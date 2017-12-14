ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, December 15-21

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Dec 17, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Light hearted entertainment at 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

WALK: Meet 11am in the new car park above the Village Hall, Barns Green, RH13 0PT. A 2-mile HDC Health walk, mostly flat, mainly on firm ground. Well behaved dogs welcome. 1 hour. Chatter Cheema 07720 714306.

CONCERTS

CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL CONCERT: £10-£12, 7.30pm Lewes Town Hall. The Lewes Concert Orchestra.

THE BRIGHTON CHRISTMAS SINGALONG: £8-£12, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. The Choir With No Name.

GIGS

CLASSIX: The Swan, Crawley, 8.30pm.

CODA: £5, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Led Zeppelin tribute band.

GATLING CAMEL: The Star – Horsham, Roffey, 8.30pm.

IRON TYGER: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8.30pm.

JAZZ NIGHT: £11-£12, 8pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. The Drawtones Christmas Show.

LIAM GALLAGHER: From £40.70, 7.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. As You Were. With special guests Rat Boy and Trampolene.

STAGE

DREAMBOYS: £24.50-£27.50, 8pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. 2017 UK Tour.

SLEEPING BEAUTY: £19-£28, various times until Dec 31, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Starring Honey G.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Washington Circular, 10 miles with Judith 07899 992261. Meet at Chantry Post car park, Chantry Lane, Storrington, 10am.

PULBOROUGH VILLAGE MARKET AND CAFE: Christmas Special. 9am-12.30pm, Pulborough Village Hall. A hug selection of stalls, tombola, artisan food and crafts. Organised in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, West Sussex County Council car park adjacent to the Downs Link, RH13 8LY, on the A272 immediately opposite Park Lane, near ‘The Orchard’ restaurant. HDC Health walk. Possibility of livestock and mud. Some stiles. No dogs. Jill 07780 701184 or Jean 07734 323321.

CONCERTS

A CHRISTMAS CRACKER: £12, 7.30pm Lewes Town Hall (01273) 483448. East Sussex Community Choir, featuring Andrew Wilson, organ.

ARCHWAY CHOIRS CHRISTMAS CONCERT: £7, 6pm St Leonard’s Church, Church Street, Seaford. Tickets from website, Archway or on the door.

Haywards Heath: 7.30pm, St Wilfrid’s Church. Mid Sussex Choir Christmas Concert featuring Bob Chilcott’s ‘On Christmas Night’ and extracts from Handel’s Messiah. Tickets £12 on the door, £10 in advance from Carousel Music or choir members. www.MidSussexChoir.org.uk.

GIGS

CHRISTINE HALPIN: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Then Orpy String Band.

FURIOUS BADGERS: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

JOOLS HOLLAND: £44.60, 7.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. With his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra.

JUKEBOX 6: The Kings Head, Billingshurst, 8.30pm.

LET’S GET FUNKED: £7-£8, 7.30pm All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes. Funk, soul and Reggae night. Fancy dress optional.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Rattle on the Stovepipe.

MOJO: The Bedford, Horsham, 9pm.

THE KONDOMS: Free, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Christmas party.

THE OKEE DOKEE BAND: The Hen & Chicken, Souhtwater, 8.30pm.

TONIGHT MATTHEW: £8, 8.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

STAGE

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: £14.50-£16 various times until Dec 31, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. LP Creative presentation.

CHRISTMAS DANCE NIGHT: £5, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. 50s, 60s and 70s music.

FATHER CHRISTMAS COMES UP TRUMPS!: £12.50-£14, 11am/2pm and Dec 17 (plus Sat 4.30pm) Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. TaleGate Theatre Productions.

OSKAR’S AMAZING ADVENTURE: £7-£9, 11am and Dec 17, 19, 21, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Show for ages 2-8yrs.

RUSSIAN CHRISTMAS: £11-£12.50, 5pm (3pm Dec 17) The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. A Day of Naughtiness – Lord of Misrule.

THE NUTCRACKER SUITE: And The Snowman. £10-£18.50, 3.45pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. With live orchestra.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17

COMEDY

JASON MANFORD: £15, 8pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. A work in progress.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: A Wilmington Circular, 10 miles with Malcolm and Marilyn 01323 762457. Meet at Wilmington Priory car park,, 10am.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Eridge, 5.5 miles with Anne D 474697. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

SUNDAY TEA DANCE: 2.30pm-5pm, £5 (including refreshments), Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Church Street, Steyning. Ballroom, latin and some sequence. For all enquiries call Margaret or Colin on 01403 734409.

WALK: Meet 10am at West Chiltington Village Hall, RH20 2PZ. 3¾ mile HDC Health walk around West Chiltington. Dogs welcome. 1¾ hours. Mick Denness 01903 745971.

CONCERTS

AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL: 7pm St Anne’s Church, Lewes. In the Bleak Midwinter 2017. Music, carols, mince pies and mulled wine. Tickets from Baldwin’s Travel or www.bleak-midwinter.eventbrite.co.uk

BFC CHRISTMAS CONCERT: £12.50-£27, 4pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Brighton Festival Chorus.

THE CAMILLI STRING QUARTET: £5-£10, 2.45pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

THE SALVATION ARMY CHRISTMAS CONCERT: £10, 3pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020.

WPO CHRISTMAS CONCERT: £9-£16, 3pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206.

GIGS

DANIEL O’DONNELL: From £41.80, 5pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Back Home Again Tour.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Haslett & Fallows, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 1pm-3pm.

O’HOOLEY AND TIDOW: 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. A Union Music Store presentation. Tickets from www.wegottickets.com.

SIMON JAMES: The Bear, Horsham, 3pm.

STAGE

CHRISTMAS CAROLS AND MINCE PIES: £8.50, 2pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 18

COMMUNITY

CHRISTMAS PARTY: An evening of fun and mince pies. 7.30pm, £5, all welcome, Barnham Community Hall, Murrels Field, Yapton Road, Barnham. Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

COMEDY

FUNNY TO A DEGREE: £7-£9, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. University of Brighton Charity Comedy Night.

SCUMMY MUMMIES: £15, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

GIGS

NEGATIVE MEASURES: £4, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Alternate Function, Feral Youth, Ankr.

STAGE

THAT’LL BE THE DAY: £27.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. 2017 Christmas Show.

THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS: £12-£15, various times until Dec 24, The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Big Wooden Horse production.

THE ROYAL BALLET: £18-£19, 7.15pm until Dec 21, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. The Nutcracker (live transmission).

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 19

COMEDY

COMEDIAN’S CINEMA CLUB: £5, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Improvised versions of your favourite movies.

COMMUNITY

BRIGHTON: 8pm. Unattached? The Group is a club for men and women aged 50+ which meets in Brighton on the third Tuesday evening of every month. An opportunity to meet new friends. Walking, eating out, theatre, golf, holidays – all arranged by members. Take a look at www.thegroup.org.uk and then give The Group a call.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Winter Walks Festival – Local Lindfield Walk, 6 miles with Yvonne 01444 441926. Meet at Hickmans Lane car park, Lindfield, 10.30am.

WALK: Meet 11am, Steyning Health Centre, Tanyard Lane, BN44 3RJ. 2-mile circular HDC Health walk taking in parts of the village and its outskirts. 1 stile and some small inclines. Can be muddy. Sensible footwear please. Dogs on a lead. 1¼ hours. Ann 01903 297553 or Jacky 01903 815543.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

DANIEL ADAM: 7pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Tickets from 07476 655596.

MAYPOLES TO MISTLETOE: £16, 7.30pm and Dec 20, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 20

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Back Beyond Beachy Head, 10.5 miles with Richard S. Meet at East Dean Village car park, 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Pub Social at The Woolpack, Burgess Hill, 7.30pm.

WALK: Meet 10am, Henfield Library, High Street, Henfield, BN5 9HN. A gentle 2-3 mile HDC Health walk around the twittens, ginnells and snickets of Henfield. Walk can be extended if walkers wish. No dogs. 1 hour. Anne 01273 493671.

CONCERTS

RICHARD DURRANT: £17-£18, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Candlelit Christmas Concert.

GIGS

FRANKLY SINATRA: £24.50-£25.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. An evening with Stephen Triffitt.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

STAGE

STAND UP AND SLAM: £5-£8, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Stand-up comedy and poetry.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21

COMMUNITY

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Winter Solstice Sunrise Stroll with Hilda and Graham 472678. Lewes-Offham circular with breakfast. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 7am.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Festive Walk in the Forest, 5 miles with Roger C 351108. Or, Looking for Festive Decorations, 8.5 miles with Angela 504280. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

CONCERTS

THE ROWLAND SINGERS: £10, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Christmas concert.

GIGS

BLUES NIGHT: £5, 7pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Terry Lees and The Jack J Hutchinson Band.

STAGE

AIR PLAY: £10-£18.50, various times until December 26, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Circus, comedy and dazzling scenic effects.

BELIEVE ME: £17, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. An intimate evening with Eddie Izzard.

THE NUTRACKER: £11-£13, 1pm/3.30pm.5.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Let’s All Dance.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Fri 10.30, 2.00, 5.30, 9.00; Sat 4.30, 8.00, 11.30; Sun 1.30, 8.30; Mon 4.30, 8.00; Tue 9.00; Wed 2.00, 5.30, 9.00; Thu 5.30, 9.00; Silver Screen: Tue & Thu 10.30, 2.00; Big Scream: Wed 10.30. Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 3D (12A) Sat 1.30; Sun 5.00; Mon 1.00; Tue 5.30. The Enchanted Screen: Enchanted (PG) Sat 10.30. The Enchanted Screen: The Singing Ringing Tree (U) Sun 11.00. The Enchanted Screen: The Gruffalo + The Gruffalo’s Child (U) Mon 11.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) 1.30, 4.00, 7.40, 8.20. Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 3D (12A) 5.00. Paddington 2 (PG) 1.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Wonder (PG) Fri 1.00; Sat 5.30; Sun 8.00; Mon 1.00; Tue 6.00; Wed 1.15; Thu 8.30. The Death Of Louis XIV (12A) Fri 3.30; Tue 8.30; Thu 12.45. The Man Who Invented Christmas (PG) Fri & Thu 6.15; Sat 12.00; Sun 11.00; Mon 6.30; Tue 3.45; Wed 9.00. Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool (15) Fri 8.30; Sat 8.15. National Theatre Live Encore: Follies (12A) Sat 2.15. Bolshoi 2017: The Nutcracker (PG) Sun 2.00. The Wages of Fear (12A) Sun 5.00; Thu 3.15. The Magic Flute (U) Mon 3.30; Wed 6.00. Kaleidoscope (15) Mon 8.45; Tue 1.15; Wed 3.45.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): (Next film January 4.)

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film December 31.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool (15) 2.05, 5.05, 8.05. Wonder (PG) Fri-Tue 2.10, 5.10, 8.10. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.00, 5.00, 8.05. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (12A) Wed & Thu 2.10, 5.10, 8.10.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Wonder (PG) Fri 2.10, 5.10; Sat & Sun 5.10; Mon & Tue 2.10; Wed 12.30. The Man Who Invented Christmas (PG) Fri-Tue 7.50; Wed & Thu 12.45. Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool (15) Fri 2.40, 8.25; Sat & Sun 8.25; Mon & Tue 1.00, 8.25. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri 5.45; Sat & Sun 12.20, 2.50; Mon & Tue 5.15; Wed & Thu 3.25. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) 1.10, 4.40, 8.10 (not Sun); Sun 12.50, 4.20, 7.30. Kids Crew: The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: Despicable Me 3 (U) Sat 10.10. Ferdinand (PG) Sat & Sun 12.40, 3.20, 5.50; Mon-Thu 3.20, 5.50. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (12A) Wed & Thu 5.50, 8.30. Pitch Perfect 3 (12A) Wed & Thu 8.15.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Paddington 2 (PG) 2.15 (Sat, Sun, Wed & Thu only); 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (Next film January 19.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Call Me By Your Name (15) Fri 2.15, 5.15, 8.15. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Fri 4.45; Sat 1.45, 7.45; Sun 10.45; Mon & Wed 1.45, 4.45; Tue & Thu 1.45, 7.45. Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 3D (12A) Fri 1.45, 7.45; Sat 10.30, 4.45; Sun, Mon & Wed 7.45; Tue & Thu 4.45. Blue Oasis Screening: Ferdinand (PG) Sat 11.00. Ferdinand (PG) Sat & Mon-Thu 2.15, 5.15; Sun 11.00, 2.15, 5.15. The Man Who Invented Christmas (PG) Sat-Thu 8.00. NT Encore: Follies (12A) Sun 2.30. Box Office Babies Screening: Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Tue 10.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film January 26.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Fri & Tue 2.00, 8.00; Sat 5.00 8.00; Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Marjorie Prime (12A) Fri 2.45, 8.15; Sat 6.15; Sun 5.30; Mon 5.30, 8.30; Tue 12.00, 5.15; Wed 1.15, 8.15; Thu 1.30, 8.30. Wonder (PG) Fri & Sat 5.15; Sun 4.45; Mon 3.45; Tue 4.00, 6.30; Wed & Thu 3.45. It’s A Wonderful Life (U) Fri 11.45, 2.30; Sat 11.00, 1.00; Sun 12.30. The Man Who Invented Christmas (PG) Fri 5.30; Sat 8.15; Sun 3.15, 7.45; Mon 1.00, 6.15; Tue 2.30; Wed & Thu 3.30, 6.15. The Royal Ballet: The Nutcracker (12A) Sat & Sun 1.45. Love, Cecil (12A) Fri 8.00; Sat 4.00, 8.30; Sun 7.45; Mon 3.15, 7.45; Tue 1.30, 8.15; Wed & Thu 6.00, 8.30.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Paddington 2 (PG) Sun 4.45; Mon 4.00, 8.30; Tue 4.00, 6.10; Wed 4.00, 8.15; Thu 4.00, 6.10, 8.15. It’s A Wonderful Life (U) Sun 2.10. Daddy’s Home 2 (12A) Sun 7.00; Tue 8.15; Wed 6.10.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): Hunt For The Wilderpeople (12A) Sat 7.30.

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film January 5.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Fri 11.00, 2.00, 5.00, 5.15, 7.45, 8.00, 8.15; Sat 11.00, 2.00, 2.15, 5.00, 5.15, 7.45, 8.00, 8.15; Sun 11.00, 2.00, 2.15, 5.00, 5.15, 5.30, 8.00, 8.15; Mon & Tue 11.00, 2.00, 5.00, 5.15, 8.00, 8.15; Wed & Thu 11.00, 2.00, 2.15, 5.00, 5.15, 8.00, 8.15. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri 11.15, 2.20, 5.30; Sat 10.45, 1.00, 3.15, 5.30; Sun 11.20, 1.00, 3.15; Mon & Tue 11.30, 2.20, 6.00; Wed & Thu 11.10, 12.00, 1.25. A Bad Moms Christmas (15) Sat-Tue 8.30. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (12A) Wed & Thu 3.35, 6.00, 8.30. Saturday Morning Movie: Elf (PG) Sat 10.30. National Theatre Live Encore: Follies (12A) Mon 2.15. Royal Opera House Encore: The Nutcracker (12A) Tue 2.15.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): A Bad Moms Christmas (15) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 8.45; Sat 8.00; Tue 1.00. Daddy’s Home 2 (12A) Fri 10.30, 6.25; Sun 7.45; Mon 1.40; Tue 8.45; Wed 1.30; Thu 1.15. Ferdinand (PG) Sat 12.30, 3.00, 5.30; Sun 12.30, 2.55, 5.20; Mon, Tue & Wed 4.00, 6.20; Thu 3.45, 6.15. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri 4.00; Sat & Sun 10.20; Mon 11.15; Wed 11.00; Thu 10.45. Parent & Baby Screening: Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Mon 10.30. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Fri 10.20, 12.50, 5.00, 8.20; Sat 10.00, 1.25, 5.00, 8.20; Sun 10.00, 1.25, 5.00; Mon 1.15, 4.45, 8.15; Tue 10.30, 1.40, 8.20; Wed 10.20, 1.40, 5.00, 8.20; Thu 10.15, 5.00, 8.20. Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 3D (12A) Fri & Thu 1.40; Sun 8.20; Tue 5.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): Paddington 2 (PG) Fri, Wed & Thu 10.45; Sun 8.30; Mon 1.20, 6.15; Tue 10.00, 2.45. Wonder (PG) Fri 1.15; Mon 3.45, 8.40; Tue 12.20, 5.00; Wed & Thu 3.30. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Fri 11.00, 2.10, 3.45, 5.20, 7.00, 8.30; Sat & Sun 11.00, 2.10, 5.20, 7.30; Mon-Thu 11.00, 2.10, 5.20, 8.30. Gremlins (12A) Sat 8.30. Elf (PG) Sun 5.15. Silver Screen: The Man Who Invented Christmas (PG) Mon 11.00. Royal Opera House: The Nutcracker (12A) Tue 7.45. Pitch Perfect 3 (12A) Wed & Thu 1.15, 6.00, 8.15.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

