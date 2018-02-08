ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, February 9-15

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Feb 11, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

TIM VINE: £25, 8pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Tim Vine back on tour.

COMMUNITY

BURGESS HILL HISTORY SOCIETY: Meeting, Cyprus Hall, 8pm. Murders and Misdemeanours in Sussex by Paul Green. Members £1, visitors £3.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Memories in a Suitcase by Pamela Vieler, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe.

LEWES STAMP CLUB: Lewes Stamp and Postal History Club Nobel Prize Winners by Grace Davies, 7.15pm in Christ Church, Prince Edwards Road, Lewes.

TALK: Walk With Dinosaurs by Ellinor Michel, chair of the Friends of Crystal Palace Dinosaurs, 7.30pm Linklater pavilion, Lewes. £3.

TEA DANCE: Southwater Leisure Centre, Pevensey Road, Southwater (off Cedar Drive), 1.30pm to 3.45pm, £4.85 per person including tea and coffee. For more details call Southwater Leisure Centre on 01403 733208 or Colin and Margaret on 01403 734409.

WALK: Meet 11am in the Barns Green village car park (enter over yellow hatched lines outside the Village Hall) RH13 0PT. 2-mile HDC Health walk, mostly flat, mainly on firm ground. Well behaved dogs welcome. 1 hour. Chatter Cheema 07720 714306.

WEALDEN POSTCARD CLUB:Open meeting. Doors open 2pm for 2.30pm, St Paul’s Hall, Woodfield Road, Northgate, Crawley.

GIGS

40 SHILLINGS ON THE DRUM: £5, 8pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. The Early Days Tour. In aid of the Music Therapy charity.

BON GIOVI: £17-£18, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. The premier tribute band to Bon Jovi.

NAOMI BEDFORD: £10, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Naomi Bedford and Paul Simmonds.

STONE COLD SOBER: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

THE DEAD REDS: Free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

THE KING IS BACK: £29-£30, 8pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Ben Portsmouth, Elvis Tribute Artist.

THE ROCKET MAN: From £28, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. A tribute to Sir Elton John.

STAGE

THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC: From £22.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. The ultimate tribute to Abba.

THE LITTLE MATCHGIRL AND OTHER HAPPIER TALES: February 6-10, tickets from £20, Minerva Theatre, Chichester, www.cft.org.uk.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10

COMEDY

JONATHAN PIE: £17, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Work in progress.

THE TROUBLE WITH SCOTT CAPURRO: £12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

TOM ALLEN: Absolutely. £14, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678.

COMMUNITY

COFFEE MORNING: Foyer, Martlets Hall, Burgess Hill, 10am-12.30pm, in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice. Enquiries to Judith Redd, 01444 248595.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Mayfield, 5.5 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at Mayfield Village car park, 10am.

TALK: The Development of Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park by Richard Cook, 2pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Free admission.

WALK: Meet 10:30am Red Lyon PH car park, The Street Slinfold RH13 0RR. 4-mile HDC Health walk up to Hill House, through woodland and fields to Rapkyns and Theales Farm. Sorry no dogs. 1 ¾ hours. Liz 01403 263920 or Simon 01403 260599.

CONCERTS

CELEBRATING HAYDN: Free with retiring collection, 5.30pm St Laurence Church, Falmer.

GIGS

A VISION OF ELVIS: From £27.50, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. 10th Anniversary Tour.

CLUB RBL: Carly Jane, Clayton & Keymer Royal British Legion, Woodsland Road, Hassocks, 01273 845829. Singing hits from the 1960s to the present day.

EMILY MAGUIRE: £13, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

HAZE: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: The Gibbons Hyldon Experience, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

JUKEBOX: The Kings Head, Billingshurst, 8.30pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £12, 8pm The White Hart, Lewes (The County Suite). Belshazzar’s Feast, www.belshazzarsfeast.com. Paul Sartin (voice, fiddle, oboe) has played with Faustus and Bellowhead and directed The Transports. Paul Hutchinson (accordion) has played with Hoover the Dog, Karen Tweed, Playford Liberation Front and The Pagoda Project.

POCKETSIZE: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Followed by Jayne Ingles.

THE OKEE DOKEE BAND: The Cock Inn, Southwater, Horsham, 8.30pm.

TRIPLE X: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

A BRAVE FACE: Saturday, February 10, 7.30pm, £12, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Vamos Theatre is the UK’s leading full-mask theatre company.

CHRIS WOOD: The Close Up Show. £16.50, 7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Magic show.

NOGGIN THE NOG: £9.50, 11.30am/2.30pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. The Sagas of Noggin the Nog.

THE GRUMBLEWEEDS: Laughter Show. £15, 2.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Laughter, music and magic.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11

COMEDY

ALUN CHCHRANE: £12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Alunish Cochranish.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Our Green and Pleasant Downs, 12 miles with Colin W 07446 458138. Meet at Wilmington Priory car park, 10am.

Cats Homing Show: Cats Protection Horsham & District Branch, Broadbridge Heath Village Centre, Wickhurst Lane, 11am-2pm. Meet the cats looking for new homes. Refreshments available, plus other cat related goodies. Entry is free but donations (including cat food and litter) will be warmly received.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Nutley-Sheffield Forest, 5.5 miles with Anne D 474697. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: A Stroll Round Shoreham Harbour, 3 miles with Phil 01273 835931. Meet at western end of Old Shoreham Toll Bridge, 10.30am.

WALK: Meet 10am at Chantry Hill car park, Chantry Lane, Storrington (TQ086119). 4 ½ mile HDC Health walk into the heart of the Downs, some hills with spectacular views. Includes a steep hill. Dogs welcome. 1¾ hours. Mick Denness 01903 745971.

CONCERTS

BRIGHTON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £12-£38, 2.45pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Howard Shelley conductor/piano.

CORELLI ENSEMBLE: £10-£12, 4pm St Pancras Church, Irelands Lane, Lewes (01273) 473309.

FODENS BAND: £11.25-£12.75, 3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. 2017/18 Brass Season.

GIGS

L’ESCARGOT TROIS: Trading Boundaries, Sheffield Green, Uckfield, 11.30pm-2pm. Free entry.

THE GIBBONS HYLDON EXPERIENCE: The Bear, Horsham, 7.30pm.

STAGE

...BUT CHIEFLY YOURSELVES: 3pm Lewes Little Theatre, Lancaster Street, Lewes (01273) 474826 A brief history of the Music Hall.

SEASONS IN MOTION: £5-£15, 12.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Evolution Dance Winter Show.

SING-A-LONG-A BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: From £15, 2pm/7pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

SUGGS: £30, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. What a King Cnut – A Life in the Realm of Madness.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 12

COMMUNITY

BURGESS HILL: 8pm. Unattached? The Group is a club for men and women aged 50+ which meets in a pub in Burgess Hill on the second Monday evening of every month. An opportunity to meet new friends. Walking, eating out, theatre, golf, holidays – all arranged by members. Visit www.thegroup.org.uk and give them a call.

Evening of healing: With healer Lynn Thomas, 7.30pm, £5, Barnham Community Hall. Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

LEWES HISTORY GROUP: Images of Lewes Past by Mick Symes and John Kay, 7pm for 7.30pm start at King’s Church building, Brooks Road, Lewes. Members £1, non-members £3.

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: Housewife 49 by Judith Kennison-Bourke, 7.30pm in Bridge Cottage, High Street, Uckfield.

THE ARTS SOCIETY STEYNING: Philippa Barton gives an illustrated talk on ‘Horace Walpole and the creation of Strawberry Hill’. Philippa is a freelance lecturer in The Fine and Decorative Arts for The Arts Society and the V&A. She specialises in English architecture, interiors and furniture from the 16th to the 19th century. Coffee is served from 10am and the lecture starts at 10.30am-12pm at The Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Church Street, Steyning. Visitors are warmly welcomed with a donation of £5 per meeting.

GIGS

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Charcoal Burner, Crawley, 8pm.

STAGE

A SQUARE WORLD: £5-£7, 11.30am/2.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. In the Founders Room.

THE CASE OF THE FRIGHTENED LADY: £26-£29.50, 7.30pm until Feb 16 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Classical Thriller Theatre Company.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 13

COMEDY

SAMANTHA BAINES: £10-£12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. 1 Woman, A High-Flyer and A Flat Bottom.

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Rock Wood, 9 miles with Brian J (07985 201335 on day). Meet at Lodge Car Park, Ashdown Forest, 10am.

SEAFORD LECTURE AND LITERARY CLUB: Sussex Scrapbook by Chris Horlock, 7.30pm St Leonard’s Church Hall, Seaford. Information on 01323 899932.

WALK: Meet 10am, Broadbridge Heath recreation ground (junction of Old Guildford Road with Broadbridge Heath Road, RH12 3JY). Lay-by and on-street parking. Level 4 ½ mile HDC Health walk along hard tracks and across some fields.1 high stile. Can be muddy. No dogs. 2 ¼ hours. Lynne 01403 268157.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

STAGE

DEFROSTED: £11, 2pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Perfect for ages 3-8yrs.

THE KITE RUNNER: £17.50-£29.50, 7.45pm until Feb 17 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Direct from London’s West End.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14

COMEDY

LUCY PORTER: £12-£14, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Choose Your Battles.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: A Single Circle, 10.5 miles with Juliette B 07531 044409. Meet at East Dean Village car park, 10am.

Carers Support West Sussex: Support Group for Carers of someone with a drug or alcohol issue. The Hub, Broadfield Library, 46 Broadfield Barton, Broadfield, Crawley. Second Wednesday of the month, 1.30pm-3pm, carerssupport.org.uk, 0300 028 8888.

CSPA: Civil Service Pensioners Alliance. Meeting 10.30am, The Orchard, 1-2 Gleneagles Court, Brighton Road, Crawley. Talk on The National Trust Clandon Park – The fire and the future.

GEOLOGY LECTURE: The Horsham Geological Field Club. Lecture at The Forest School, Horsham, 7pm for 7.30pm. ‘Space Science in the Surrey Hills: The 2018 Update’. Talk by Professor Graziella Branduardi-Raymont of The Mullard Space Science Laboratory, Holmbury St.Mary. Visitors welcome, £2. Info: Gill 01403 250371, Beryl 01403 254549.

FINE ART SOCIETY: Uckfield and Lewes Decorative and Fine Art Society, On The Way to The Wedding: The Journey of Love and Art by Alexandra Drysdale, 2pm for tea/coffee, 2.30pm talk at Uckfield Civic Centre.

Mid-Sussex Franco-British Society: Haywards Heath, www.midsussexfrancobritish.co.uk. Meeting 8pm-10pm, Function Suite, Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath. A film in French. ‘Secrets d’Histoire: La Du Barry: coup de foudre à Versailles’. Members and visitors welcome. Info: Secretary Mrs Barbara Stevens, 01444 452385, dandbstevens@btopenworld.com. The annual membership fee is £20, payable in September. Visitor’s fee is £4 per evening, payable at meetings.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Talk, My Brief Encounters with the Stars by John Henty, 7.30pm for 8pm start in the Methodist Church Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath. £3.

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: Colour Comes to the 19th Century Home by Mick Henry, 7.30pm in the Ventnor Hall, Blatchington Road, Hove.

WALK: Meet 10am, Henfield Library, High Street, Henfield, BN5 9HN. A gentle 2-3 mile HDC Health walk around the twittens, ginnells and snickets of Henfield. Walk can be extended if walkers wish. No dogs. 1 hour. Anne 01273 493671.

GIGS

MALTH SHOVEL ELECTRIC JAM: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

THE DAMNED: £26, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Evil Spirits UK Tour.

STAGE

CINDERELLA: £9-£12, 3pm until Feb 17 (11am Fri, 7pm Sat) The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. The Royal Hippodrome Community Theatre company and The Rattonian Youth Group.

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL: From £30, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Starring Cheryl Fergison and Maureen Nolan.

POETRY CAFE: Free, 8pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Open to all.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15

COMEDY

COLIN HOULT/ANNA MAN: £8-£10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. How We Stop the Fascists.

ED BYRNE: Spoiler Alert. From £28.15, 8pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

MATT’S COMEDY: Collection buckets on the night, 8pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Open Mic Night in the Pavilion Cafe Bar.

PURPLE COMEDY NIGHT: £4-£5, 7.30pm, Purple Playhouse Theatre, 36 Montefiore Road, Hove, 07736 273 402, www.purpleplayhousetheatre.com. Headliner Mike Cox, MC Dave Fensome.

COMMUNITY

OUR BRIGHTON HIPPODROME: David Fisher will talk about the varied history of the Brighton Hippodrome, and bring people u- to-date with attempts to save it from re-development. Doors open 7pm. Talk starts 7.30pm. Tickets £14 to include light supper. £7 for talk only. Cash bar available to all. St George’s Church, St George’s Road, Kemp Town. Reserve tickets by email to friendsofstgeorgeschurch@gmail.com or buy online at eventbrite.co.uk.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Southease Plus Downs, 6 or 3.5 miles with Nic 484205 (picnic). Or, Short and Sweet, 6.5 to 7.5 miles with Jan 763700. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

RUGBY CLUB: Harlequins half-term rugby camp, February 15-16 at Crawley RFC (9.30am-3.30pm). Participants will learn to play the Harlequins Way, focusing on sportsmanship, enjoyment and team spirit. Sessions will teach kids the fundamentals of ball handling, creation, identification and execution of space, tackle technique, continuity in attack and defensive organisation. Everyone will receive a Harlequins gift, a chance to win prizes and an invitation to a training session to meet the players. The camp costs £85 and is suitable for ages six to 14. Visit www.rugbycamps.co.uk/harlequins or email communitycamps@quins.co.uk.

GIGS

BIGFOOT OLD TIME BAND USA: £12, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets on 01892 533493 or www.cajunbarn.co.uk

FAIRPORT CONVENTION: £24-£25, 7.30pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206.

JUAN MARTIN: Solo. £17-£18, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678.

UNDERGROUND LIVE: £6.50, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Mark Harrison with R’N’R.

YANCY DANGERFIELD: £2, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

STAGE

PENGUIN: £7.50-£9, 11am/2pm and Feb 16, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Long Nose Puppets. 2-7yr olds.

SKIN DEEP THE MUSICAL: £23, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

THE LATEST NEWS: £5, 10am/11.30am/2.30pm/4pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Brighton Science Festival presents. (10yrs plus).

VENTURE ODERS: £10, 9am/11am/1pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Hacking for Beginners (9yrs plus).

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Kids’ Club: Paddington 2 (PG) Sat 10.30. Valentines Day Special Vintage Sundays: Casablanca (U) Sun 1.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Early Man (U) Sat, Sun & Mon 12.00, 2.30, 5.00; Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.30. Coco (PG) Sat, Sun & Mon 12.30, 3.00; Tue & Thu 12.30; Wed 1.00. Darkest Hour (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 5.30, 7.45; Tue & Thu 6.00; Wed 5.00. RSC Live: Twelfth Night (12A) Wed 7.00. The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 8.30; Tue & Thu 8.45. Black Panther – 3D (12A) Tue & Thu 5.00. Black Panther (12A) Tue & Thu 3.00, 8.00; Wed 3.30, 8.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Fri 1.00; Wed 2.00; Thu 8.15. Lover For A Day (15) Fri 4.00; Mon 9.00. The Man With The Iron Heart (15) Fri 6.00; Sat 3.30; Sun 5.30; Mon 6.00; Tue 8.15; Thu 12.45. Journey’s End (12A) Fri 8.30; Sat 6.15; Sun 8.30; Mon 1.15; Tue 3.00; Wed 5.00; Thu 3.30. The Winslow Boy (1999) (U) Sat 11.15. The Disaster Artist (15) Sat 8.30; Tue 12.30. Paddington 2 (PG) Sun 11.45; Mon 3.45; Tue 6.00; Wed 11.45; Thu 6.00. Royal Opera House ‘18: Tosca (PG) Sun 2.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Victoria And Abdul (PG) Sat 2.00, 8.00. The Mountain Between Us (PG) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): RSC Live: Twelfth Night (12A) Wed 7.00. Ghetto (15) Thu 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Early Man (PG) 1.45, 3.45, 5.45. Journey’s End (12A) 2.05, 5.05, 8.05. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) Fri-Tue 8.05. The Greatest Showman (PG) 2.15, 8.10. The Post (12A) 5.00. The Shape Of Water (15) Wed & Thu 8.10.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Darkest Hour (PG) Fri 5.25, 8.10; Sat, Tue, Wed & Thu 8.10; Sun 5.50, 8.10; Mon 5.25, 8.10. Early Man (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun & Tue 1.40, 3.50, 6.00; Mon & Thu 11.30, 1.40, 3.50, 6.00; Wed 11.20, 3.40, 5.50. Coco (PG) Fri 3.00; Sat & Mon-Thu 12.30, 3.00; Sun 10.10, 12.10, 2.45. Maze Runner: The Death Cure (12A) Fri & Mon 8.20; Sat 8.25; Mon 8.20; Tue & Thu 5.30. Tad The Lost Explorer And The Secret Of King Midas (U) Fri 1.20; Sat 12.15; Sun-Tue & Thu 11.15, 1.20; Wed 10.30, 1.35. Fifty Shades Freed (18) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 3.25, 6.05, 8.45; Sat 2.30, 6.05, 8.45; Sun 3.20, 5.55, 8.30; Wed 1.15, 6.05, 8.45. Kids’ Crew: The Jungle Bunch (U) Sat 10.10. My Little Pony: The Movie (U) Sat 10.10. Metropolitan Opera: L’Elisir d’Amore (12A) Sat 4.50. Black Panther (12A) Tue 8.35; Wed 3.40; Thu 8.25. Silver Screen: Call Me By Your Name (15) Wed 10.10. Royal Shakespeare Company: Twelfth Night (12A) Wed 6.35.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri, Sun & Mon-Thu 7.45; Sat 2.15, 7.45. Ferdinand (U) Sat 11.00; Sun 2.15. Coco (PG) Mon-Thu 11.00, 2.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (Next film February 16.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): Victoria And Abdul (12A) Wed 5.30, 8.30.

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Early Man (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 11.00, 2.15, 4.45, 7.15; Sat 2.15, 4.45; Sun 2.15, 4.45, 7.15; Wed 11.00, 2.15, 4.45. Coco (PG) Fri 10.30, 1.45, 4.15; Sat 12.20, 2.40; Sun 1.45, 4.15; Mon-Thu 10.30, 1.45, 4.15. Darkest Hour (PG) Fri, Tue & Thu 10.30, 1.30, 4.30, 7.30, 7.45; Sat 7.45; Sun 1.55, 4.40, 7.30, 7.45; Mon & Wed 7.45. Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: Coco (PG) Sat 10.00. Family Film Fun Screening: The Emoji Movie (U) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera Live: L’Elisir d’Amore (Donizetti) (12A) Sat 5.00. Harmonium (12A) Mon 8.00. RSC Live: Twelfth Night (12A) Wed 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): A Man Called Ove (15) Fri 8.00.

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Phantom Thread (15) Fri-Mon 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Tue 2.45, 5.15, 8.15; Wed 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Thu 2.30, 5.25, 8.00. The Post (12A) Fri, Sat & Mon 5.15; Sun 3.30; Tue-Thu 5.45. Downsizing (15) Fri, Sat & Mon 2.30, 8.00; Sun 5.15, 8.00; Tue 12.00, 8.15; Wed & Thu 2.45, 8.15. Early Man (PG) Fri, Sat & Mon 12.30, 3.30; Sun 11.15, 12.45; Tue 1.00, 3.15; Wed 12.30, 4.15; Thu 12.30, 4.00. Coco (PG) Fri, Sat & Mon 11.00, 1.15; Sun 10.30, 1.15; Tue 11.00, 3.00; Wed & Thu 12.15, 1.45. Loveless (15) Fri, Sat & Mon 5.45; Sun 8.00; Tue 5.30; Wed 8.15, 6.00. Brakes (15) Fri, Sat & Mon 8.30; Sun 6.00; Tue 8.00 (with director Q&A); Wed 6.15; Thu 8.45. Lady Macbeth (15) Sun 1.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Coco (PG) Fri 4.00; Fri-Thu 12.00, 4.00. Early Man (PG) Fri 6.10; Sat-Thu 2.10, 6.10. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) Fri-Thu 8.10.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film February 17.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Land Of Mine (15) Fri 7.30. Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) Sat 2.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Members Only Advance Screening: The Shape Of Water (15) Mon 8.20. Fifty Shades Freed (18) Fri 3.45, 6.15, 8.30, 8.40; Sat 4.20, 6.30, 8.30; Sun & Mon 1.30, 6.15, 8.30; Tue-Thu 1.15, 6.15, 8.30. Coco (PG) Fri & Tue-Thu 11.00, 1.45, 4.00. Sat 10.00, 12.10, 3.50; Sun 11.15, 1.45, 4.00; Mon 10.45, 1.00, 3.15. Early Man (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 10.00, 12.00, 2.00; Sat 10.15, 12.15, 2.20; Sun 11.30, 1.30, 3.30. Journey’s End (12A) Fri 3.55, 6.00; Sat 2.10, 8.40; Sun & Mon 3.45, 6.00; Tue & Thu 6.00, 8.40; Wed 4.00, 6.00. Phantom Thread (15) Fri & Sun-Thu 8.20; Sat 8.35. Darkest Hour (PG) Fri 6.10; Sat 6.00; Sun & Mon 5.30; Tue & Thu 3.30, 6.10; Wed 3.30. The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri & Sat 1.30; Mon, Tue & Thu 4.00; Wed 10.45. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 10.45; Sun 11.00. Saturday Morning Movie: The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera Live: L’Elisir D’Amore (12A) Sat 5.00. Royal Shakespeare Company Live: Twelfth Night (12A) Wed 6.55.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Autistic Screening: Coco (PG) Sat 10.15. Black Panther (12A) Tue-Thu 12.00, 5.20, 8.00. Darkest Hour (PG) Fri 2.35; Sat & Sun 5.00; Mon 2.30. Early Man (PG) Fri 10.20, 12.55; Sat & Sun 12.15, 3.15; Mon-Thu 10.00, 12.40. Fifty Shades Freed (18) Fri 5.30, 7.45, 8.30; Sat & Sun 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Mon 5.35, 7.45, 8.30; Tue-Thu 2.45, 5.35, 8.20. Macbeth The Film (15) Tue 8.00. Maze Runner: The Death Cure (12A) Tue & Thu 5.15, 8.15; Wed 12.40, 8.00. Paddington 2 (PG) Sat 10.00; Sun 10.15. Coco (PG) Fri 10.45, 12.15, 3.00; Sat 12.40; Sun 10.00, 12.40; Mon 10.15, 3.00; Tue-Thu 10.20, 3.00. The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri 5.20; Sat & Sun 7.45; Mon 12.00, 5.15.

Connaught (01903 206206): Downsizing (15) Sun 8.20; Mon 5.50; Tue 8.40. Early Man (PG) Fri 10.40; Sat 1.00; Sun, Tue & Wed 11.00; Mon 10.45; Thu 10.40. The Post (12A) Mon 8.40; Tue 6.00. Darkest Hour (PG) Fri 3.00; Sat & Mon 8.00; Sun & Tue 5.45; Wed 3.40. Royal Opera House: Tosca (12A) Wed 7.15. The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri 12.45, 5.30; Sat 5.40; Sun 1.00, 3.40, 6.00; Mon 12.45, 3.00; Tue 12.45, 3.40; Wed 12.45, 8.15; Thu 12.45, 5.45. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) Fri 8.00; Sat 8.50. Coco (PG) Fri 12.30; Sat 10.30; Sun, Tue & Wed 10.15, 1.15; Mon 10.15, 1.00; Thu 10.15, 12.45. The Mercy (12A) Fri, Mon & Wed 3.15, 5.45; Sat 3.15, 6.30; Sun 3.15, 8.30; Tue & Thu 3.15, 8.30. Cocktail (15) Fri 8.15. RSC: Twelfth Night (12A) Wed 7.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

