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. A show for babies.

RED RIDING HOOD: £650-£9.50, 7pm until Jan 27 (11am/3pm Sat/Sun) Hailsham Pavilion, George Street, Hailsham (01323) 841414. Hailsham Theatre presentation.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 24

COMEDY

THE THINKING DRINKERS: £15, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Pub Crawl.

COMMUNITY

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Leisurely walk. Paths of Polegate, 2.5 miles with Sandra 483991. Meet 10am at Medical Centre, Polegate. To The Long Man and Back, 5 miles with Alan 500664. Or, Plenty of Exposure, 8 miles with Lucie 01825 840779. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

GIGS

KEITH JAMES – THE SONGS OF LEONARD COHEN: 7.30pm, £16, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220,

OPEN MIC: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Cineworld Brighton Marina (0871 200 2000): Aquaman (12A) Fri & Sat 1.10, 4.20, 7.30; Sun 2.50, 8.30; Mon & Tue 1.20, 4.00, 7.10; Wed 1.50, 4.20; Thu 1.30, 4.10, 7.10. Beautiful Boy (15) Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed 2.10, 5.00, 7.50; Mon, Tue & Thu 2.00, 5.00, 7.50. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 4.10; Mon & Tue 3.50; Wed & Thu 4.00. Colette (15) Fri 1.20; Mon & Tue 1.10; Wed & Thu 1.20. Glass (15) Fri 2.40, 5.40, 7.10, 8.40; Sat 11.40, 2.40, 5.40, 7.10, 8.40; Sun 11.40, 5.40, 7.10, 8.40; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.20, 5.20, 7.00, 8.20. Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Fri 2.20, 5.10, 8.00; Sat & Sun 11.30, 2.20, 5.10, 8.00; Mon, Tue & Thu 2.10, 5.10, 8.00; Wed 2.20, 5.10, 8.10. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri 1.30, 4.30, 7.40; Sat & Sun 10.30, 1.30, 4.30, 7.40; Mon & Tue 1.00, 4.30, 7.30; Wed 1.10, 5.00; Thu 1.10, 4.30. Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri 3.20, 5.50, 8.20; Sat & Sun 12.50, 3.20, 5.50, 8.20; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.00, 3.20, 5.40, 8.10. The Favourite (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 2.30, 5.20, 8.10; Mon, Tue & Thu 1.50, 4.50, 7.40; Wed 2.00, 4.50, 7.40. Bumblebee (PG) Sat 10.40, 1.20; Sun 1.20. Movies For Juniors: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Movies For Juniors: Luis And The Aliens (U) Sat & Sun 10.20. Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (PG) Sat & Sun 11.20. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG) Sat & Sun 11.50. Unlimited Screening: Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) Sun 6.00. Unlimited Screening: Instant Family (12A) Wed 8.00. Screen Anime: Dragon Ball Super: Broly (PG) Wed & Thu 7.30.

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Beautiful Boy (15) Fri & Mon 3.00, 9.00; Sat 3.30, 9.00; Sun 2.45, 8.15; Tue 4.00; Wed 3.00; Thu 3.00, 9.00; HOH Subtitled: Wed 9.00. Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Fri & Mon 12.00, 6.00; Sat 12.45, 6.15; Sun 12.00, 5.30; Wed 6.00; Thu 6.00; HOH Subtitled: Tue 10.30; Silver Screen: Tue 1.15; Thu 12.00; Big Scream: Wed 12.00. Kids’ Club: Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (PG) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Sarah And Duck: Visits To Scarf Lady (U) Mon 11.00. Autism Friendly: Smallfoot (U) Sun 10.00. Royal Opera House: The Queen Of Spades (12A) Tue 6.45.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.20, 7.55; Sat & Sun 2.15, 5.00, 7.15. The Favourite (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 8.15; Sat & Sun 7.45. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00; Sat & Sun 12.45, 4.00; Parent & Baby Friendly Screening: Fri 10.30.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri 1.00, 6.00; Sat 1.00, 8.45; Sun 12.30; Mon 1.00, 6.00; Tue 2.00, 4.15; Wed 12.15, 5.00; Thu 3.30, 8.45. The Favourite (15) Fri 3.15; Sat 6.00; Mon 8.30; Tue 11.30; Wed 2.30; Thu 12.45. Papillon (15) Fri 8.30; Sat & Mon 3.15; Thu 6.00. Bolshoi ‘19: La Bayadère (PG) Sun 3.00. Royal Opera House Live: The Queen Of Spades (PG) Tue 6.45.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Royal Opera House Live: The Queen Of Spades (12A) Tue 6.45. BlacKkKlansman (15) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Aquaman (12A) Fri & Sat 10.50, 2.00, 5.10, 7.20, 8.20, 10.40; Sun 10.50, 2.00, 5.10, 7.20, 8.20; Mon 11.00, 2.00, 5.10, 7.20, 8.20; Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00, 2.00, 5.10, 8.20. A Star Is Born (15) Fri 2.20, 10.30; Sat 10.30; Mon, Tue & Thu 2.20, 9.00; Wed 2.20. Beautiful Boy (15) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.10, 2.00, 4.50, 7.40; Sun 11.10, 2.00, 4.50, 8.30. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri 10.00, 1.00, 4.00, 9.50; Sat 4.00, 9.00; Sun 9.00; Mon 1.00, 4.00, 8.15; Tue 12.45, 3.45, 8.15; Wed 1.20, 4.20, 9.00; Thu 1.30, 4.30, 8.15. Bumblebee (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.10, 12.50, 3.30, 6.10, 8.50; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.50, 3.30, 6.10, 8.50. Colette (15) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 11.30, 5.30; Sat 5.30; Wed 11.30, 5.20. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) Fri-Thu 11.30. Glass (15) Fri & Sat 10.10, 1.10, 4.10, 7.10, 22.10; Sun 10.10, 1.10; 4.10, 7.10; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.10, 4.10, 7.10. Glass – IMAX (15) Fri 2.10, 5.10, 8.10, 11.10; Sat & Mon 11.10, 2.10, 5.10, 8.10, 11.10; Sun, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.10, 2.10, 5.10, 8.10. Glass – 4DX (15) Fri-Thu 12.10, 3.10, 6.10, 9.10. Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Fri & Sat 12.00, 1.20, 2.50, 4.10, 5.40, 7.00, 8.30; 10.30; Sun, Mon, Tue Wed & Thu 12.00, 1.20, 2.50, 4.10, 5.40, 7.00, 8.30. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri 10.50, 1.50, 3.00, 4.50, 6.00, 7.50; Sat & Sun 10.50, 12.00, 1.50, 3.00, 4.50, 6.00, 7.50; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00, 1.50, 3.00, 4.50, 6.00, 7.50. Tamil: Petta (12A) Fri 8.40; Sat 9.50. Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri 10.00, 12.20, 2.50, 5.20, 8.00; Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.30, 3.00, 5.30, 8.00; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.30, 3.00, 5.30, 8.00; Cinebabies: Thu 11.00. The Favourite (15) Fri & Sat 11.00, 1.50, 4.40, 7.30, 10.20; Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu 11.00, 1.50, 4.40, 7.30; Wed 11.00, 1.50, 4.40, 7.20. The Front Runner (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 12.15. The Upside (12A) Fri 2.40, 5.40, 9.00; Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.40, 5.40, 8.40; Sun 4.00, 7.00. Polish: Underdog (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 8.15. Movies For Juniors: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG) Sat 10.00; Sun 10.20. Movies For Juniors: Luis And The Aliens (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (PG) Sat & Sun 10.40, 1.20. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG) Sat & Sun 11.50, 2.40. Bolshoi Ballet: La Bayadère (12A) Sun 3.00. Unlimited Screening: Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) Sun 6.00. Royal Opera House Live: The Queen Of Spades (12A) Tue 6.45. Unlimited Screening: Instant Family (12A) Wed 8.00. Screen Anime: Dragon Ball Super: Broly (PG) Wed & Thu 7.30.

The Hawth (01293 553636): Royal Opera House Live: The Queen Of Spades (12A) Tue 6.45. Oscar Wilde Season: A Woman Of No Importance (12A) Wed 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Aquaman (12A) Fri 2.40, 7.40; Sat 1.40, 7.40; Sun 8.40; Mon & Thu 2.40, 8.00; Tue 3.30, 7.30; Wed 2.40, 4.50. Bumblebee (PG) Fri 4.50; Sat 11.00, 4.50; Sun 12.30; Mon & Thu 5.10; Tue 1.50; Wed 2.20. Glass (15) Fri 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Sat & Sun 11.30, 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Mon, Wed & Thu 2.30, 5.20, 8.20; Tue 2.20, 5.20, 8.20. Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Fri 2.20, 5.10, 8.00; Sat & Sun 11.30, 2.20, 5.10, 8.00; Mon 2.20, 5.00, 7.50; Tue & Wed 2.10, 5.00, 7.50; Thu 2.20, 5.00, 7.50. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri 1.50, 4.30, 7.30; Sat & Sun 10.30, 1.30, 4.30, 7.30; Mon 2.10, 4.30, 7.30; Tue & Wed 4.30; Thu 2.10, 4.30. Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri 2.00, 5.50, 8.20; Sat & Sun 12.45, 3.15, 5.45, 8.15; Mon, Wed & Thu 1.50, 5.40, 8.10; Tue 3.10, 5.40, 8.10. The Favourite (15) Fri & Sat 2.10, 5.00, 7.50; Sun 3.10, 7.40; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.00, 4.50, 7.40. Movies For Juniors: Luis And The Aliens (U) Sat & Sun 10.20. Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (PG) Sat 11.20; Sun 12.15. Bolshoi Ballet: La Bayadère (12A) Sun 3.00. Unlimited Screening: Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) Sun 6.00. Royal Opera House Live: The Queen Of Spades (12A) Tue 6.45. Unlimited Screening: Instant Family (12A) Wed 8.00. Screen Anime: Dragon Ball Super: Broly (PG) Wed & Thu 7.30.

Curzon (01323 731441): Mary Queen Of Scots (15) 2.05, 5.05, 8.05. Stan And Ollie (PG) 2.00; 5.00 (not Wed); 8.00. Colette (15) 2.10 (not Sat, Sun & Wed); 5.10 (Wed only); 8.10 (not Wed). The Favourite (15) 5.10 (not Wed). Mary Poppins Returns (U) Sat & Sun 2.05. Eastbourne Film Society: Marjorie Prime (15) Wed 2.10, 5.00, 8.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Mary Poppins Returns (U) Sat 12.15; Sun 11.30. The Favourite (15) 2.30 (not Sun); Sun 2.15. Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 3.15, 5.45, 8.15; Sun 12.15, 8.40; Tue 1.30, 4.00. Mary Queen Of Scots (15) 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Glass (15) 5.25, 8.25 (not Sun); Sun 5.00, 7.55. Kids Crew: Christopher Robin (PG) Sat 10.10. Silver Screen: Christopher Robin (PG) Wed 10.10. Kids Crew: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG) Sat 10.10. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG) Sat 12.00; Sun 11.20. Bolshoi Ballet: La Bayadère (12A) Sun 3.00. Royal Opera House Live: The Queen Of Spades (12A) Tue 6.45. Silver Screen: Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Wed 10.10.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): The Old Man And The Gun (12A) Fri 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri 7.00.

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): The Favourite (15) Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Mon 2.15, 5.15; Tue & Thu 5.15, 8.15. Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri, Sun, Mon & Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sat 10.30, 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Tue & Thu 4.45, 7.45. Dementia Friendly Screening: Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri 11.00. Utoya (15) Mon 8.15. Box Office Babies Screening: Stan And Ollie (PG) Tue 10.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): Cold War (15) Thu 7.30.

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Fri, Sat, Mon & Thu 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Tue 12.00, 5.30, 8.15; Wed 2.30, 5.15, 8.00. The Favourite (15) Fri 12.45; Sat & Sun 1.30; Mon 12.30; Tue 2.45; Wed 11.30; Thu 12.15. Colette (15) Fri 3.45, 6.00, 8.30; Sat & Sun 3.15, 6.00, 8.30; Mon 3.15, 5.45, 8.30; Tue 1.30, 4.00, 8.30; Wed 3.15, 5.45; Thu 12.30, 3.15, 8.30. Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri 3.30, 6.15, 8.45. Sat & Sun 4.00, 6.15, 8.45; Mon 1.15, 3.30, 8.45; Tue 1.45, 4.00, 6.15; Wed 1.00, 6.30; 8.45; Thu 3.00, 6.00, 8.45. Mr Hulot On Holiday (U) Sat 11.00 (With Live Intro); Sun 11.00; Autism Friendly: 11.15. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Sat & Sun 11.30. Down To Earth (U) Mon 6.00. Delicatessen (15) Wed 8.15 (With Live Intro). 20th Century Women (15) Thu 5.30.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): The Favourite (15) Fri 6.05; Sat 8.10; Sun & Wed 4.00; Mon 1.15, 8.10; Tue 3.30, 6.05; Thu 2.15. Aquaman (12A) Mon & Thu 8.30; Wed 5.45. Royal Opera House Live: The Queen Of Spades (12A) Tue 6.45.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): A Monster Calls (12A) Sun 7.30.

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film January 25.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Fri 11.15, 1.30, 5.45, 8.20; Sat 1.30, 5.45, 8.20; Sun 12.30, 5.45, 8.20; Mon 10.45, 1.30, 5.45, 8.20; Tue 11.15, 2.15, 5.45, 8.20; Wed 11.15, 1.45, 5.45, 8.20; Thu 1.30, 5.45, 8.20; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 10.30. Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri 10.45, 3.30, 6.30, 8.40; Sat 10.25, 6.30, 8.40; Sun 6.35, 8.40; Mon 11.15, 3.50, 6.30, 8.40; Tue & Wed 10.45, 4.00, 8.40; Thu 3.30, 6.30, 8.40. The Favourite (15) Fri 11.00, 2.30; Sat 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sun 3.30, 6.00; Mon 11.00, 6.00, 8.30; Tue 11.00, 1.30, 6.10; Wed 11.00, 2.15, 6.10; Thu 6.00, 8.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Colette (15) Fri & Thu 1.10, 4.05; Sat 12.35, 6.05; Sun 12.00, 8.30; Mon 1.30, 6.05; Tue 1.15, 3.45; Wed 1.30, 4.30. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Sat 10.45, 12.45, 3.00; Sun 12.45, 3.00; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 10.45. Saturday Morning Movie: Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) Sat 10.30. Bolshoi Ballet: La Bayadère (12A) Sun 3.00. National Theatre Live Encore: Allelujah! (12A) Mon 2.00; Wed 7.15. Royal Opera House Live: The Queen Of Spades (12A) Tue 6.45; Encore: Thu 2.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Glass (15) Fri & Tue-Thu 5.40, 8.00; Sat & Sun 5.30, 8.15; Mon 5.40, 8.15. Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Sat & Sun 12.05, 3.00. Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Fri 2.55, 5.30, 8.15; Sat & Sun 3.00, 5.45, 8.25; Mon 2.45, 5.15, 8.00; Tue, Wed & Thu 12.15, 2.55, 5.30, 8.15. Parent & Baby Screening: Glass (15) Mon 12.00. Ralph Breaks The Internet (PG) Sat & Sun 10.15. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG) Sat & Sun 10.20. Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri 12.40, 3.10, 5.20, 8.30; Sat & Sun 12.45, 3.15, 5.50, 8.30; Mon 12.40, 2.55, 5.45, 8.30; Tue, Wed & Thu 12.45, 3.10, 5.40, 8.30. The Favourite (15) Fri 12.25; Sat & Sun 12.35; Mon 12.15, 3.00; Tue, Wed & Thu 12.20, 3.00. The Grinch (U) Sat & Sun 10.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri, Mon & Thu 1.45, 4.00, 6.15, 8.30; Sat & Sun 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Tue 1.45, 4.00, 8.30; Wed 12.00, 2.30, 5.00, 8.00. Mary Poppins Return (U) Sun 10.15; Mon 12.15; Dementia Friendly Screening: Tue 11.15. Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Fri, Sat, Sun & Thu 12.15, 3.00, 5.40, 8.20; Mon 3.00, 5.40, 8.20; Tue 12.15, 3.00, 5.40; Wed 11.30, 2.20, 5.15. Saturday Morning Pictures: The Grinch (U) Sat 10.15. Silver Screen: Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Mon 11.00. Royal Opera House Live: The Queen Of Spades (12A) Tue 6.45. Oscar Wilde: A Woman Of No Importance (U) Wed 7.30.

Ten things to see in West Sussex, Friday to Thursday, January 18-24. Click here to read more.

Ten things to see in East Sussex, Friday to Thursday, January 18-24. Click here to read more.