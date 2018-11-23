Entertainment listings for Friday to Thursday, November 23-29

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 23

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Nov 25, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Assorted Poetry Reading by Patrick Bond, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

TEA DANCE: Adastra Hall, Hassocks. Ballroom, latin, jive and sequence dancing, 2pm (doors open 1.45pm). Sprung floor, complimentary tea, coffee and cake. Call 07767 411115, 01444 248926 or email strictlydancemagic@gmail.com. Visit www.strictlydancemagic.co.uk.

TEA DANCE: Southwater Leisure Centre, Pevensey Road, Southwater (off Cedar Drive), 1.30pm to 3.45pm, £4.85 per person including tea and coffee. For more details call Southwater Leisure Centre on 01403 733208 or Colin and Margaret on 01403 734409.

WALK: 2½ mile, flat, circular HDC Health walk along bridleways, country lanes and Downs Link. Meet 11am in the Country Park car park (off Cripplegate Lane), Southwater, RH13 7UN. Can be muddy. 1¼ hours. Dogs on a lead. Parking charge £1.50 for 3 hours. Jill 07780 701184.

CONCERTS

NICHOLAS YONGE SOCIETY: £15, 8-25yrs free, 7.45pm Cliffe Building, Sussex Downs College, Mountfield Road, Lewes www.nyslewes.org.uk. Martinu Quartet.

GIGS

DR JOHN COOPER CLARKE: £21-£34, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Luckiest Man Alive Tour plus special guests.

HANNAH DORMAN: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

HIJINX: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8.30pm.

JOE 90: The Six Bells, Billingshurst, 8.30pm-11pm.

LEE ‘SCRATCH’ PERRY: £20-£22.50, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Reggae artist.

LOOSE CABOOSE NIGHT: £5, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

MIDNITE SUN: The Star, Roffey, 8.30pm-11pm.

PORCHLIGHT SMOKER: £10-£12, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Ages Connolly and Whiskey Preachin’ DJ’s.

RIGHTEOUS AND THE WICKED: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

THE HUMAN LEAGUE: From £42.35, 6.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Red Live Tour with support Electronica.

TSLAMMERS: The Cricketers Arms, Billingshurst, 9pm-11pm.

WHITNEY – QUEEN OF THE NIGHT. Friday, November 23, 7.30pm, £25.50, The Capitol, North Street, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

STAGE

BOVINE CEMETERY: £7, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. The Odyssey.

GREAT EXPECTATIONS: £8-£12, 7.45pm until Dec 1 (Sat Dec 1 mat 2.45pm) Lewes Little Theatre, Lancaster Street, Lewes (01273) 474826. By Charles Dickens, adapted by Nick Omerod and Declan Donnelan.

SHAKUNTALA: £10-£12, 7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Subrang Arts.

THE ADULT PANTO: £17-£18, 8pm and Nov 24, The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Hansel and Gretel Go Down in the Woods.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 24

COMEDY

FUNNY WOMEN: Brighton Nights. £10-£12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Twayna Mayne, MC Sophie Duker.

STEWART FRANCIS: £18.50, 8pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Into The Punset.

COMMUNITY

CATS PROTECTION: Horsham and District Branch. Fundraiser at St Andrew’s Methodist Church Hall, Crawley Road, Roffey, 12pm-2pm. On sale will be delicious home-made cakes, items and gifts, books, jewellery, DVDs and CDs. The popular tombola is back. Guess the weight of the Christmas Cake, the number of sweets in the jar and the name of the Teddy. There will be refreshments available in The Sanctuary. Admission is free but donations (including cat food and litter) are warmly received. Visit www.cats.org.uk/horsham.

CHRISTMAS COFFEE MORNING: In aid of st catherine’s hospice, 10am-2pm, Burgess Hill Theatre Club. Christmas tomobola. Enquiries to Judith Redd, 01444 248595.

CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: Waifs and Strays Dog Rescue Christmas Bazaar, 11am-3pm The Seven Sisters Pub, Alfriston Road, Seaford. Raffle, sweets, cakes, barbecue, trade stalls, hand made gifts and jewellery.

CHRISTMAS FAYRE: RNLI Newhaven Christmas Fayre, 10am-12.30pm Hillcrest Centre, Bay Vue Road, Newhaven. Father Christmas will be visiting and there will be a variety of festive stalls, as well as a Wonderful Winter Raffle. Entry 25p with all profits to RNLI Newhaven.

HORSHAM CHAMBER CHOIR: A Continental Christmas. Charpentier – Messe de Minuit and Litanies de la Vierge, Bach: Movements from Magnificat and Cantatas. 4.30pm, St. Mary’s Church, Horsham, RH12 1HE. Tickets £13 (under 18s £6).

HORSHAM INTERFAITH FORUM: 2pm. Meeting at the Friends Meeting House, Worthing Road. An update with Linda Ramsden about Israeli settlements on Palestinian land plus. Followed by afternoon tea.

THEATRICAL GHOST WALK: Sussex Darkside Theatrical Ghost Walk, 8pm-9.30pm Newhaven Fort (01273) 517622. This is a theatrical event and not a ghost hunt. Tickets £15 adult, £10 concessions.

CONCERTS

HORSHAM SYMPHONY ORCHETRA: November 24, 7.30pm, £14, The Capitol, Horsham.

LONDON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £10-£32.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. The Lark Ascending.

SEAFORD CHORAL SOCIETY: 7pm, Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road, Seaford (01323) 301683. ‘Only Remembered’ Autumn Concert, including pieces from Karl Jenkins’ The Armed Man.

GIGS

13 PEARLS: 2pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

CELTIC FIDDLE FESTIVAL: £22.50, 7.30pm Hailsham Pavilion, George Street, Hailsham (01323) 841414. Led by Kevin Burke.

CHRIS DIFFORD: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7pm-11pm.

FURIOUS BADGERS: Broadbridge Heath Village Centre, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Trevor Clawson, Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 1pm-3pm.

HORSHAM SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

JAZZ, BLUES AND BOOGIE: £10, 8pm All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes (01273) 486391. Lou Glandfield and Michael Munday and friends. In support of LOSRAS (Lewes Support group for Refugees and Asylum Seekers). Tickets available from Union Music Store.

JAZZ LUNCH: £21.95, noon, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. With Mike Piggott’s Hot Club Trio.

PLAIN ENGLISH: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £8, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Night Watch (Andy Casserley and Ian Pattaway).

THE FISH BROTHERS FESTIVAL: 6pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

STAGE

NOEL FITZPATRICK: From £39.05, 1.30pm/7.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Noel Fitzpatrick is The Supervet. Welcome to My World.

STEYNNIING SHOWCASE 2018: £14, 7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Ariel Drama Academy.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 25

COMEDY

JEN BRISTER: 6pm (8pm Nov 25), Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Meaningless.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: To The Priory for Lunch, 10.5 miles with Reg and Gill H 07743 337176. Meet at Itford Farm Youth Hostel car ark, 10am.

HORSHAM FILM SOCIETY: The Best of World Cinema. Special screening at The Capitol, Horsham, 2pm. La Grande Illusion (France, 1937, 114 mins, Drama, War, Cert U). Jean Renoir’s classic anti-war masterpiece is set in a German POW camp during the First World War, where class kinship is felt across national boundaries. Guest membership available (tickets £5 on the door). Visit horshamfilmsociety.wix.com/horshamfilmsociety.

PLASTIC NOT FANTASTIC: Hands on activities, discussion and information about plastic waste, 2pm-5pm Linklater Pavilion, Railway Land, Lewes. Free entry.

WALK: 2¼ mile HDC Health walk and easy under foot, although a small part will be on narrower paths with tree roots, stubs and uneven ground. Some inclines. Can be muddy in places. Meet 10.30am at Leechpool Wood car park, Horsham, off Harwood Road (B2195). No dogs. 1¼ hours. Alex 01403 273751.

CONCERTS

BRIGHTON CONSORT: £12-£14, 4pm St Michael’s Church, High Street, Lewes (01273) 474723. O Sacred Feast!

WPO WINTER CONCERT: From £9, 3pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206.

GIGS

BACK TO THE 80’S: £6-£10, 2pm Lewes Town Hall (01273) 471469. With Tot Rockin Beats. Family friendly afternoon rave.

BRIGHTON STRANGLER: £5, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Jimmy and The Worn Out Shoes and POG.

DOUBLE BILL: Free, 3.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Louis May and Pelican Assembly.

FLORENCE AND THE MACHINE: From £50.15, 6.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. With support from Wet.

HORSHAM FLOK CLUB: Normandy Centre, Horsham, 7.45pm-10pm.

MOGWAI: £29.50, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus The Twilight Sad.

STAN’S SHOWCASE: The Anchor Hotel, Horsham, 7pm-10.30pm.

STAGE

A-Z OF MUSICAL THEATRE: £19-£20.50, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Starring performers direct from The West End.

SIMON REEVE: From £26.25, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. An Audience with Simon Reeve. Tales from 15 years of travelling.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 26

COMEDY

ALTERNATIVE COMEDY MEMORIAL SOCIETY: (ACMS). £8-£10, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Suitable for ages 16yrs plus.

SIMON EVANS: Genius. £13-£15, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

EVENING OF MEDIUMSHIP: With medium Darren Hart, 7.30pm-9.30pm, with refreshments and raffle. All welcome. Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Park & Ride, Hop Oast, Worthing Road, Horsham. Free parking. 5-mile HDC walk toward Southwater then into Horsham along Pedlars Way and Chesworth Farm. Lovely views of Horsham. Some stiles. Walk or catch the bus back to the Park & Ride. Sorry no dogs. 2½ hours. Jill 07780 701184.

GIGS

CAMILLE O’SULLIVAN: From £25.15, 8pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Where Are We Now?

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 27

COMEDY

KEVIN BRIDGES: £31.50, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. The Brand New Tour plus support.

COMMUNITY

CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS: Following a very successful evening with a Christmas gift- wrapping presentation a few years ago the Horsham Horticultural Society has booked Sue Watts again for the festive season. Sue will demonstrate some of her ideas for Christmas home and garden decorations. Meetings at Brighton Road Baptist Church, Brighton Road, Horsham, on alternate Tuesdays, starting at 7.30pm. Everyone welcome. Visitor entry £2 to include refreshments. Find out more at www.horshamhorticulturalsociety.co.uk.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Upper Dicker, a stroll with Anita 07989 176591. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Petworth to Lurgashall, a circular walk, 11 miles with Richard D 07763 127613. Meet at National Trust car park on A283 sout of Limbo Farm, north of Halfmoon Furze, 10am.

GIGS

HORACE ANDY: £16.50-£18, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. With The Dub Asante Band ft. Matic Horns and very special guest Jah 9 with The Dub Treatment Band.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm-11pm.

OPEN MIC: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm-11pm.

OPEN MIC: George & Dragon, Shipley, 8pm-11pm.

SCOTT BRADLEE: £26.50-£36.50, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox. Back in Black and White Tour.

THE OVERTONES: From £24.50, 7pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Christmas 2018 Tour.

STAGE

DEREK ACORAH – LOVE, LIFE, LAUGHTER: Tuesday, November 27, 7.30pm, £19.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 28

COMEDY

COMEDIANS CINEMA CLUB: £6, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Improvised comedy, this months film Moana.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Bottoms Down (And Up) 11.5 miles with Mike O’S 01323 872136. Met at High and Over car park, 10am.

WALK: Park and meet 10am at the Village Hall car park, Partridge Green, RH13 8HX. 6½ mile HDC walk, fairly flat (some stiles), walk past the 11th century Norman church in West Grinstead and back along the Downs Link. No dogs. 2¾ hours. Mike 07855 502023.

GIGS

COSMO SHELDRAKE: £10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

THE SENSATIONAL 60’S EXPERIENCE: £30, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 29

COMEDY

COMIC BOOM: £8-£10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Alasdair Beckett-King, MC Paul McCaffrey.

COMMUNITY

HAYWARDS HEATH PROSTATE CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: Next meeting. The Dolphin Surgery, Butlers Green Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4BN, 3pm-5pm. Lisa Hilder, Prostate Cancer Specialist Nurse, talks about current and emerging later stage prostate cancer treatments. Refreshments will be available and entry is free.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Leisurely walk, Footpaths of Hailsham, 2 miles with Sandra 483991. Meet at 10am for bus 98 to Hailsham, alight at Cost Cutters, South Road. Polegate to Hilliers Garden Centre, 5 miles with Helena and Pam 07922 473609. Or, East of Nowhere and Some Leeks, 9.5 miles with Mick 486756. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

PSYCHIC CLAIRVOYANT NIGHT: With uk mediums Darren Hart and Michelle Burnley, 7.30pm-10pm, Best Western Royal Beach Hotel, St Helens Parade, Portsmouth, Southsea, £15 per ticket. Visit www.seetickets.com.

GIGS

JOHN CALE: £36.50, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Rare UK appearance.

MARTIN TAYLOR AND MARTIN SIMPSON: £17-£19, 8pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Guitar duo.

PEGGY SEEGER: £20, 7pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets available at www.wegottickets.com

THE MAGIC OF MOTOWN: £26.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Celebrating the sound of a generation.

THE OSMONDS: From £29, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206.

WHITNEY: Queen of the Night. From £30.90, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

STAGE

MATTHEW FLOYD JONES: £10-£12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. In Richard Carpenter Is Close To You.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Cinecity: Happy New Year, Colin Burstead + Q&A (15) Fri 6.15. Shoplifters (15) Fri 1.00, 9.00; Sat 6.20; Sun 9.15; Mon 12.15, 6.00; Tue, Wed & Thu 6.00; Silver Screen: Tue & Thu 12.15; Big Scream: Wed 12.15. Widows (15) Fri 3.20; Sat 3.30; Sun 4.00; Mon 3.00, 8.45; Tue & Thu 8.45; Wed 3.00, 8.45; Silver Screen: Tue & Thu 3.00. Dementia Friendly Screening: Modern Times (U) Fri 11.00. Cinecity: Burning (15) Sat 12.30. Cinecity: Sorry To Bother You (15) Sat 9.00. Cinecity: Blue – Live (15) Sun 7.00. Kids’ Club: Thomas And Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! (U) Sat 10.15. Toddler Time: Octonauts: Swamp (U) Mon 11.00. Vintage Sundays: White Christmas (U) Sun 1.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Recorded Live From The London Palladium: The King And I (12A) Thu 8.00. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00, 8.10; Sat & Sun 12.00, 1.45, 5.10, 8.20. The Grinch (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.20; Sat & Sun 11.30, 3.10, 5.30. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri & Mon-Wed 7.35; Sat & Sun 7.50.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri 12.45; Sat 5.45; Sun 5.30; Mon 1.15; Tue 8.15; Wed 2.15; Thu 12.15. Classic Comedy (PG) Fri 1.30. Utoya July 22 (15) Fri 3.45; Sun 8.30. Woman Up! (15) Fri 6.00; Sat 11.45. Bad Times At The El Royale (15) Fri & Sat 8.30; Tue 3.15. RSC: Troilus And Cressida (PG) Sat 2.00. The General (U) Sun 1.15; Mon 4.00. Cyrano De Bergerac (U) Sun 3.00. The House By The Sea (15) Mon 6.00; Tue 12.45. 1945 (15) Mon 8.30; Tue 6.00; Wed 12.00; Thu 3.00. Naked Normandy (15) Wed 5.00. A Season In France (15) Thu 5.15. Recorded Live At The London Palladium: The King And I (12A) Thu 7.30.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Relaxed Performance: Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again (PG) Thu 2.00. Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again (PG) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

The Hawth (01293 553636): Recorded Live From The London Palladium: The King And I (12A) Thu 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) 2.00, 4.50, 7.45. Widows (15) 2.10 (not Sat & Sun); 5.05, 8.00. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) 2.05 (not Sat, Sun & Wed); 7.50 (not Wed). Peterloo (12A) 4.50 (not Wed). The Grinch (U) Sat & Sun 2.10. The Nutcracker And The Four Realms (PG) Sat & Sun 2.05. Eastbourne Film Society: Heartstone (15) Wed 2.05, 5.00, 7.45.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Silver Screen: The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Wed 10.10.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): A Star Is Born (15) Fri, Mon & Tue 7.45; Sun, Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45. Kids 4 A Quid: Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) Sat 11.00. Autism Friendly Screening: Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (PG) Sun 10.30.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film December 12.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) Fri 10.15; Sat 11.00. Wildlife (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun & Tue 5.15, 8.15; Thu 1.45, 4.45. Family Film Fun Screening: The Greatest Showman (PG) Sat 10.30. Horsham Film Society: La Grande Illusion (U) Sun 2.00. Recorded Live From The London Palladium: The King And I (12A) Thu 7.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): The Boy Downstairs (12A) Fri 7.30. Charity Screening: Journey’s End (PG) Sun 2.30.

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Fantastic Beasts: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald – 3D (12A) Fri 5.15; Sat 2.30; Mon 5.00. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) Fri 2.30, 8.15; Sat 5.15, 8.15; Sun 2.15, 5.00, 8.00; Mon 2.00, 8.00; Tue 3.15, 5.15, 8.15; Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Thu 3.30, 5.15, 8.15. Widows (15) Fri 3.45; Sat 4.00; Sun 5.15; Mon 3.30; Tue 8.30; Wed 4.00; Thu 2.30. Shoplifters (15) Fri 5.30, 8.30; Sat 5.45, 8.30; Sun 5.30, 8.15; Mon 5.15, 8.15; Tue 12.00, 5.45, 8.30; Wed 3.45, 8.30; Thu 4.30, 8.00. Back To Berlin (12A) Fri 3.15, 8.45; Sat 6.45; Sun 8.30; Mon 1.30; 6.15; Tue 3.00; Wed 8.45; Thu 3.30. The Judge (15) Fri 6.45; Sat 8.45; Sun 3.30; Mon 3.15, 8.30; Tue 3.30; Wed 6.45; Thu 1.45. Peterloo (12A) Sat 2.00; Wed 12.15. Nae Pasaran (12A) Tue 6.15. Night Of The Hunter (12A) Wed 6.30. Rebel Without A Cause (PG) Thu 5.30. Recorded Live From The London Palladium: The King And I (12A) Thu 7.15. Moonlight And Magnolias (12A) Sun 2.00. The House Of Magic (U) Sat 11.00; Sun 12.00; Relaxed: Sat 11.30; Autism Friendly: Sun 12.15.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri 8.15. A Star Is Born (15) Fri 3.15. King Of Thieves (15) Fri 6.05; Sat 4.30. Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) Sat 2.30. Cliff Richard Live - 60th Anniversary Tour (PG) Sat 7.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film December 15.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): The Square (15) Fri 7.30. Recorded Live From The London Palladium: The King And I (12A) Thu 7.00.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) Fri 2.20, 5.30, 5.05, 8.15, 8.35; Sat 11.30, 2.30, 3.00, 5.30, 5.50, 8.15, 8.35; Sun 11.30, 2.30, 3.00, 5.30, 5.45, 8.15; Mon & Tue 11.15, 2.20, 5.30, 8.15; Wed 11.30, 2.20, 5.30, 8.15; Thu 2.20, 5.30, 8.15; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri 11.00, 2.10, 5.40, 8.25; Sat 12.00, 2.45, 5.40, 8.25; Sun 12.00, 2.00, 4.45, 8.25; Mon & Tue 11.00, 2.10, 5.40, 8.25; Wed 11.15, 2.10, 5.40, 8.25; Thu 2.10, 5.40, 8.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Widows (15) Fri 2.30; Mon 2.30, 5.20; Tue 11.30, 8.30; Wed 11.00; Thu 4.00. A Star Is Born (15) Fri & Mon 11.30; Tue 2.30; Thu 1.15. Pokemon: The Power Of Us (PG) Sat 12.30; Sun 11.00. Kaiser: The Greatest Footballer Never To Play Football (15) Mon 8.15. Saturday Morning Movie: Teen Titans Go To The Movies! (PG) Sat 10.30. Exhibition On Screen: Degas, Passion For Perfection (PG) Tue 6.30. National Theatre Live Encore: King Lear (12A) Wed 2.00, 7.00. The King And I (12A) Thu 7.15.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri & Mon 1.15, 8.00; Sat 7.30; Sun 7.45; Tue 2.30, 8.15; Wed & Thu 2.50, 8.00. Disability Friendly Screening: The Grinch (U) Sat 10.15. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) Fri, Wed & Thu 12.00, 1.45, 5.00, 8.15; Sat & Sun 10.20, 12.45, 4.20, 8.00; Mon 12.15, 5.00, 8.15; Tue 12.00, 2.20, 5.30, 8.00. Nativity Rocks! (U) Fri, Wed & Thu 11.30, 4.10, 5.40; Sat 1.15, 5.00; Sun 12.25, 3.15, 5.20; Mon 2.35, 4.10, 5.40; Tue 12.15, 3.40, 6.00. Parent & Baby Screening: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) Mon 12.00. Pokemon The Movie: The Power Of Us (PG) Sat 12.10. Robin Hood (2018) (12A) Fri 3.00, 8.30; Sat 3.35, 8.20; Sun 2.45, 8.15; Mon 3.00, 8.30; Tue 11.45, 8.25; Wed & Thu 11.45, 8.30. The Grinch (U) Fri & Mon 6.25; Sat 2.45, 6.15; Sun 10.30, 1.05, 5.40; Tue 5.45; Wed & Thu 2.10, 6.25. The Nutcracker And The Four Realms (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) Fri 12.00, 3.10, 5.45, 8.30; Sat 12.30, 3.10, 5.50, 8.45; Sun 11.30, 3.10, 5.15, 8.30; Mon 12.15, 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Tue 12.00, 2.45, 5.40, 8.15; Wed 12.00, 2.40, 5.30, 8.30; Thu 12.00, 2.50, 5.40, 8.30. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri 2.50; Sat 12.15; Sun 8.15; Tue 8.30; Wed 11.50. The Girl In The Spider’s Web (15) Fri & Sun 12.40, 6.00; Sat 3.20, 8.40; Mon 3.15, 5.45; Tue 5.45; Wed 2.50, 8.20; Thu 1.30, 4.00; Dementia Friendly Screening: Tue 12.15. Widows (15) Fri 8.40; Sat 6.00; Sun 2.30; Mon 8.15; Tue 2.50; Wed 5.40; Thu 10.45. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG) Sat 10.00; Sun 10.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: Smallfoot (U) Sat 10.15. Silver Screen: The Girl In The Spider’s Web (15) Mon 11.00. Recorded Live From The London Palladium: The King And I (12A) Thu 7.00.