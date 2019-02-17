Entertainment listings for Sunday to Thursday, February 17-21

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 17

COMEDY

HENNING WEHN: Get On With It. £21.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Clergy and Bishop’s Walk, 10 miles with David F 07860 191198. Meet outside Alfriston Village School, North Road, 10am

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Rd (B2195), Horsham. 2.3 mile HDC Health walk, some of the walk on narrow paths with tree roots, stubs and uneven ground. Some inclines. Can be muddy. No dogs. 1 hr 15 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

Wedding showcase Day: Free, 11am-3pm. The beautiful, historic Barns of Field Place Manor House will be dressed to inspire brides and couples looking to create the perfect day for friends and family to remember forever. There’s also a prize draw on the day, where one lucky couple will win their wedding day with a fabulous prize package worth over £10,000. Visit www.fieldplace.co.uk/wedding-showcase-day.

CONCERTS

CORELLI ENSEMBLE: £10-£12, 4pm St Pancras Church, Irelands Lane, Lewes (01273) 473309. Music of England concert.

RPO MINIATURES: £18, 3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Oboe and Cor Anglais.

WURLITZER: From £14, 2.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Featuring Richard Hills.

GIGS

HOLY HOLY: £32.50-£45, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Featuring Woody Woodmansey and Tony Visconti.

HORSHAM FOLK CLUB: Normandy Centre, Horsham, 7.45pm-10pm.

JAZZ LUNCH: £21.95, noon, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Jo Fooks and Ted Beament.

THE CONCEPT: £6, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

THE HANGOVER SESSIONS: Jason Falloon, The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 3pm-6pm.

STAGE

CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATIONS: £5, 2.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020.

HANCOCK’S HALF HOUR: £21.50, 6pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Apollo Theatre Company.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 18

COMMUNITY

EVENING OF MEDIUMSHIP: With medium Emma Crossley, 7.30pm, with refreshments and raffle, £5, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

FEBRUARY HALF TERM HOLIDAY PROGRAMME: Give your kids something fun to do. Running from Monday to Friday, whatever their interests, there’s an abundance of exciting sporting and creative activities on offer throughout four major sites across Worthing. Visit www.southdownsleisure.co.uk/junior-activities/holiday-programmes.

WALK: Walk 2064. Meet 10.30am at the Hop Oast Park and Ride, Worthing Road, Horsham, RH13 0AR. Free parking. (Bus 23 or 98). 5 mile HDC walk taking in views, the centre of Horsham and the green spaces south. 2.5 hrs. Jill 07780 701184.

STAGE

MICHAEL SABBATON: £8-£10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. The Turk. Dark drama with humour, music and song.

THE TIGER WHO CAME TO TEA: £12.50, 1pm/3.30pm (11am/2pm Feb 19) De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Direct from the West End.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 19

COMEDY

LAUGH SHACK: £5, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. MC James Tully, headliner Radu Isac.

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Glorious Goodwood, 10 miles with Ray 01403 783797. Meet in the car park off A285 onto country lane, 10am. Or, Stanmer and The Downs, 6 miles with Erica (07885 595131 on day). Meet at Upper Lodges car park, 10am.

Post Work Fitness for Haywards Heath: At Lamb House. Every Tuesday, 4pm-6.30pm. Pilates: £5 Members, £7 non-members. Mindfulness: £3 members, £5 non-members. Reflexology and Physiotherapy appointments available (booking required) 5.30pm-6.30pm, all ages welcome.

GIGS

OPEN MIC: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC: Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8pm.

OPEN MIC: George & Dragon, Shipley, 8pm-11pm.

WILD NOTHING: £14, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus support.

X FACTOR LIVE: From £26.20, 7.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515.

STAGE

ANTON AND ERIN: £34-£44, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Dance Those Magical Musicals.

GHOST (TOURING): From £12, 7.45pm until Feb 23 (Wed/Thurs mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

ROCK OF AGES: £36.50-£43.50, various times until Feb 23, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Starring Kevin Clifton.

ROYAL BALLET LIVE: £16, 7.15pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Don Quixote.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 20

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Two And A Half Mills, 10 miles with Alan H 07976 083766. Meet at Clayton Recreation ground car park, 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Pub social at The Red Lion, Lindfield, 7.30pm.

SUSSEX MILITARY HISTORY SOCIETY: Lewes Priory School Memorial Chapel and the Lives of Commemorates by David Arnold, 7.30pm for 8pm at the White Hart Hotel, Lewes.

THINKTANK: Leadership from a Christian Perspective by Canon Dr Peter Sills, 7.30pm Christ Church, Prince Edward’s Road, Lewes.

WALK: Friends of the South Downs, 10am-1pm. Start in the car park at the Ardingly Inn CP (Satnav post code RH17 6UA). Arrive 15 minutes early. A spokesperson said: “The Friends of the South Downs invite you to dust off the walking boots and take care of your mental and physical health by joining us for a guided, scenic 5 mile stroll around Ardingly Reservoir. We are a friendly bunch of walkers and the leader on this walk is David Sawyer, the Chairman of the Friends of the South Downs; it’s a great opportunity to find out more about our role in protecting and enhancing the South Downs and some of the projects we are currently supporting like repairing parts of the South Downs Way recently at Plumpton Plain, and replacing stiles with kissing gates (see picture) to support the less mobile walker.” Info: friendsofthesouthdowns.org.uk/public-walks.

GIGS

OPEN MIC: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

DISNEY’S ALADDIN JR: £10-£40, various times until Feb 23, The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Royal Hippodrome Community Theatre Company and The Rattonian Youth Group.

JOAN COLLINS – UNSCRIPTED: From £32, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Dame Joan reveals some exciting stories and secrets.

STAND UP AND SLAM: £5-£8, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Stand up comedy and poetry.

THE BOY AND THE MERMAID: £5-£7, 11.30am/2pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Live musical puppetry.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 21

COMEDY

JESS ROBINSON: No Filter £12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

PURPLE COMEDY NIGHT: £4-£5, 7.30pm, Purple Playhouse Theatre, 36 Montefiore Road, Hove, 07736 273 402, www.purpleplayhousetheatre.com. Headliner Rob Mulholland, MC Charmaine Davies. Plus Stephen Carlin, Peter Strong, Fran Kissling, James Danieleweski, Matt Roseblade, Riggs and Freya McGhee.

COMMUNITY

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Leisurely walk. Princess Park, 2 miles with John 489228. Meet 9.45am bus 51 at the Taxi Office to Eastbourne Pier. Circular Walk From Exceat, 5 miles with Vic 412554. Or, A Beacon’s Eye View, 9 miles with David 381228. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

WALK: Meet 10am in the car park above the Village Hall, Barns Green, RH13 OPT. Five-mile HDC walk across fields and through woodland. Some stiles and slight inclines. Can be muddy. No dogs. 2 hrs 15 mins. Lynne 01403 268157.

GIGS

FAIRPORT CONVENTION: From £25, 7.30pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Cineworld Brighton Marina (0871 200 2000): Alita: Battle Angel (12A) Fri-Thu 12.20, 3.00, 8.40. 3D: Alita: Battle Angel (12A) Fri-Thu 5.15. Movies For Juniors: Disney Princess Season: Sleeping Beauty (U) Fri-Thu 10.10. Green Book (12A) Fri-Thu 8.00. Happy Death Day 2U (15) Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 6.10, 8.50; Sat 6.15, 8.50. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Fri-Thu 10.50, 12.10, 1.20, 2.40, 3.50, 6.20. If Beale Street Could Talk (15) Fri-Thu 2.00, 5.00, 7.50. Instant Family (12A) Fri-Thu 12.00, 2.50, 5.40, 8.30. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri-Thu 11.10. Movies For Juniors: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG) Fri-Thu 10.00. Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri, Sat & Wed 8.20. The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) Fri-Thu 11.00, 1.50, 4.40, 7.40. The Lego Movie 2 (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.20, 12.50, 2.10, 3.30, 4.50, 5.50, 7.30; Mon 11.20, 12.50, 2.10, 3.30, 4.50, 5.50, 8.20. Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) Sun, Tue & Thu 8.20. Fighting With My Family (12A) Mon 7.30.

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): If Beale Street Could Talk (15) Fri 6.00; Sat 1.10, 3.45; Sun 5.00; Mon & Wed 9.15; Thu 9.00; HOH Subtitled: Tue 2.00. Vice (15) Fri 8.45; Sat 9.15; Sun 8.00; Mon 12.45; Wed 3.15; Silver Screen: Thu 12.45. Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Fri 12.00; Sun 2.00; Mon 6.30; Wed 12.30. The Favourite (15) Fri 3.00; Sat 6.30; Mon 3.45; Wed 6.15; Silver Screen: Thu 3.45. Kids’ Club: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG) Sat 10.30. Autism Friendly Screening: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG) Mon 10.00. Royal Opera House Live: Don Quixote (12A) Tue 7.15. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG) Tue 11.15; Thu 10.00. Bite-Sized Ballets: Tortoise And The Hare (U) Wed 10.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Fri 5.20, 7.40; Sat-Thu 12.20, 3.00, 5.40, 7.40. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Fri 5.00; Sat-Thu 11.45, 2.20, 5.00. Green Book (12A) Fri 8.00; Sat-Thu 8.20.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): IMAX 3D: Alita: Battle Angel (12A) Fri-Thu 11.00, 1.50, 4.40, 7.20. Alita: Battle Angel (12A) Fri-Thu 12.10, 3.00, 5.50, 8.40. Movies For Juniors: Disney Princess Season: Sleeping Beauty (U) Fri-Thu 10.10. Glass (15) Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 9.00; Sat 9.05. Green Book (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Wed 7.30; Mon & Tue 8.20. Happy Death Day 2U (15) Fri-Thu 3.50, 6.20, 8.50. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 10.40, 11.30, 1.10, 2.00, 3.40, 4.30, 5.50; Sat & Thu 10.40, 11.30, 1.10, 2.00, 3.40, 4.30, 5.50, 8.20. If Beale Street Could Talk (15) Fri-Thu 2.20, 5.10, 8.00. Instant Family (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.50, 5.40, 7.10, 8.30; Mon, Wed & Thu 11.10, 2.00, 5.40, 7.10, 8.30; Tue 11.10, 2.00, 5.40, 7.30, 8.30. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri-Thu 11.20. Movies For Juniors: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG) Fri-Thu 10.00. The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed 11.10, 2.00, 4.50, 7.40; Mon, Tue & Thu 12.00, 2.50, 4.50, 7.40. The Lego Movie 2 (U) Fri 10.30, 11.50, 12.50, 1.20, 2.30, 3.20, 5.00, 6.30, 8.20; Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu 10.30, 11.50, 12.50, 1.20, 2.30, 3.20, 5.00, 6.30; Wed 10.30, 12.00, 12.50, 1.20, 2.40, 3.20, 5.00, 6.30, 8.20. Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Sun 8.20. Fighting With My Family (12A) Mon 7.30. Royal Opera House Live: Don Quixote (12A) Tue 7.15.

New Park (01243 786650): Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Fri 12.45; Sat 5.45; Sun 8.15; Mon 8.30; Tue & Wed 3.15; Thu 6.00. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri 3.30; Sat & Thu 12.30; Sun & Mon 12.45; Tue 6.00; Wed 8.30. The Mule (15) Fri 6.15; Sat 8.30; Sun 3.30; Mon & Wed 6.00; Tue 12.45; Thu 8.45. Welcome To Marwen (12A) Fri 8.45; Sat 3.15; Sun 6.00; Mon 3.30. Brazil (15) Tue 8.30. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG) Wed 12.45; Thu 3.15.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Royal Opera House Live: Don Quixote (12A) Tue 7.15. The Little Stranger (12A) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): A Dog’s Way Home (PG) Fri-Thu 10.40. IMAX 3D: Alita: Battle Angel (12A) Fri, Sat & Mon 11.30, 2.20, 5.10, 8.00, 11.00; Sun, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.30, 2.20, 5.10, 8.00. 4DX 3D: Alita: Battle Angel (12A) Fri-Thu 6.10, 9.00. Alita: Battle Angel (12A) Fri & Sat 1.10, 4.10, 7.00, 9.50; Sun, Wed & Thu 1.10, 4.10, 7.00; Mon & Tue 1.10, 4.10. Aquaman (12A) Fri & Sat 10.50. Boy Erased (15) Fri & Sat 10.40. Movies For Juniors: Disney Princess Season: Sleeping Beauty (U) Fri-Thu 10.00. Escape Room (15) Fri 9.20, 10.50; Sat 9.20, 10.50, 11.10; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 9.20. Glass (15) Fri-Thu 5.50, 8.50. Green Book (12A) Fri-Thu 4.45, 7.45. Hindi: Gully Boy (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue, Wed & Thu 7.30; Mon 7.00. Happy Death Day 2U (15) Fri & Sat 1.10, 3.40, 6.10, 9.10, 10.45; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.10, 3.40, 6.10, 9.10. 4DX 3D: How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Fri-Thu 12.40. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Fri & Sun 10.40, 11.20, 12.00, 1.20, 2.00, 2.40, 3.20, 4.00, 5.20, 6.30, 7.50; Sat 10.40, 11.20, 12.00, 1.20, 2.40, 3.20, 4.00, 5.20, 6.30, 7.50; Mon & Tue 10.40, 11.20, 12.00, 1.20, 2.00, 2.40, 3.20, 4.00, 5.20, 6.40, 7.50; Wed & Thu 10.40, 11.20, 12.00, 1.20, 2.00, 2.40, 3.20, 4.00, 5.20, 6.30, 7.50. If Beale Street Could Talk (15) Fri-Thu 10.50, 2.40, 5.30, 8.40. Instant Family (12A) Fri & Sat 10.20, 12.00, 1.40, 2.50, 4.30, 5.40, 7.20, 8.30, 10.10; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.20, 12.00, 1.40, 2.50, 4.30, 5.40, 7.20, 8.30. Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Fri-Thu 8.20. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri-Thu 11.40. Movies For Juniors: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG) Fri-Thu 10.10. The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) Fri-Thu 11.00, 1.50, 4.40, 7.40. 4DX 3D: The Lego Movie 2 (U) Fri-Thu 10.00, 3.30. The Lego Movie 2 (U) Fri-Thu 10.50, 11.30, 12.10, 12.50, 1.30, 2.10, 2.50, 4.10, 4.50, 5.30, 6.40, 8.10. Vice (15) Fri & Sat 10.30. Bite Sized Northern Ballets: Tortoise And The Hare (U) Sat 2.00. Fighting With My Family (12A) Mon 7.30. Royal Opera House Live: Don Quixote (12A) Tue 7.15.

The Hawth (01293 553636): Tadas Blinda: The Beginning (15) Sat 6.00. Royal Opera House Live: Don Quixote (12A) Tue 7.15.

EASTBOURNE

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): 3D: Alita: Battle Angel (12A) Fri-Thu 5.20. Alita: Battle Angel (12A) Fri-Thu 11.30, 2.30, 8.10. Movies For Juniors: Disney Princess Season: Sleeping Beauty (U) Fri-Thu 10.00. Glass (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Wed & Thu 9.00. Green Book (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Wed & Thu 5.00; Mon 4.50; Tue 4.20. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu 10.15, 12.40, 3.15, 5.50, 8.20; Tue 10.10, 12.40, 3.15, 5.50, 8.20. If Beale Street Could Talk (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Wed & Thu 7.50; Mon, Tue, 8.50. Instant Family (12A) Fri-Thu 12.00, 2.50, 5.40, 8.30. Movies For Juniors: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu 10.30; Tue 10.20. The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Wed & Thu 11.20, 2.10, 5.10, 8.00; Mon & Tue 11.10, 2.10, 5.10, 8.00. The Lego Movie 2 (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Wed & Thu 11.40, 1.10, 2.20, 3.50, 6.30; Mon 11.20, 1.10, 2.00, 3.50, 6.20; Tue 11.20, 12.50, 1.50, 3.50, 6.20. Fighting With My Family (12A) Mon 7.30. Royal Opera House Live: Don Quixote (12A) Tue 7.15.

Curzon (01323 731441): Alita: Battle Angel (12A) 2.00, 5.00, 8.10. The Lego Movie 2 (U) 1.45, 3.55, 6.00. All Is True (12A) 2.05 (not Sat & Sun); 5.05, 8.05. Green Book (12A) 2.05 (Sat & Sun only); 8.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Green Book (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 8.20; Sun 7.50. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Fri & Wed 2.50, 5.20; Sat, Sun, Mon & Thu 12.20, 2.50, 5.20; Tue 12.50, 3.30. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Park (U) Fri 3.10, 5.45; Sat & Mon-Thu 12.30, 5.10, 7.45; Sun 11.50, 2.35, 5.15. Instant Family (12A) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 3.35, 6.10, 8.45; Sun 3.05, 5.40, 8.15. Alita: Battle Angel (12A) Fri 8.00; Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 12.45, 8.00; Sun 12.15, 8.00; Tue 12.45, 8.20. Kids Crew: The Grinch (U) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: Smallfoot (U) Sat 10.10. Royal Opera House Live: Don Quixote (12A) Tue 7.15. Silver Screen: Peterloo (12A) Wed 10.10.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Movies Make Memories: Brigadoon (U) Fri 2.00. Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri-Mon 7.45; Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG) Sat, Sun & Mon 2.15. Ralph Breaks The Internet (PG) Tue 2.15; Wed & Thu 11.00. Royal Opera House Live: Don Quixote (12A) Tue 7.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): Great In Britain: The Movie (tbc) Fri 7.30.

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): All Is True (12A) Fri 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sat-Thu 11.00, 2.15, 5.15, 8.15. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Fri 11.00, 1.45; Sat, Mon & Wed 10.30, 4.45; Sun, Tue & Thu 10.30, 1.45. Dementia Friendly Screening: All Is True (12A) Fri 11.00. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part – 3D (U) Fri, Sun, Tue & Thu 4.45; Sat, Mon & Wed 1.45. Colette (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Thu 7.45; Mon 11.30, 2.30, 7.45, 8.00; Wed 10.15, 1.00, 3.45, 7.45. NT Encore: The Tragedy Of King Richard The Second (12A) Wed 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): The Heiresses (12A) Fri 8.00. I Am Not Your Negro (12A) Thu 8.00.

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): If Beale Street Could Talk (15) Fri 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Sat 1.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sun 2.45, 5.15, 8.00; Mon 2.45, 5.45, 8.30; Tue 1.30, 4.15, 6.00; Wed & Thu 2.45, 5.45, 8.30. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Fri 12.45, 3.15, 5.45; Sat 11.00, 12.30, 3.15, 5.45; Sun 11.00, 2.30, 5.45; Mon 11.00, 12.30, 3.00, 5.30; Tue 3.15, 5.45; Wed 12.15, 3.00, 5.30; Thu 12.15, 3.00, 5.30; Autism Friendly: Sun 11.15; Relaxed: Tue 12.00; Wed 10.45; Thu 11.00. All Is True (12A) Fri 2.45, 8.45; Sat 3.00, 8.45; Sun 6.00, 8.30; Mon 3.30, 6.00; Tue 1.15, 3.45; Wed 3.15, 6.00; Thu 3.15, 8.30. Green Book (12A) Fri-Wed 8.15; Thu 5.30, 8.15. Around India With A Movie Camera (PG) Sat 4.00. Bonnie And Clyde (15) Sun 2.00. The Getaway (18) Tue 8.30. Dear Etranger (15) Mon 8.15. Yurigokoro (18) Wed 8.15. The Lady from Shanghai (PG) Wed 11.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Sun 9.45, 5.50; Mon-Thu 10.30, 2.50. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Sun 11.45, 7.50; Mon, Tue & Thu 12.40, 5.00; Wed 12.40, 7.00. Royal Opera House Encore: La Traviata (12A) Sun 2.00. Stan And Ollie (PG) Mon & Thu 7.15; Wed 5.00. The Favourite (15) Mon, Wed & Thu 9.15. Royal Opera House Live: Don Quixote (12A) Tue 7.15.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): Isle Of Dogs (PG) Fri 7.30.

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): C’est La Vie! (Le Sens De La Fête) (15) Fri 7.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) 11.00, 1.30, 3.50 (not Tue); Tue 11.00, 1.30, 4.00. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) 11.15, 1.45, 4.10. A Private War (15) 6.10, 8.30.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): A Dog’s Way Home (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 10.10. Alita: Battle Angel (12A) 8.00. Happy Death Day 2 U (15) 8.40. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) 10.20, 12.30. Instant Family (12A) 2.45, 6.00, 8.30. Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) 12.05, 3.15, 5.40. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 10.00, 12.45, 3.00, 5.25; Sat & Sun 10.55, 12.45, 3.00, 5.25.

Connaught (01903 206206): The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) Fri 12.15, 3.00; Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed 10.00, 12.35, 3.10; Tue 1.30, 3.10; Thu 10.10; Dementia Friendly: Tue 10.45. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Fri & Sat 12.45, 3.15, 5.45; Sun & Mon 10.15, 12.45, 3.15, 5.45; Tue 10.15, 12.45, 4.15; Wed 10.15, 12.45, 3.15, 5.40; Thu 10.00, 12.45, 3.15, 5.45. Vice (15) Fri, Sun & Tue 5.40; Sat, Mon & Wed 8.15. Boy Erased (15) Fri, Sun & Thu 8.15; Sat, Mon & Wed 5.45; Tue 8.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: Ralph Breaks The Internet (PG) Sat 10.15. Royal Opera House Live: Don Quixote (12A) Tue 7.15.