ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, August 10-16

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, AUGUST 10

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Aug 12, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: An Inspector Calls by Neil Sadler, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

TALK: Jane Seymour: The Haunted Queen by Alison Weir, 7.30pm Anne of Cleves House, Southover High Street, Lewes. A Friends of Anne of Cleves House talk. £8 non-members, £5 members. Contact annacrabtree1@hotmail.com.

TEA DANCE: Southwater Leisure Centre, Pevensey Road, Southwater (off Cedar Drive), 1.30pm to 3.45pm, £4.85 per person including tea and coffee. For more details call Southwater Leisure Centre on 01403 733208 or Colin and Margaret on 01403 734409.

WALK: Meet 11am in the Barns Green village car park (enter over yellow hatched lines outside the Village Hall), RH13 0PT. 2 mile HDC Health walk, mostly flat, mainly on firm ground. Well behaved dogs welcome. 1 hour. Chatter Cheema 07720 714306.

GIGS

AT/DC: The Potters , Burgess Hill, 8.30pm.

FOLK NIGHT: St Edwards Hall, Pound Hill, Crawley, 8pm.

60’S NIGHT OUT: £18, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. The Temple Brothers tribute to The Everly Brothers.

MIKE NEWSHAM: Free, 8.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

TALITHA RISE: £12, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus special guests.

STAGE

THE DREAMBOYS: From £17, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Suitable for 18 years plus.

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE: £12-£15, 7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Performed by Illyria.

VANESSA: £10-£165, 5.10pm (4.35pm Aug 12, 5.10pm Aug 14) Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

SATURDAY, AUGUST 11

COMMUNITY

COFFEE MORNING: In aid of St Catherine’s Hospice, 10am to 12.30pm. Please note new venue, Burgess Hill Theatre Club, opposite post office, Burgess Hill. Enquiries to Judy Redd, 01444 248595.

FIRLE VINTAGE FAIR: Fashion, antiques and decorative interiors, swing bands, vintage fair rides, champagne bar and much more. Saturday and Sunday, Firle Place.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Tea Shop Walk, 2.5 miles with William 01444 831098. Meet at Barnsgate Manor, Herons Ghyll, 2pm.

SPORTS DAY: South Street Sports Day Garage Sale, 1pm-4pm The Snowdrop. Bric-a-brac, vintage, books, garden and household products. Proceeds to South street Bonfire Society. 2pm-5pm Sports Day and Dog Show. Teams of four, £2 per person. Sign up at The Snowdrop on the day.

GIGS

FASTLOVE: From £23.25, 7.45pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. A tribute to George Michael.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm.-4pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £3, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Open Night. Alternative Versions.

OUTDOOR MUSIC: Free, 2pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Wendy May’s Locomotion and Booby Fuego’s Fat Fingers of Funk.

SAVIOURS OF SOUL: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

SAUL: £15-£260, 4.35pm and Aug 13/16, Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

TELETUBBIES LIVE: £15, 10am/1pm and Aug 12, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

THAT’LL BE THE DAY: £26, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Rock ‘n’ Roll spectacular.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 12

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Wind, Water and Cricket, 10 miles with Doris and Gavin B 07552 763683. Meet at Anchor Field car park, Ringmer, 10am.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Burgess Hill, 6 miles with Anne D 474697. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

WALK: Every Sunday & Wednesday. Meet 2.30pm at the Museum in the Causeway, Horsham. Two miles guided Heritage Walk around Horsham to learn more about its history. Supported by The Horsham Society. 90 minutes. More information: Jill 07780 701184.

GIGS

A NIGHT IN TEXAS: £10, 7pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Harbinger.

SLAUGHTER AND THE DOGS: £18, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets available from www.wegottickets.com and Si’s Sounds, Lewes.

MONDAY, AUGUST 13

COMMUNITY

EVENING OF MEDIUMSHIP: With medium Dorothy Young, 7.30pm, with refreshments and raffle, £5, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: Heirloom Evening, social event, 7.30pm in Bridge Cottage, High Street, Uckfield.

GIGS

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Charcoal Burner, Crawley, 8pm.

THE SKATALITES: £20, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.Plus Samsara Collective and Dakka Skanks.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 14

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Rock Wood and Purple Heather, 9 miles with Brian J (07985 201335 on day). Meet at Lodge car park (TN22 3JD), 10am.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

STAGE

HAODS PRESENTS WENDY AND PETER PAN: Tuesday to Saturday, August 14-18, 7.30pm (Saturday 2pm and 7pm), The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

VANESSA: £15.50-£16.50, 6.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Broadcast live from Glyndebourne.

VANESSA: £12-£15, 6pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Broadcast live from Glyndebourne.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 15

COMEDY

ROMESH RANGANATHAN: £10, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Work in Progress.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Three Deans, 10.5 miles with Suzie T 07833 938903. Meet top end of Dean Court Farm, off Falmer Road (B2123) in Rottingdean, 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Lindfield and Franklands, 3 miles with John 01444 483860. Meet at Lindfield URC (RH16 2LE), 7pm.

TALK: Sussex Military History Society talk, Hastings in Wartime by Ken Brooks, 7.30pm for 8pm at the White Hart, Lewes. Non-members £3.

WALK: Meet 10am, Henfield Library, High Street, Henfield, BN5 9HN. A lovely gentle 2-3 mile HDC Health walk, taking one hour, around the twittens, ginnells and snickets of Henfield. Walk can be extended if any walkers wish to walk further. No dogs. Anne 01273 493671.

GIGS

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 16

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Airbourne Evening Walk, 5 miles with Jill H 07768 608581. Meet at East Dean Village car park, 6.30pm.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: The Barcombe Walk, 5.3 miles with Pat 471359. Or, Two Hills, 11 miles with Glyn 482416. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

PURPLE COMEDY NIGHT: £4-£5, 7.30pm, Purple Playhouse Theatre, 36 Montefiore Road, Hove, 07736 273 402, www.purpleplayhousetheatre.com. Headliner Dave Fensome, MC Charmaine Davies.

WALK: Meet 10am at the Half Moon car park, Warninglid. 5¾ mile HDC walk, through woods and farmland, past lakes and furnace ponds. No stiles but a few, short, fairly steep hills. Good views. No dogs. 2 ¾ hours. Geoff 01403 258180.

GIGS

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Cock Inn, Southwater, Horsham, 8pm.

SOUL STRIPPED SESSIONS: £12, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Female soulful singer-songwriters.

THE DREW SIMON TRIO, USA: 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Doc’n Roll Brighton: The Wedding Present: Something Left Behind + Q&A (18) Fri 4.00. Summer Of Ghibli: Ponyo (U) Fri 12.30. Summer Of Ghibli: Spirited Away (PG) Sat 1.00; Wed 6.30. The Genius Of Alfred Hitchcock: Vertigo (PG) Sun 12.00. Culture Shock: Heathers (30th Anniversary) (15) Mon 9.00. Summer Of Ghibli: Princess Mononoke (PG) Mon 6.00. Metropolitan Opera Summer Encore: Eugene Onegin (12A) Tue 12.00. Elvis ‘68 Comeback Special (50th Anniversary) (U) Thu 6.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) 11.50, 2.20. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (12A) 8.00. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) 3.00, 5.00; 8.30 (not Tue). Incredibles 2 (PG) 12.10; 5.45 (not Tue).

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Summer With Monica (PG) Fri 11.00. Guardians (UK) (15) Fri 11.15. Filmworker (15) Fri 1.00; Tue 1.15. Orlando (PG) Fri 1.15. Yellow Submarine (U) Fri 1.30. 24 Hour Party People (15) Fri 3.30. Summer 1993 (15) Fri 4.00. Tides (15) Fri 6.00. Apostasy (PG) Fri 6.30; Wed 1.00. Smilla’s Sense Of Snow (15) Fri 8.30; Sat 1.00. Monty Python’s Life Of Brian (15) Fri 8.45. Pandora’s Box (PG) Sat 10.30. A Sublime Life (15) Sat 11.00. Lady Windermere’s Fan (15) Sat 1.15. Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf (PG) Sat 1.30. To The Lighthouse (PG) Sat 4.00; Wed 12.45. Matilda (15) Sat 4.15. The Guardians (Fra) (PG) Sat 6.30; Wed 3.15. Tristram Shandy: A Cock And Bull Story (15) Sat 6.45. The Hunters (15) Sat 8.45. Iceman (15) Sat 9.00. Smiles of A Summer Night (PG) Sun 10.30. Evening Shadows (15) Sun 11.00. Mrs Dalloway (PG) Sun 1.00. Comic Book Kingdom (15) Sun 1.15. Watch The Sunset (15) Sun 1.30. Isolani (15) Sun 3.30. Postcards Of The 48% (PG) Sun 4.00. My Beautiful Laundrette (15) Sun 6.30; Wed 1.15. Leave No Trace (PG) Sun 6.45. Insomnia (15) Sun 8.45. Damascus Cover (15) Sun 9.00; Mon 3.45. Paris Texas (15) Mon 10.30. Barren And Empty The Sea (15) Mon 11.00. 25 Years In Slovak Animation (15) Mon 1.00. Cleo From 5 To 7 (PG) Mon 1.15. Leave No Trace (PG) Mon 1.30. The Hours (12A) Mon 4.00. If . . . (15) Mon 6.00. Northern Soul (15) Mon 6.15. My Left Foot (15) Mon 8.30. Sicilian Ghost Story (15) Mon 8.45; Tue 1.00. Wild Strawberries (15) Tue 11.00. Looking for Vaubeton (12A) Tue 11.15. What Maisie Knew (15) Tue 1.30; Wed 3.30. Le Bonheur (15) Tue 3.15. Age Of Innocence (15) Tue 3.30. Oh My God (15) Tue 6.00. Sinatra In Palm Springs (PG) Tue 6.15. Jar City (tbc) Tue 8.30. Summer 1993 (15) Tue 9.00. Tom Jones (12A) Wed 10.30. The Forest (15) Wed 11.00. In The Name Of The Father (15) Wed 5.45. Vanessa (PG) Wed 6.00. Boom For Real (15) Wed 8.45; Thu 1.00. Puzzle (15) Wed 9.00; Thu 3.30. Navigating Nordic Noir: It’s Deadly Oop North (PG) Thu 11.00. The Seventh Seal (PG) Thu 11.15. Headhunters (15) Thu 1.15. On The Town (U) Thu 1.30. Bernstein At The Movies (PG) Thu 3.45. Metropolitan Opera Summer Encore: Eugene Onegin (12A) Thu 6.00. 6.9 On The Richter Scale (15) Thu 6.15. Possum (15) Thu 8.45. Ideal Home (15) Thu 9.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): (Next film September 6.)

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): Glyndebourne Live: Vanessa (12A) Tue 6.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Mission: Impossible – Fallout (12A) 1.50, 4.50, 7.45. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) 2.05, 5.05, 8.05. Incredibles 2 (PG) 2.00, 5.00, 8.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Incredibles 2 (PG) Sun 10.10.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) 2.15, 7.45 (not Tue); Tue 11.00, 2.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 10.30, 1.00; Sun 12.30, 3.00. Teen Titans Go To The Movies (PG) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 10.15, 12.35, 2.55; Sun 11.30, 5.15. Freak Show (12A) Fri & Sat 4.45, 7.15; Sun 7.45. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (12A) Fri-Wed 5.15, 8.15; Thu 4.30, 8.15. Metropolitan Opera Summer Encore: Turandot (Puccini) (12A) Sun 7.30. The Endless (15) Mon, Tue & Wed 4.45, 7.30; Thu 4.45.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film in September.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Mission: Impossible – Fallout (12A) 5.00, 8.00 (not Tue); Tue 3.30, 8.00. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri 2.00, 8.00; Sat 2.15, 8.15; Sun 2.15, 8.30; Mon 2.20, 5.45; Tue 1.00, 5.15; Wed 2.30, 8.30; Thu 2.30, 6.15. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) Fri 12.30, 3.00; Sat, Sun & Mon 11.00, 1.15; Tue 2.30; Wed & Thu 11.15; 1.30; Relaxed: Sun 11.15; Tue 12.00. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation – 3D (U) Wed 2.30; Thu 12.30. Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri 6.00; Sat, Sun & Thu 3.30; Mon 3.15; Tue 2.15; Wed 12.00. Under The Tree (15) Fri 3.45; Sat 1.30, 6.00; Sun 3.45, 8.45; Mon 6.00; Tue 4.45, Wed 6.15; Thu 1.15, 8.45. The Heiresses (12A) Fri, Mon & Thu 8.30; Sat 6.15; Sun 6.30; Tue 8.45; Wed 8.15. Leaning Into The Wind: Andy Goldsworthy (PG) Fri 1.30, 5.45; Sat 3.45, 8.30; Sun 6.00; Mon 3.30, 8.15; Tue 6.45; Wed & Thu 4.00, 6.00. Glyndebourne Live: Vanessa (12A) Tue 6.30.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): (Next film August 17.)

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film August 25.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (No films this week.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Charity Screening: Christopher Robin (PG) Thu 6.15. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri 11.00, 1.00, 3.20, 5.45, 8.40; Sat 1.00, 3.45, 5.45, 6.10, 8.35; Sun 1.00, 4.00, 6.10, 8.35; Mon 11.15, 1.40, 3.45, 6.10, 8.35; Tue & Wed 10.40, 1.20, 3.45, 6.10, 8.35; Thu 10.40, 2.20, 4.45, 8.35. Ant-Man And The Wasp (12A) Fri 3.50, 6.15; Sat 3.15, 6.00, 8.25; Sun-Thu 6.00, 8.25. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (12A) Fri 5.30; Sat 8.15; Sun 1.00; Mon 4.00; Tue & Thu 3.05; Wed 3.40. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) Fri 10.45, 12.50; Sat 10.50, 1.10; Sun 10.45, 12.15; Mon & Wed 11.00, 1.25; Tue 10.30, 1.00; Thu 11.00, 1.00. Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri 10.30, 1.20, 3.00; Sat 10.40, 1.15, 3.30; Sun 10.30, 3.30; Mon & Wed 10.50, 1.10, 3.30; Tue 10.50, 12.45, 3.15; Thu 11.30, 1.10, 3.45. Grease Sing-Along (PG) Fri 8.15, 8.30. Thomas And Friends: Big World, Big Adventures! (U) Sun 10.20. Saturday Morning Movie: Thomas And Friends: Big World, Big Adventures! (U) Sat 10.30. Elvis Comeback Special 50th Anniversary (U) Thu 7.45. André Rieu: Maastricht Concert 2018 (12A) Sun 3.00, 7.15. Oscar Wilde Season Encore: An Ideal Husband (12A) Mon 7.15. Glyndebourne Live: Vanessa (12A) Tue 6.30. Royal Opera House Encore: Swan Lake (12A) Wed 7.15.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Ant-Man And The Wasp (12A) Fri & Mon-Wed 3.00, 5.35, 8.15; Sat & Sun 3.05, 5.00, 7.45; Thu 3.00, 5.35. Disability Friendly Screening: Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) Sat 10.15. Elvis: ‘68 Comeback Special 50th Anniversary (U) Thu 8.30. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 10.00, 12.30; Sat 12.45; Sun 10.15, 12.45. Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 10.10, 12.15; Sat 10.00, 12.10; Sun 10.00, 12.25. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri, Sat & Mon-Wed 2.45, 5.50, 8.00; Sun 3.00, 5.05, 8.15; Thu 2.45, 5.50. 8.15. Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 10.20, 12.45; Sat & Sun 10.15, 12.20. The Meg (12A) Fri & Mon-Wed 3.00, 5.25, 8.30; Sat 2.25, 5.25, 8.30; Sun 2.25, 5.40, 8.30; Thu 3.00, 5.25, 8.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): Mission: Impossible – Fallout (12A) Fri 2.30; Sat & Wed 8.40; Sun 5.30; Mon 8.45; Tue 12.20; Thu 3.00. Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri 10.10, 3.20; Sat 12.30; Sun & Tue 10.30, 12.30; Mon 1.00; Wed 10.00, 3.15; Thu 10.00, 1.00. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) Fri 10.00, 12.15; Sat 10.45, 3.45; Sun 10.15, 1.15; Mon 1.30; Tue 10.00, 3.45; Wed 10.15, 12.45; Thu 10.30, 12.45. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri 12.50, 5.45, 8.40; Sat 1.15, 3.15, 5.45; Sun 3.15, 8.40; Mon 3.45, 6.15; Tue 1.15, 3.30; Wed 12.30, 3.00, 5.45; Thu 3.45, 8.40. The Meg (12A) 6.00, 8.30. Worthing Summer Cinema: The Greatest Showman – Sing-Along (PG) Fri 8.00. Saturday Morning Pictures: Show Dogs (PG) Sat 10.15. Worthing Summer Cinema: The Rocky Horror Picture Show (15) Sat 8.00. The Beatles: Yellow Submarine (U) Sun 3.30. Worthing Summer Cinema: Jaws (12A) Sun 8.00. Silver Screen: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Mon 11.00. Glyndebourne Live: Vanessa (12A) Tue 6.30. Elvis: The ‘68 Comeback Special (U) Thu 6.15.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.