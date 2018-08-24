ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, August 24-30

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, AUGUST 24

COMEDY

JIMMY CARR: £29, 8pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Aug 26, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: The Happiest Days of Our Lives by Shirley Jeffe, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

THE ATTIC ART CLUB: Original Art Fair. Friday to Monday, August 24-27. Friday 4pm-8pm (refreshments served 6pm-8pm). Saturday, Sunday and Monday 10am-5pm, The Village Hall, 18 Lewes Road, Ditchling. Nearest train station is Hassocks. Frequent buses from Brighton and the surrounding area. Part of the Brighton and Hove Art Trail and Open Houses. Admission free, voluntary contributions to the charity RNLI. Original works of art, sculpture, glass, jewellery, wood turning, framed and unframed work, prints and cards for sale. Commissions undertaken by several of the Sussex-based artists.

TEA DANCE: Southwater Leisure Centre, Pevensey Road, Southwater (off Cedar Drive), 1.30pm to 3.45pm, £4.85 per person including tea and coffee. For more details call Southwater Leisure Centre on 01403 733208 or Colin and Margaret on 01403 734409.

WALK: Meet 10am, Ardingly reservoir car park. You will need £1coin for parking. Bring your camera. Undulating 4½ mile HDC walk in the countryside of the High Weald, and under the Victorian railway viaduct. No dogs please. 2½ hours. Margaret 01403 262311.

GIGS

BRIGHTON NOISE: £3.50-£5, 7.45pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Featuring Bloody Death, Desire, Beachtape and Night Vision.

THREE)(FOLD: Free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

VOODOO ROOM: £17, 8pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. A night of Hendrix and Cream.

STAGE

VANESSA: £10-£165, 5.10pm (4.35pm Sun) Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

SATURDAY, AUGUST 25

COMMUNITY

BEEDING & BRAMBER HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Summer show in the Village Hall, High Street, Upper Beeding, 2pm-4pm, entry 50p. Flowers and vegetables, as well as cookery, photography and handicrafts with some sections for children. Refreshments, raffle and produce stall also available.

Car Boot Sale: Last Saturday of each month, 9am-1pm, gates open for traders at 8.30am, £7 car/table top, £10 van. On the school site, weather dependent, toilet facilities, hard court surface, no sale of alcohol or food, non-smoking site, parking available. For information or to book a pitch email carboot@seahavenacademy.org.uk.

CLASSIC VEHICLE MEET: 12pm-5pm, free entry, The Queen’s Head, Chapel Road, Barns Green, Horsham. Family fun for everyone. BBQ and children’s activities. Live music, raffle. Supporting St Catherine’s Hospice and Paladin Explorer Scouts. Sponsored by Comet Classics. All vehicles welcome. Show cars to arrive between 10am and 11am.

CLIFFE SUMMER FAIR: 10am-12.30pm in and around Cliffe Hall, Lewes. Free entry. Wide range of stalls, cakes, tea and coffee, grand raffle, tombola and tin mine. Money raised will go towards repairs at the Cliffe Parish Church of St Thomas.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Balcombe and Wakehurst, 6.5 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet in large layby on eastern side of B2036 north of Balcombe, 10am.

WALK: Meet 2pm at Storrington Recreation Ground car park, RH20 4PG. Four-mile HDC walk (two stiles) through the National Trust’s Sullington Warren on to Sullington Manor Farm and the ancient country church. Dogs welcome. 1¾ hours. Mick Denness 01903 745971.

CONCERTS

ANDRE RIEU: £18-£20, 2pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. 2018 Maastricht Concert Encore.

Lunchtime concert: An organ recital by international concert organist D’Arcy Trinkwon, 1pm, St Leonard’s Church, Church Street, Seaford. Free admission with a retiring collection, approx. one hour. Info: www.seafordparish.org.uk, www.darcytrinkwon.com.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Free with retiring collection, 1pm St Leonard’s Church, Seaford. Mark Wardell, organ.

GIGS

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £3, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Open Night, Silver Linings.

OUTDOOR MUSIC: Free, from 2pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Dende Nation and Herbie Greensmith. Booking required.

STAGE

JUNIOR MUSICALITY 2018: 2.30pm/7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Ariel Company Theatre.

LIPSTICK ON YOUR COLLAR: £24, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. The 50s and 60s show.

SAUL: £20-£260, 4.35pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

THE GREATEST SHOW: £16-£18, 3pm/7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Inspired by the hits from The Greatest Showman.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 26

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: To The Beacon, 10 miles with John and Esther W 01323 503239. Meet at Bishopstone Hill Rise bus stop, 10am.

Carla Hendriks & The Paul Stiles Quartet: Swing, latin and jazz. Jazz in the Garden, The Cricketers, Duncton, 1pm-4pm. Call 01243 837665, 07973 128099. Visit www.carlahendriks.com.

CRAWLEY IRISH FESTIVAL: The 23rd annual Crawley Irish Festival takes place on Saturday, August 26, at The Hawth (12pm-7pm). Singer John McNicholl, on tour from Derry, headlines a fantastic line-up of musical talent from across Britain and Ireland. He is joined by X Factor semi-finalist Mary Byrne. Other acts include Reel Strings, Celtic Crunch, Irish Mist, Strawdogs, Marian Waldron and Chris O’Malley and Friends.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Duddleswell, 5 miles with Alan 474552. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

WALK: Every Sunday and Wednesday. Meet 2.30pm, Museum in the Causeway, Horsham. Two-mile guided Heritage Walk around Horsham to learn more about its history. Supported by The Horsham Society. 90 minutes. More information: Jill 07780 701184.

GIGS

JANE MCDONALD: From £35.90, 7.45pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Celebrate 20 Years.

MONDAY, AUGUST 27

COMEDY

GAMARJOBAT: £10-£15, 6pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. The Shut-up comedy from Japan.

COMMUNITY

EVENING OF MEDIUMSHIP: With medium Marilyn Webb, 7.30pm. Refreshments and raffle £5, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

STAGE

MOON: Free, 1.30pm/3.30pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. By 2Faced Dance Co. Outdoor dance circus production.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG: £15-£36.50, 7.45pm until Sept 1 (Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 28

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Washington Circular, 10.6 miles with Judith 07899 992261. Meet at Chantry Post car park, Chantry Lane, Storrington, 10am. Or, Cowfold and Little Parkminster, 4.5 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at car park by Cowfold Recreation Ground, 10am.

WALK: Park/meet 10am in car park on the Horsham side of Ockley Village cricket field. 5¼ mile HDC walk, flat (some stiles), over farmland on the Sussex/Surrey border. Superb views of the North Downs & Leith Hill Tower; many old interesting farm buildings and houses. No dogs. 2½ hours. Geoff 01403 258180.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 29

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: A Long Way Back From Friston, 14 miles with Geoff and Jackie 01323 730915. Meet No 12 bus stop by the entrance to Eastbourne Pier, 9.30am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Duddleswell Circular, 3.5 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at the car park on B2026 opposite the Duddleswell Tea Rooms, 7pm.

WALK: Every Wednesday. Meet 10.30am at the bandstand, Carfax, Horsham, RH12 1FD. 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk on good paths around Horsham park. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Dogs on a lead. Doreen 01403 230293 or Wyn 01403 256630 or Emmy 01403 255517.

GIGS

AMANDA ANNE PLATT: £16, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Amanda Anne Platt and The Honeycutters.

LILIACEAE: Wednesday to Saturday, August 22-25, 7.45pm, £10-£12, The Capitol studio, Horsham, 01403 750220.

LITTLE MIX EXPERIENCE: £17, 6pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

ROBBY HECHT: £10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Robby Hecht and Caroline Spence.

THE FREEWHEELING YO LA TENGO: £22, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 30

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: The Final Ascent, 4 miles with James T 07989 285249. Meet at Beachy Head car park, 6.30pm.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Visit to the Sussex Wildlife Trust Reserve at Woods Mill, 6 miles with Paul J 07711 772853. Meet 2 miles south of Henfield on A2037, turn left into Horns Land and immediately right, 10am. Picnic lunch.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: View of the Sea from The Castle, 5 miles with Tim 767141. Or, History on Your Doorstep, 10 miles with David 381228. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

CONCERTS

JONAS KAUFMANN: £15.50-£16.50, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Under The Stars. Concert screening.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Free with retiring collection, 1.10pm St Anne’s Church, Lewes. Charlotte Rowan, violin. Brahms, Saint-Saens and De Falla.

GIGS

MODERN ENGLISH: £15, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): BlacKkKlansman (15) Fri 3.00, 6.00, 9.00; Sat 6.00, 9.00; Sun 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Mon 12.00, 6.00, 9.00; Tue 6.00, 9.00; Wed 3.00, 6.00; Thu 9.00; HOH Subtitled: Mon 3.00; Wed 9.00; Big Scream: Wed 11.30; Silver Screen: Thu 12.00, 3.00. Dementia Friendly Screening: Mary Poppins (1964) (U) Fri 11.00. Kids’ Club: Flushed Away (Re: 2014) (U) Sat 10.30. Monsters Inc (PG) Sun 12.00. Toddler Time: Hopster Showtime: Back To School (U) Mon 11.00. Pin Cushion (15) Tue 3.00. Metropolitan Opera Summer Encore: Madama Butterfly (12A) Tue 12.00. Jonas Kaufmann: Under The Stars (U) Thu 6.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Christopher Robin (PG) 2.15, 5.00. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) 7.30. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) 1.30. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (12A) 7.00. Incredibles (PG) 4.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Fail-Safe (PG) Fri 11.00. The Virgin Spring (15) Fri 11.15. To The Lighthouse (PG) Fri 11.15. The Exodus (15) Fri 1.00; Sat 8.30. Leonard Bernstein Conducting West Side Story (tbc) Fri 1.15, 3.30. The More You Ignore Me (Fest) (15) Fri 1.30. Spitfire (Fest) (PG) Fri 3.45. Wajib (15) Fri 4.00; Sat 2.00. One Note At A Time (PG) Fri 6.00; Sat 1.15. The Heiresses (Fest) (15) Fri 6.15; Sat 4.00. Whitney (15) Fri 8.15; Sat 1.45. Madame (15) Fri 8.30. Vampyr (PG) Fri 9.15. West Side Story (PG) Sat 10.30. The Silence (15) Sat 11.30. Winter Ridge (15) Sat 6.15. Arcadia (12A) Sat 6.30; Sun 11.15. Cold War (Fest) (15) Sat 9.00; Sun 1.30. C’est La Vie (15) Sun 11.00; Sun 6.30. The Forest (15) Sun 11.45. Sinatra In Palm Springs (PG) Sun 3.30. Elvis ‘68 Comeback Special (PG) Sun 3.45. The More You Ignore Me (Fest) (15) Sun 6.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): (Next film September 6.)

CRAWLEY

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film September 6.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): The Spy Who Dumped Me (15) 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Christopher Robin (PG) 2.10, 8.10. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) 2.05, 5.05, 8.05. Incredibles 2 (PG) 5.10.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): (Next film September 6.)

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Christopher Robin (PG) 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Christopher Robin (PG) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 10.30, 1.30, 4.45; Sun 1.30, 4.45. The Children Act (12A) Fri 11.00, 2.00, 5.15, 8.15; Sat & Sun 2.00, 5.15, 8.15; Mon-Thu 11.00, 2.00, 5.15, 8.15. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) 7.45. Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: Christopher Robin (PG) Sat 11.00. Elvis ‘68 Comeback Special (U) Sun 7.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film in September.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): The Children Act (12A) Fri & Sat 3.15, 6.00, 8.30; Sun 3.15, 5.45, 8.30; Mon-Thu 3.30, 6.00, 8.30. Christopher Robin (PG) Fri 3.30, 5.45; Sat 1.15, 3.30; Sun 4.25, 6.30; Mon, Wed & Thu 3.15, 5.45; Tue 5.45; Relaxed: Tue 12.00. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 8.15; Sat 5.45; Sun 8.45. Luis And The Aliens (U) Fri & Tue 11.00, 1.15; Sat-Mon, Wed & Thu 11.00, 1.00. Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri & Sun 5.30, Sat 2.45; Mon, Wed & Thu 3.00; Tue 3.15. Daisies (15) 8.00. One Sings, The Other Doesn’t (12A) Sun 2.00. Maeve (15) Mon 6.00. The Girls (15) Tue 6.00. She’s Beautiful When She’s Angry (15) Wed 6.00. Citizen Jane: Battle For The City (PG) Thu 6.00. A Prayer Before Dawn (18) Fri & Sun 8.00; Sat 8.15; Mon, Wed & Thu 8.30; Tue 3.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 6.05; Sun 8.10; Wed 8.45. The Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed 1.00, 3.30; Sun 12.30, 5.45; Thu 11.30, 4.45. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 8.20; Sun 3.00; Wed 6.05; Thu 2.00. Jonas Kaufmann: Under The Stars (PG) Thu 7.30.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): Art & Film: The Colour Edition (tbc) Sat 6.45.

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film September 6.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): The Children Act (12A) 4.00, 6.25, 8.35. Christopher Robin (PG) Fri 11.20, 1.45, 6.10; Sat 1.45, 6.15, 8.30; Sun, Mon & Wed 11.30, 1.45, 6.15, 8.30; Tue & Thu 11.30, 1.45, 6.10. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri 3.20, 5.45, 8.25; Sat-Mon & Wed 3.45, 6.05, 8.25; Tue 1.55, 4.30, 8.25; Thu 2.35, 5.00, 8.25. The Festival (15) 4.15. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) Fri 11.10, 1.15; Sat 2.00; Sun, Mon & Wed 11.00, 2.00; Tue 11.45; Thu 11.15. Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri 11.00, 1.35; Sat 1.15; Sun, Mon & Wed 11.15, 1.15; Tue 11.15, 2.00; Thu 11.45, 1.35. The Greatest Showman – Sing-A-Long (PG) Fri 8.15. Saturday Morning Movie: The Greatest Showman – Sing-A-Long (PG) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera Summer Encore: Il Trovatore (12A) Tue 7.30. Jonas Kaufmann: Under The Stars (U) Thu 8.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Ant-Man And The Wasp (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 8.40. Christopher Robin (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 10.15, 12.05, 3.15, 6.20; Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.10, 2.45, 8.20. Dog Days (12A) 9.45am. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) 12.00, 4.10. Incredibles 2 (PG) 12.30. Luis And The Aliens (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 10.00, 2.10; Sat & Sun 10.15, 2.10. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) 5.30. The Happytime Murders (15) Mon-Thu 8.30. The Meg (12A) Fri 2.45, 8.30; Sat & Sun 3.15, 8.00; Mon-Thu 2.45, 8.40. The Spy Who Dumped Me (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.45, 8.15; Sat & Sun 5.20, 8.30.

Connaught (01903 206206): Christopher Robin (PG) Fri, Sun & Tue 10,15, 12.45, 3.15, 5.40; Sat 1.00, 3.30, 5.50; Mon & Wed 10.15, 12.40, 3.00, 5.30; Thu 10.15, 12.40, 3.00. The Meg (12A) Fri, Sun, Tue & Thu 12.40; Sat, Mon & Wed 3.10. Incredibles 2 (PG) 10.00. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri, Sun & Thu 6.00; Mon 8.30. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (12A) Sat & Wed 8.30; Tue 5.30. The Children Act (12A) Fri, Sun, Tue & Thu 3.10, 8.30; Sat, Mon & Wed 12.45, 6.00. The Equalizer 2 (15) Fri & Sun-Wed 8.00; Sat 8.15; Thu 8.45. Saturday Morning Pictures: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Sat 10.15. Jonas Kaufmann: Under The Stars (U) Thu 6.00.

