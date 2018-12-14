Entertainment listings for Sussex: Friday to Thursday, December 14-20

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 14

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Dec 16, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Light hearted quiz for the last meeting before Christmas, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe.

TEA DANCE: Southwater Leisure Centre, Pevensey Road, Southwater (off Cedar Drive), 1.30pm to 3.45pm, £4.85 per person including tea and coffee. For more details call Southwater Leisure Centre on 01403 733208 or Colin and Margaret on 01403 734409.

WALK: Meet 11am, Barns Green car park (enter over yellow hatched lines outside the Village Hall), RH13 0PT. Two-mile HDC Health walk, mostly flat, firm underfoot. Well behaved dogs welcome. 60 mins. Chatter Cheema 07720 714306.

CONCERTS

CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL CONCERT: £10, 7.30pm Lewes Town Hall (01273) 471469. Lewes Concert Orchestra.

GIGS

FASTLOVE: From £26, 8pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. A tribute to George Michael.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: Warnham Comrades Club, Warnham, 8.30pm.

SLURRED TOO: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8.30pm.

SWING NINJAS: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm.

TERRY CARVEY: The Anchor Inn, Storrington, Pulborough, 9pm.

THROBBIN’ HOOD: The Star, Roffey, 8.30pm.

WILLIE AUSTEN AND PAUL STENTON: The Cricketers Arms, Billingshurst, 9pm.

STAGE

CHRISTMAS GOTHIC: £13-£15, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Dyad Productions.

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK: £20-£29, various times until Dec 30, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. The Giant Pantomime Spectacular staring Michelle Collins and Chico.

SANTA CLAUS: £11-£14, various times until Dec 24, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Santa Claus and The Magical Christmas Journey, suitable for ages 2yrs plus.

SECRET SANTA: £13.50-£48, various times until Jan 1, The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Secret Santa The Frost Files. APL Theatre.

SLEEPING BEAUTY: December 14 to January 6, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 15

COMEDY

DOUGLAS WALKER: £8, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Of Christmas Past.

COMMUNITY

CHILDREN’S MUSICAL NATIVITY: 11am-11.45am, with Little Notes, Bandstand, Carfax, Horsham, www.horshamct.org.uk. Children are welcome to dress in Nativity costume. 12pm-3.15pm: Nativity Trail featuring a real donkey, real sheep and free gifts. Collect a passport from the Bandstand. Meet Christmas characters in the Bishopric, the Carfax, the Forum and Market Square. 12pm-3.15pm: Christmas Concert. Listen to Horsham Rock Choir, St Mary’s Primary School, Living Faith Assembly Choir and others. 3.30pm-4pm: Carol Service. All welcome.

CHRISTMAS AT KING’S CHURCH: Family craft and Carols, kids arts and crafts with food and fun, 10am. Free event, all welcome.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, West Sussex County Council car park West Grinstead, RH13 8LY, adjacent to the Downs Link. 3 or 5 mile HDC walk returning to the railway carriage for mince pies. £1 to cover costs, profit to the railway carriage. Possibility of livestock and mud. Some stiles. No dogs. 2.5 hrs. Jill 07780 701184 or Jean 07734 323321.

CONCERTS

A CHRISTMAS CRACKER: £15, 7.30pm Lewes Town Hall (01273) 483448. East Sussex Community Choir fundraising concert for Dementia UK.

ARCHWAY CHOIRS: £7, 5.30pm St Leonard’s Church, Church Street, Seaford. Christmas By Candlelight. Tickets available from www.thearchwaygroup.com.

HAYWARDS HEATH CHRISTMAS CONCERT: Mid Sussex Choir. 7.30pm, St Wilfrid’s Church. Featuring music from Vivaldi, Fauré and Jenkins, alongside Christmas songs and carols for both the choir and audience. Refreshments available. Tickets £12 on the night, £10 in advance from Carousel Music and Ticket Source.

MID SUSSEX CHOIR CHIRSTMAS CONCERT: 7.30pm, St Wilfrid’s Church, Haywards Heath. Faure’s Cantique de Jean Racine, Jenkin’s Laudamus Te and Vivaldi’s Magnificat, along with a selection of Christmas songs and carols for both choir and audience. Tickets cost £10 in advance from choir members, Carousel or www.ticketsource.co.uk, or £12 on the night.

THE MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS: 2.30pm, Adastra Hall, Keymer Road, Hassocks. A concert of Christmas carols, songs and some magical entertainment too. Tickets on sale at Pavilion Electrics, Keymer Road, Hassocks, or by calling 01273 845291. They cost £3 each (£1 for kids) and include refreshments. Christmas raffle. Info: 01273 845291.

GIGS

BOOGIE WONDERLAND: £10, 7.30pm All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes (01273) 486391. Pre-Christmas soul and funk night. Charity event.

JOHN OATWAY: And His Big Band. £16.50, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Plus support.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £8, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Shepherds Arise! Old Sussex carols, dance tunes and Mummers play.

MAINLY MADNESS: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm.

MOJO: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

SONIC DELUXE: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

XMAS MUSOS ON BIKES: The Shelley Arms, Broadbridge Heath, 7pm.

STAGE

HOME: £10-£22.50, various times until Dec 23, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. New circus show.

PETER PAN: £15.50-£17, various times until Jan 1, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000.

THE BIG ENORMOUS PRESENT: £7.50, 1.30pm/3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Family show for 3-8yr olds.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 16

COMEDY

TINA C: £12.50-£15, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Happy Birthday Jesus.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Winter Wandering in the Folds of The Downs, 10 miles with Doris and Gavin B 07552 763683. Meet outside Bede’s School, Dukes Drive, Eastbourne, 10am.

CAROLS ON NEVILL GREEN: From 2pm with members of Lewes, Glynde and Beddingham Brass Band.

CHRISTMAS SERVICES: Burgess Hill Methodist church, London Road (entrance off Gloucester road). December 16: 10.30am Carol service. December 24: 4pm, Christingle service, an opportunity for children to make a Christingle. December 25: 10am, Christmas day service. All are welcome.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Chiddingly, 5 miles with Anne D 474697. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

WALK: Meet 10am, Storrington Recreation Ground Car Park, RH20 4BG. 5-mile HDC walk, steep hill. Dogs welcome. 2 hrs. Walkers are invited to meet at Storrington Village Hall, RH20 4BG, for a Christmas Social at 12.30pm on Sunday. Take part in one of two walks or just come along for the lunch. Tickets available on Storrington Walks or from Mick 01903 745971.

CONCERTS

CHARITY CONCERT: 7pm, The Royal Oak, Station Street, Lewes. Lewes Vox Community Choir Christmas Charity Concert.

LGB BRASS: £4, 4pm All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes (01273) 486391. Lewes, Glynde and Beddingham Brass Band. LGB Brass Christmas Carol.

NINE LESSONS AND CAROLS: 6pm, Wivelsfield Parish Church, Church Lane, Wivelsfield. Candlelit service with lots of favourite carols, special music by the choir, followed by mulled wine and mince pies.

SALVATION ARMY CONCERT: £11, 3pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020.

WORTHING PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: From £9, 3pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Christmas Concert.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASE: Queen’s Head, Barns Green, Horsham, 4pm-6pm.

CALAN: £18.50, 7.30pm Hailsham Pavilion, George Street, Hailsham (01323) 841414. A Celtic Christmas with Calan.

COOLHAM LIVE MUSIC CLUB: Coolham Village Hall, 1pm-5.30pm.

COCKNEY REJECTS: £20-£22, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets available from www.wegottickets.com or Si’s Sounds, Lewes.

HORSHAM FOLK CLUB: Normandy Centre, Horsham, 7.45pm.

MAILMAN SINGLE AND ALBUM LAUNCH: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 5pm.

QUKULELE CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Tickets available from www.wegottickets.com

STAGE

ALADDIN: £12.50-£15, 11am/5pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Diana Freedman’s School of Dance and Performing Arts.

GARRY STARR: £8-£10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Garry Starr Performs Everything.

NELLIE LIMELIGHT AND THE OYSTERS OF TIME: £14.50, various times until Jan 2, Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 17

COMMUNITY

BRIGHTON: 8pm, a pub in Brighton. Unattached? The Group, for men and women aged 50+, meets on Monday evening. It is an opportunity to meet new people. Walks, theatre, golf, lunches and dinners, holidays. Also in Lewes, Burgess Hill and Horsham. www.thegroup.org.uk.

CONCERTS

LIONS CAROL SERVICE: 6.30pm, Mulberry House, The Square, Storrington.

STAGE

THAT’LL BE THE DAY: £28.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Christmas Show.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 18

COMEDY

LAUGH SHACK: £5, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. This is the place to try being a comedian.

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: In and Around Lindfield, 5 miles with Yvonne 01444 441926. Meet at Hickmans Lane car park, Lindfield, 10.30am.

WALK: Meet 11am, Steyning Health Centre, Tanyard Lane, BN44 3RJ. Two-mile HDC Health walk, some inclines, 1 stile, takes in parts of Steyning and the outskirts. Can be muddy across fields, please wear sensible footwear. 75 mins. Ann 01903 297553 / Jacky 01903 815543.

GIGS

OPEN MIC: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8pm.

STAN’S XMAS OPEN MIC: Sophia’s Barista Bar, Horsham, 8pm.

MAYPOLE TO MISTLETOE: £16.50, 7.30pm and Dec 19, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

SUSPICIOUSLY ELVIS; £24, 6pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Christmas Special.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 19

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Festive Downland Circular Ramble to The Coast, 10.5 miles with Colin W 07446 458138. Meet at Butts Brow car park, Willingdon, 10am.

CHRISTMAS CAROLS: Lewes Passion Play Group Carol Singing Event, 6.15pm St Thomas’ Court, Cliffe, Lewes, finish at Eastgate Church Hall 8pm.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Pub Social at The Woolpack, Burgess Hill, 7.30pm.

WALK: Meet 10am, Henfield Library, High Street, Henfield, BN5 9HN. 2-3 mile HDC Health Walk around the twittens, ginnells and snickets of Henfield. May be extended if walkers wish to walk further. No dogs. 1 hr. Anne 01273 493671.

GIGS

JAZZ CAFE: £9, 8pm Pavilion Cafe Bar, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Featuring Colin Oxley (guitar).

STEVE HARLEY: £30, 8pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel Christmas Show.

STAGE

THAT’LL BE THE DAY: From £27, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. The Christmas Show.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 20

COMMUNITY

HOLY TRINITY CHURCH: Forest Row, Christmas Tree Festival, December 20-23, 10am-4pm.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Here We Go Again, 5 miles with Gary 351553. Or, Opportunity to Shop in Lewes, 8 miles with Colin 07446 458138. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

CONCERTS

MID SUSSEX BRASS BAND: Carol Concert, 7.30pm, St John the Evangelist, Lower Church Road, Burgess Hill. Tickets £8.

THE ROWLAND SINGERS: £10, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Christmas Celebrations.

TRADITIONAL CAROL CONCERT: 7.30pm, Lindfield URC. An evening of Christmas music with a band, choir and guest artists all in aid of St Peter and St James Hospice. Admission is free. Refreshments following the concert. Info: Peter Swann, 01444 450335.

GIGS

JAM TARTS INDIE CHOIR: £13, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets available from Union Music Store, Si’s Sounds or online.

STAGE

A CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR: £15-£16.50, 7.30pm until Dec 22 (Thurs mat 2.30pm) The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. The Rattonians present favourites from the musicals and Christmas music.

OUT OF THE HAT: £10, various times until Dec 31, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Long Nose Puppets.

SLEEPING BEAUTY: £14, various times until Dec 22, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Let’s All Dance, ballet for the whole family.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): CBeebies Christmas Show: Thumbelina (U) Sat 11.00. The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long (PG) Sun 12.30, 3.00, 5.30. Metropolitan Opera Encore: La Traviata (12A) Wed 12.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): CBeebies Christmas Show: Thumbelina (U) Sat 12.00. Mortal Engines (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00, 8.00; Sat & Sun 2.00, 5.15, 8.00. Creed 2 (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 7.45; Sat & Sun 8.10. Ralph Breaks The Internet (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.15; Sat 11.30, 4.45; Sun 12.00, 4.45; Parent & Baby Screening: Fri 10.30. The Grinch (U) Sat 12.20; Sun 11.30, 1.55.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): The Guardians (Fra) (PG) Fri 12.30; Sat 5.30; Tue 12.30. Shoplifters (12A) Fri 3.15; Sun 8.30; Mon 8.15; Wed 2.15; Thu 6.00. The Old Man And The Gun (12A) Fri 6.00; Sat 12.00; Sun 11.45; Mon 3.45; Tue 8.45; Wed 4.45; Thu 3.30. Widows (15) Fri 8.15; Sat 8.30; Sun 5.45; Mon 1.15; Tue 3.30; Wed 11.45; Thu 8.45. The King And I: From The London Palladium (PG) Sat 2.15. Metropolitan Opera: La Traviata (12A) Sun 2.00; Wed 7.00. They Shall Not Grow Old (15) Mon 6.00; Tue 6.15; Thu 1.15.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): (Next film December 20.)

CRAWLEY

The Hawth (01293 553636): NT Live Encore: The Madness Of George III (12A) Mon 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Mortal Engines (12A) 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG) 1.30, 5.50, 8.10. The Old Man And The Gun (12A) 2.05. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) 4.50. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) 7.50. The Grinch (U) 3.50.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Nativity Rocks! (U) 3.15. Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.30; Sat & Sun 12.45, 5.30. Mortal Engines (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.30, 5.25, 8.20; Sat 2.30, 5.25, 8.20; Sun 2.20, 5.15, 8.00. Aquaman (12A) 1.30, 4.45, 8.00 (not Sun); Sun 1.30, 4.45, 7.50. Widows (15) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed 8.05; Sun 7.55. Kids Crew: The Muppet Christmas Carol (U) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: Christopher Robin (PG) Sat 10.10. The Grinch (U) Sat 12.20; Sun 12.10. Bumblebee (12A) Thu 8.05.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 7.45; Sat 11.00; Sun, Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Ralph Breaks The Internet (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 1.45, 4.45; Sat 10.30, 2.15; Sun & Thu 10.30, 1.45, 4.45. Robin Hood (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 5.15, 8.15; Sat 11.00, 5.15; Sun 11.00, 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Thu 11.00, 2.15, 5.15, 8.15. The Muppet Christmas Carol (U) Fri 6.00. Nativity Rocks (U) 7.45. Bumblebee (PG) Sat & Sun 10.15; Thu 10.15, 1.15. CBeebies Christmas Show: Thumbelina (U) Sat 1.45. Metropolitan Opera Live: La Traviata (12A) Sat 5.55. Box Office Babies Screening: Robin Hood (12A) Tue 10.30. It’s A Wonderful Life (U) Thu 4.00. Elf (PG) Thu 7.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): Murder On The Orient Express (12A) Sun 3.00.

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Sorry To Bother You (15) Fri 6.00, 8.30; Sat 5.30, 8.30; Sun & Tue 5.45, 8.30; Mon, Wed & Thu 6.00, 8.00. The Old Man And The Gun (PG) Fri, Mon & Tue 3.30, 6.15; Sat 4.00, 6.15; Sun 3.30, 6.00; Wed 3.15, 6.15; Thu 3.30, 5.45. Free Solo (12A) Fri & Mon 5.45, 8.45; Sat 2.15, 6.15, 8.45; Sun 3.15, 8.45; Tue 12.00, 6.00, 8.45; Wed 3.30, 8.45; Thu 1.00, 8.30. The Grinch – 3D (U) Sun 1.00. The Grinch (U) Sat 11.30; Sun 11.30; Thu 11.00; Relaxed: Sat 11.45; Autism Friendly: Sun 11.45. CBeebies Christmas Show: Thumbelina (U) Sat 11.00, 2.00. It’s A Mad Mad Mad Mad World (U) Sun 2.00. Royal Opera House: The Nutcracker (PG) Wed 5.30. It’s A Wonderful Life (U) Wed 11.00; Thu 12.45. Jackie Brown (15) Thu 5.30. Crazy Rich Asians (12A) Fri, Mon & Thu 3.15, 8.15; Sat 2.45, 8.15; Sun 8.15; Tue 3.00, 8.15; Wed 12.30, 8.15. Theatre Of War (15) Fri, Mon & Tue 4.00; Sat & Wed 4.30; Sun 6.30; Thu 3.45.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): The King And I: From The London Palladium (12A) Sat & Tue 7.00. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Tue 4.00; Wed 8.35; Thu 6.00. Widows (15) Wed 6.00; Thu 8.35. Royal Opera House: The Nutcracker (12A) Thu 3.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): A Man Called Ove (PG) Sat 7.30.

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): The Children Act (12A) Fri 7.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Tulip Fever (15) Fri 1.45, 6.15, 8.35; Sat 8.35; Sun 6.20; Mon & Tue 2.15, 8.35; Wed 6.15, 8.35; Thu 6.20. The Old Man And The Gun (12A) Fri 2.00, 6.30, 8.30; Sat 6.30; Sun 8.35; Mon 1.45, 6.30; Tue 2.00, 6.30; Wed 6.30, 8.30; Thu 8.35. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri 11.00, 2.15, 5.35, 8.20; Sat 3.45, 8.25; Sun 5.35, 8.20; Mon 2.00, 5.35,8.20; Tue 5.35, 8.20; Wed 2.15, 5.35, 8.20; Thu 5.35, 8.20. Wreck-It Ralph: Ralph Breaks The Internet (PG) Fri 11.30, 4.00; Sat 1.15, 2.45; Sun 10.35, 12.45, 3.10; Mon 11.00, 400; Tue 11.00, 4.15; Wed 11.00, 1.45, 4.00; Thu 11.00, 1.30, 4.00. The Grinch (U) Fri 11.15, 4.15; Sat 12.45; Sun 10.45, 12.45; Mon & Tue 11.15, 4.30; Wed 11.15, 2.00, 4.15; Thu 1.15, 3.15. Bumblebee (PG) Sat 1.00, 3.30, 6.00; Sun 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.25; Thu 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.25. CBeebies Christmas Show: Thumbelina (U) Sat & Sun 11.00; Mon-Thu 10.30. Elf (PG) Thu 10.45. Saturday Morning Movie: The Muppet Christmas Carol (U) Sat 10.30. Royal Opera House: The Nutcracker (12A) Sun 3.30; Tue 7.30. Metropolitan Opera: La Traviata (12A) Sat 5.55; Tue 1.45. The King And I: From The London Palladium (U) Mon 7.15.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Aquaman (12A) Fri 2.00, 5.20, 8.00; Sat 12.35, 2.15, 5.20, 8.15; Sun 2.35, 4.20, 8.15; Mon 11.45, 2.15, 5.20, 8.00; Tue 2.15, 5.20, 8.00; Wed & Thu 11.40, 2.15, 5.15, 8.00. Bumblebee (12A) Sat 5.35; Sun 5.40; Thu 8.20. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) Fri, Mon & Wed 8.20; Sat 8.25; Sun 12.10; Tue 11.50. It’s A Wonderful Life (U) Sun 8.00. Mortal Engines (12A) Fri 2.30, 8.10; Sat 8.15; Sun 7.40; Mon, Wed & Thu 2.45, 8.10; Tue 2.55, 8.15. Parent & Baby Screening: Aquaman (12A) Mon 12.00. Ralph Breaks The Internet (PG) Fri & Mon 5.35; Sat 12.10; Sun 9.45, 12.05; Mon 5.35; Tue 5.45; Wed & Thu 5.40. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG) Fri 2.45, 5.10; Sat 10.15, 11.40, 2.50, 5.40; Sun 9.40, 1.00, 5.05; Mon 11.40, 2.40, 5.15; Tue 11.40, 2.45, 5.25; Wed & Thu 12.10, 2.45, 5.20. The Grinch (U) Sat 9.45, 10.00, 3.35; Sun 10.00, 3.00; Tue 12.45; Wed & Thu 12.00. The Muppet Christmas Carol (U) Tue 8.30.

Connaught (01903 206206): A Star Is Born (15) Sat 8.00; Mon 12.15; Tue 5.30; Wed 8.15; Thu 3.00. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Mon 8.45; Tue 8.30; Thu 5.30. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG) Fri 3.15, 5.15; Sat 12.15, 5.15; Sun 12.50, 6.10; Mon 3.15, 6.10; Tue 12.40, 5.45; Wed 3.15, 8.30; Thu 12.30, 6.00. Nativity Rocks! (U) Fri 12.45; Sat 10.00; Sun 10.30; Mon 3.50; Tue 1.00; Wed 10.45, 1.00; Thu 10.15, 3.15. The Grinch (U) Fri 1.00; Sun 10.20; Mon 1.45; Tue 10.30, 3.15; Wed 10.50, 1.10; Thu 10.10, 1.00. Three Identical Strangers (12A) Fri 3.00; Sun 8.45; Mon 8.30; Tue & Thu 8.20; Wed 5.50. Disobedience (15) Fri, Sun, Mon & Wed 6.00; Sat & Tue 3.15; Thu 8.30. Cliff Richard Live: 60th Anniversary Tour (U) Fri 8.00. Suspiria (18) Fri & Sat 8.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: The Grinch (U) Sat 10.15. CBeebies Christmas Show: Thumbelina (U) Sat 12.30. The Greatest Showman – Sing-A-Long (PG) Sat 2.15; Sun 3.30; Wed 3.20. Love Actually (15) Sat 5.45. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (PG) Sun 12.30. The King And I: From The London Palladium (12A) Sun 2.45; Sun 2.00. Elf (PG) Sun 8.30. Silver Screen: Widows (15) Mon 11.00.

Click here to see ten of the best events in East Sussex.

Click here to see ten of the best events in West Sussex.