ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, December 8-14

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8

COMEDY

CHRISTMAS COMEDY GALA: £14, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. With headliner James Acaster.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Jan Dec 10, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

TEA DANCE: 1.30pm-3.45pm, £4.70 per person including tea/coffee, Southwater Leisure Centre, Pevensey Road, Southwater (off Cedar Drive). For more details call Southwater Leisure Centre on 01403 733208 or Colin and Margaret on 01403 734409.

WALK: 2½ mile, flat circular HDC Health walk along bridleways, country lanes and Downs Link. Meet 11am in the Country Park car park (off Cripplegate Lane), Southwater RH13 7UN. Can be muddy. 1¼ hours. Dogs on a lead. Parking charge £1.50. Jill 07780 701184.

CONCERTS

LCMF CHRISTMAS CONCERT: £15, 7.30pm St Michael’s Church, High Street, Lewes.

SEAFARERS ROYAL MARINES BAND CONCERT: £19.50-£21.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Collingwood.

GIGS

BANANARAMA: From £44.05, 7.45pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515.

CHRISTMAS PACKERS: £6-£8, 9pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Hosted by Nailor Swift.

DARK STAR RISING: The Star - Horsham, Roffey, 8pm.

FOLK NIGHT: St Edwards Hall, Pound Hill, Crawley, 8pm.

JELLYHEAD: The Swan, Crawley, 8.30pm.

THE ELEVATORS FAREWELL SHOW: £15, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Blues Night.

THE THIN WHITE DUKE: £5, members free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. David Bowie tribute band.

STAGE

ALADDIN: £10, various times until Jan 3, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613.

DICK WITTINGTON AND HIS CAT: £14.50-£23.50, various times until Jan 14, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Starring Todd Carty.

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK: December 8-31, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

OLIVER!: £14-£16, 7.30pm until Dec 10 (Sat mat 2.30pm, Sun 3.30pm) The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Presented by The Broadway Players.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9

COMMUNITY

CHRISTMAS FAIR: 10am-3pm Riverside Hall, Newhaven. Visit Santa for £2. Tombola, raffle, lucky dip and face painting. Food and drink available.

CHRISTMAS FAIR: St Michael’s Church, Newhaven, will be holding their annual Christmas Fair on Saturday, November 25, 2.30pm 4pm in the church hall. Delicious Christmas teas and cakes, games, tombola, nearly new, books and raffle. All welcome, entry free.

CHRISTMAS MARKET: In support of good causes and Sussex craftspeople. Cyprus Hall, Burgess Hill, 10am-3pm. Among those taking part are: The Monday Group, Burgess Hill in Bloom, Woodland Meed School, Kitty for Needy Critters, Burgess Hill Horticultural Society, Paws and Claws, Wolf Hirschhorn Syndrome Trust and the Sussex Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus. Free admission. Hosted by Burgess Hill Horticultural Society. www.burgesshillhorticulturalsociety.com.

WALK: 10am. Park on the road outside the (now closed) school at Itchingfield, RH13 0NT. 3½ mile, HDC Health walk. Very uneven in many places. No stiles. Good views from Sharpenhurst Hill, then on to Barns Green. Dogs on a lead. 2 hours. Liz 01403 263920 or Simon 01403 260599.

CONCERTS

CONCENTUS SINGS CHRISTMAS: £10, 4pm St Leonard’s Church, Seaford.

HORSHAM TWINNING ASSOCIATION: Carol Concert in English, German and French, featuring the Pleasure Singers. 7.30pm, Unitarian Church, Worthing Road, Horsham, opposite the bus station. Followed by mulled wine, glu wine, mince pies, nibbles, stollen and light refreshments. All welcome.

THE MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS: Friends and Neighbours present an afternoon of Christmas carols and songs, Adastra Hall, Keymer Road, Hassocks, 2.30pm-4.30pm. This is always a friendly and enjoyable couple of hours with admission only £3 (£1 child) and refreshments included. Tickets at Pavilion Electrics in Keymer Road or on 01273 845291. There is a super Christmas Raffle too. Info: 01273 845291.

VIVALDI – GLORIA: £15-£20, 7.30pm St Anne’s Church, Lewes (01273) 472545. East Sussex Bach Choir.

GIGS

DARK STAR RISING: The Red Lyon, Slinfold, 8pm.

HARBOTTLE AND JONAS: £10, 7pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Supported by Hollie Rogers.

HIGH OCTANE JUNKIES: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Little Notes Choir, Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 1pm-3pm.

JOHN OTWAY: 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Plus special guests POG. Tickets from www.seetickets.com

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £7, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Shepherds Arise.

MAGIC OF MOTOWN: £25.50-£27.50, 7.45pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206.

NO PRESSURE: The Bedford, Horsham, 9pm.

R’N’R: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. R’n’R then Dave Beckett.

STAGE

IT’S YOUR THING: £7-£8, 8pm all Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes (01273) 486391. A festive funk/soul party. All proceeds to Starfish.

SING-A-LONG: £17.50, 2pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Sing-A-Long-A Beauty and The Beast.

TOMFOOLERY SAVES CHRISTMAS: December 9-16, The Capitol studio, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

WEST END CHRISTMAS: £16-£18, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Hits from the musicals and Christmas songs.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10

COMEDY

THE NOISE NEXT DOOR: £15, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Comedy Lock-in Christmas Special.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Six Hill, Five Deans and Four Bottoms, 11 miles with Naomi and Pete 07745 309407. Meet at Woodingdean car park, 10am.

BEDELANDS FARM NATURE RESERVE: 10am-2pm, meet in car park off Maple Drive, Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network. Bi-monthly work parties, no experience needed, tools provided. Mary Smith (secretary) 01444 242667.

CAROLS IN NEVILL GREEN: With Christ Church and St Anne’s Church and Lewes Glynde and Beddingham Brass Band, 2.30pm.

LIGHTS OF LOVE: 3pm, Pangdean Old Barn. Celebrate and remember those you love who are no longer with us. St Peter and James Hospice. Fill out a Lights of Love form at the hospice, visit www.stpeter-stjames.org.uk or call 01444 470726.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Scaynes Hill Roundabout, 4 miles with William 01444 831098. Meet at Church Road car park, 10.30am.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Road (B2195), Horsham. 2¼ mile HDC Health walk. Some inclines, tree roots, uneven ground. Can be muddy. Dogs on a lead. 1 ¼ hours. Armelle 01403 260342.

CONCERTS

CHRISTMAS CAROLS: Horley Baptist Church, ‘Carols in the Car Park’, 5pm-6.30pm. Christmas Carols with a live band at 5.15pm. Enjoy some mulled wine, chestnuts, hot chocolate, craft activities and much more. Plus there will be an opportunity to have your photo taken in the stable.

HANDEL’S MESSIAH: Candlelight performance, St George’s Church Kemp Town, December 10, 7.30pm. Tickets at www.thehanoverband.com or on 0333 6663366. Andrew Arthur conducts the magnificent Hanover Band Chorus, The Hanover Band and soloists Erica Eloff soprano, William Towers countertenor, Bradley Smith tenor and Edward Grint bass.

PIANO RECITAL: 2pm St Anne’s Church, Lewes. East Sussex Freedom From Torture Supporters Group. A short piano recital by pianist Nancy Cooley. Tickets from the Tourist Information Centre, Union Music or www.bremf.org.uk/fft

THE BRIGHTON SINGERS: 5.30pm. £12, £10, St John’s Church, Preston Village. An evening of seasonal classical choral works from the Renaissance to the present day. Tickets on the door.

THE SALVATION ARMY CHRISTMAS CONCERT: £5, 3pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Raising money for Worthing Community Work.

GIGS

CHRIS REA: From £50.15, doors 6.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515.

GYPO CIRCUS: £7.50-£10, 7pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Plus Buffos Wake and Ebola Las.

HERBIE FLOWERS: £7.50, 11am Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Jazz Breakfast.

JAM BRIGHTON LIVE: £3, 3pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Young bands from across Brighton and Hove.

SAINT ETIENNE: £25, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Performing music from their new album, Home Counties.

STAGE

CALAN: 8pm, Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Bagpipes, fiddles and step dancing.

THE GENESIS OF LEWES THEATRE CLUB: £5, 3pm Lewes Little Theatre, Lancaster Street (01273) 474826. By Paul Myles.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 11

COMEDY

ED BYRNE: Spoiler Alert. £26, 8pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020.

MATT’S COMEDY CLUB: £7-£9, 8pm Pavilion Cafe Bar, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Harry Baker and Chris Read.

OMID DJALILI: £26, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Schmuck For A Night.

TINA C: £12.50-£15, 8pm and Dec 12, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Happy Birthday Jesus! Suitable for 18yrs plus.

COMMUNITY

AN EVENING OF HEALING: With SNU accredited healer Lynn Thomas, 7.30pm-9pm with refreshments, £5, Barnham Community Hall, Murrels Field, Yapton Road, Barnham. Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

BURGESS HILL: 8pm. Unattached? The Group is a club for men and women aged 50+ which meets in a pub in Burgess Hill on the second Monday evening of every month. An opportunity to meet new friends. Walking, eating out, theatre, golf, holidays – all arranged by members. Visit www.thegroup.org.uk.

SPOTLIGHT ON HINDUISM: 8pm, upstairs at the Anchor Hotel, 3 Market Square, Horsham. Talk followed by Q&A session. All welcome, £3 admission (usual concessions). Ashwin Soni, Crawley Inter Faith Network’s Treasurer, Ambassador Gurjar Hindu Union (Crawley) and retired chemical engineer, talks about Hinduism in the UK.

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: A 17th Century Christmas by Maria Kirk, 7.30pm in Bridge Cottage, High Street, Uckfield.

WALK: Meet 10am, RSPB Reserve, Wiggonholt, Pulborough on A283. 5-mile HDC Health walk, mostly flat, some stiles, through woodland, fields and part of the Bird Reserve. Dogs on leads. 2 hours. Irene 07790 420752.

LEWES HISTORY GROUP: AGM followed by South Street, A Social History by Heather Downie, 7pm Kings Church building, Brooks Road, Lewes. Members free, non-members £3.

CONCERTS

BRIGHTON AND HOVE SCHOOL’S CONCERT: £8.50-£13, 7pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515.

GIGS

BGP: Free, 8.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Acid jazz and funk jam.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Charcoal Burner, Crawley, 8pm.

THE DARKNESS: £29.50, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus special guests.

STAGE

GREASE: From £20.90, various times until Dec 31, Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Starring Tom Parker, Danielle Hope and Louisa Lytton.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 12

COMEDY

JON RICHARDSON: £21.50, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Jon Richardson – Old Man.

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Mince Pie Walk with Views of Shoreham, Lancing and Bramber, 10.2 miles with Paul J 07711 772853. Meet at Mill Hill Nature Reserve car park, 10am.

WALK: Meet 10am, Broadbridge Heath recreation ground, at the junction of Old Guildford Road with Broadbridge Heath Road, RH12 3JY. Lay-by and on-street parking. 4½ mile HDC Health walk, mostly level, on tracks and country footpaths. 1 high stile. May be muddy. No dogs. 2¼ hours. Lynne 01403 26815.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

CHRISTMAS QUEENS: From £39.05, 7.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

QUKELELE CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: £7, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Brighton’s favourite ukulele band.

STILLIA: £5, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

STAGE

LEAF: £10, 10.30am/12.30pm/2pm until Dec 14, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Tam Tam Theatre and Half Moon.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13

COMEDY

COMEDY CARAVAN: £10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Carers Centre Comedy Caravan.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Mid December Downland Drove, 10 miles with Mike O’S 01323 872136. Meet at The Buckle car park, Seaford, 10am.

FOREST ROW TABLE TENNIS CLUB: On Wednesdays, coaching sessions twice a month for 2 hours. On Thursdays there are matches in the East Grinstead Table Tennis League with two teams. Sessions from 7.30pm to 9.30pm take place at Forest Row Village Club (Station Road near the Fire Station).

HEADSTRONG CLUB: Jamie Bartlett on Radicals – New Politics, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. £3.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Stroll, Round The Combe with Hilda and Graham 472678. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 10am.

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: Christmas at the Archives by Caroline Adams, 7.30pm in the Ventnor Hall, Blatchington Road, Hove.

THE ARTS SOCIETY: (Formerly Uckfield and Lewes Decorative and Fine Art Society). A Dickens of a Christmas and God Bless Us Everyone by Bertie Pearce, 2pm for tea/coffee, 2.30pm talk, Uckfield Civic Centre.

WALK: Every Wednesday. Meet 10.30am at the Bandstand, Carfax, Horsham. Choose a 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk on good paths around Horsham park and pond. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Dogs on a lead. Doreen 01403 230293 or Wyn 01403 256630 or Emmy 01403 255517.

CONCERTS

PESTALOZZI ANNUAL CHRISTMAS CONCERT: This year the Pestalozzi Annual Christmas Concert will be at St. Michael’s Church, High Street, Lewes, 7.30pm. £12 payable at the door, or £10 by calling in advance,01273 475172. This includes mince pies and tea/coffee.

GIGS

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Cock Inn, Southwater, Horsham, 8pm.

UB40: From £39.05, 6.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515.

STAGE

POETRY CAFE: Free, 8pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.Donations appreciated for the featured guest.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14

COMEDY

COMEDY AT THE CON: £17-£20, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. An evening with Barry Cryer and Ronnie Golden. Advance tickets from www.wegottickets.com.

COMMUNITY

LEWES NT CENTRE: John Singer Sargent, the renowned portrait painter. Professor Philip Stott. 7.30pm Priory School, Mountfield Road, Lewes.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: The Chiddingly Walk, 5.25 miles with Pat and Brenda 470114. Or, Ups and Downs, 9 miles with John 724972 (both picnic lunches). Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

GIGS

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

THE CATFISH KINGS: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Christmas Party Hop.

STAGE

OPEN STAGE NIGHT: Free, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. For all performers.

THE WIZARD OF OZ: £19-£20, various times until Jan 3, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): The Enchanted Screen: Edward Scissorhands (PG) Fri 9.00; Mon 9.00. The Enchanted Screen: Shrek (U) Sat 10.30. How Star Wars Fixed And Broke Hollywood (n/a) Sun 11.00. The Enchanted Screen: Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs (U) Sun 3.30. It’s A Wonderful Life (U) Tue 6.30. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Thu 12.01 (midnight); 5.30, 9.00; Silver Screen: Thu 10.30, 2.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): NT Encore: Young Marx (12A) Mon 7.00.

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Paddington 2 (PG) Fri 2.15; Sat 11.00; Mon & Tue 2.15, 5.15; Wed & Thu 5.15. Wonder (PG) Fri-Sun & Tue 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Mon 1.45, 4.45; Wed 2.15, 5.15, 7.45; Thu 2.15, 5.15. Call Me By Your Name (15) Fri & Sat 5.15, 8.15; Sun-Thu 8.15. Ferdinand (U) Sat 2.15; Sun 5.15. Exhibition On Screen: David Hockney (12A) Sun 2.15. Horsham Film Society: Tulpan (12A) Mon 8.00. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Thu 10.30, 1.45, 4.45, 7.45.

LEWES

Lewes Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Thu 12.01 (midnight); 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Battle Of The Sexes (12A) Fri 3.00, 8.00; Sat 8.15; Sun 5.00; Mon 2.00 8.15; Tue 2.30; Wed 5.15; Thu 8.30. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri 4.00, 5.30; Sat 11.00, 1.15, 3.45; Sun 12.30. Human Flow (PG) Fri 2.00, 5.00; Sat 1.30, 7.30; Sun 5.45, 8.15; Mon 5.30, 7.45; Tue 2.45, 7.45; Wed 12.00, 3.15, 7.45; Thu 2.45. Menashe (U) Fri 6.15; Sat 5.45; Sun 8.45; Mon 3.45, 8.30; Tue 3.00, 5.45, 8.00; Wed 3.00, 8.15; Thu 6.30, 8.15. Thor: Ragnarok (12A) Fri 7.45; Sat 4.30, 7.45; Sun 3.15, 7.30; Mon 4.45; Tue 7.30; Wed 5.00; Thu 3.45. Professor Marston And The Wonder Woman (15) Fri 8.15; Sat 3.30, 6.00; Sun 6.00; Mon 3.00, 5.45; Tue 12.00, 5.00; Wed 2.45, 6.00; Thu 5.45. A Plastic Ocean (12A) Wed 8.00. Ethel And Ernest (PG) Sun 3.00. New Note Orchestra Live (tbc) Sun 3.00. The Girl With All The Gifts (15) Tue 5.30.

