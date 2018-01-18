ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, January 19-25

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, JANUARY 19

COMEDY

CHRISTOPHER BLISS’ LITERARY SALON: £5-£8, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Jan 21, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

BALCOMBE SCHOOL PTA: Race Night, 7.30pm, School Hall.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Horses Through History by Tony Smith, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

TALK: Lewes Archaeological Group talk, Our Changing Lewes Parish Churches c1700 to 1914 by Dr Sue Berry FSA, 7.30pm Lecture Room, Lewes Town Hall. £2/£4.

WALK: 2½ mile, flat, circular HDC Health walk along bridleways, country lanes and Downs Link. Meet 11am in the Country Park car park (off Cripplegate Lane), Southwater RH13 7UN. Can be muddy. 1¼ hours. Dogs on a lead. Parking free weekdays Nov to Mar. Jill 07780 701184.

FESTIVAL

DOC’N ROLL FILM FESTIVAL: January 18-28. The UK’s Music Documentary Festival returns for its second Brighton edition with an extended programme of eight premiere films. Doc’n Roll Film Festival features music documentaries on artists and subjects as diverse as Ella Fitzgerald, John Coltrane, The The, Doom metal, Manchester’s infamous clubbing scene, the Ealing Club, Iran’s Techno scene and matters shedding light on the lack of female representation in the music industry. There will also be post-screening Q&As from the filmmakers and musicians, as well as live music events. Doc’n Roll is supported by the BFI using funds from the National Lottery. Visit www.docnroll

festival.com to find out more.

GIGS

A VISION OF ELVIS: £23.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Rob Kingsley.

T REXTASY: £23.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. T Rex tribute band.

TENDERHOOKS: £5, 8.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Dirty Weekend in Brighton and The Dbs.

THREE)(FOLD: Free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Folk-Rock.

STAGE

SLEEPING BEAUTY: £7-£10, 7.30pm Fri/Sat, 2.30pm Sat/Sun, Jan 10-21/26-28, The barn Theatre, Saxon Lane, Seaford. Seaford Musical Theatre. Tickets from Seaford Tourist Information Centre or www.ticketsource.co.uk

TRUE WEST: £9-£10, 7.45pm until Jan 27 (2.30pm Sun) New Venture Theatre, Bedford Place, Brighton 01273 746118. A play by Sam Shepard.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 20

COMMUNITY

BOOK FAIR: Paws and Claws Book Fair, 10am-4pm Lewes Town Hall. Fundraiser with second-hand, rare and collectable books on sale. Entrance 50p.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Circular from Woodingdean, 6 miles with Sue 01825 722135. Meet at Woodingdean, Drove Avenue/Falmer road car park (old bakery site) 10am.

SCOUTS CHILLI BURNS QUIZ: 7.30pm, Parish Room, Balcombe. Tickets £12 for a fabulous chilli meal and the entertainment. Please bring your own drinks and glasses. Call Anthea on 811189 to book a place – teams of four.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Sumners Ponds, Fishery and Campsite. Park opposite the Barn (RH13 0PR). 4-mile HDC Health walk around a working farm, some gates and stiles. No dogs. 2 hours. Douglas 01403 268807 or Pauline 01403 240419.

CONCERTS

MUSICIANS OF ALL SAINTS: £9-£12, 7.45pm St Luke’s Church, Queens Park, Brighton. Pre-concert talk, 7.10pm, Peter Copley discusses tonight’s music.

SPANISH GEMS AND MEXICAN GOLD: Brighton Consort, director James Dixon with Nich Houghton (chamber organ). Six centuries of choral music from Spain, Portugal and the New World. Tickets £14 (£12 concessions) from www.brightonconsort.org.uk or 01273 833746 or on the door. 7.30pm, St George’s Church, Kemptown, Brighton.

GIGS

ARRIVAL: £24.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. The Hits of Abba.

BOWIE EXPERIENCE: £24.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. The Golden Years Tour.

HOSPITAL RADIO CRAWLEY LIVE MUSIC EVENT: The Star – Horsham, Roffey, 12pm-11.30pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Simon Jones, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 1pm-3pm.

JUST FLOYD: £5, members free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

PURPLE ZEPPELIN: Cranleigh Arts Centre, Cranleigh, 7.30pm.

RED MOSQUITO: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

SOUTHERN SPIRIT: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

THE CLASSIC ROCK SHOW: £25.50-£35.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Guitar Greats.

STAGE

LARGE PRINT TRASH: £8-£10, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Written and performed by Jonathan Brown.

PEPPA PIG: £16.25-£21.25, 1pm/4pm (10am/1pm Jan 21) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Peppa Pig’s Adventure.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 21

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Under and Over, 11 miles with Alan H 07976 083766. Meet at The Buckle car park, Seaford 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: A Waterside Walk in East Sussex, 4.5 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at Ashurst Railway Station car park, 10am.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Road (B2195), Horsham. 2¼ mile HDC Health walk. Some inclines, tree roots, uneven ground. Can be muddy. Dogs on a lead. 1 ¼ hours. Armelle 01403 260342.

CONCERTS

FAIREY BAND: £11.25-£12.75, 3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. 2017/2018 Brass Season.

LONDON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £15-£25, 3pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Popular chamber classics.

SPANISH GEMS AND MEXICAN GOLD: Brighton Consort, director James Dixon with Nich Houghton (chamber organ). Six centuries of choral music from Spain, Portugal and the New World. Tickets £14 (£12 concessions) from www.brightonconsort.org.uk or 01273 833746 or on the door. 4pm, Holy Trinity Church, Hurstpierpoint.

GIGS

MEGASLAM WRESTLING LIVE: From £15, 3pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613.

SAMMY LEIGHTON CLAY: £5, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Singer/songwriter.

MONDAY, JANUARY 22

COMMUNITY

AUDITIONS: 84 Charing Cross Road. The hit play about the correspondence between a young struggling writer in New York and an antiquarian book seller in London. White Harte Inn, Cuckfield, 7.45pm for 8pm, Monday and Wednesday. The show runs from May 30 to June 2 in the Queen’s Hall, Cuckfield. For who are interested but are not able to attend either date please contact harriet_sheldon@hotmail.com.

ARUN & CHICHESTER AIR ENTHUSIASTS SOCIETY: AirACES, www.airaces.org.uk. Info: David Batcock 01243 823007, david.airaces@hotmail.com. ‘The Miracle of Powered Flight – from Kitty Hawk to Cape Canaveral’. Presented by Wg Cdr Tony Davies RAF, Chichester Park Hotel, Chichester, 7pm for 7.30pm start. Entrance for Air ACES members is £3, guests £5 and under 16s free. Tickets on sale at the door, on the evening, no pre-booking.

EVENING OF MEDIUMSHIP: With medium Sandra Stevenson, refreshments and raffle, 7.30pm, £5. Barnham Community Hall. Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

HORSHAM: 8pm. Unattached? The Group is a club for men and women aged 50+ which meets in a pub in Horsham on the fourth Monday evening of every month. An opportunity to meet new friends. Walking, eating out, theatre, golf, holidays – all arranged by members.Visit www.thegroup.org.uk.

STAGE

GISELLE: £35, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. St Petersburg Classic Ballet.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 23

COMMUNITY

HAYWARDS HEATH & DISTRICT U3A: Open meeting, 2pm-4pm, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, RH16 3DN. An illuminating talk on the topic of ‘Ancient Mesopotamia – 3000-1500 BC’. Peter Leigh looks at the development of kingship, treasures unearthed during archaeological expeditions and the development of the world’s first empires. New members and members of the public are also welcome to attend this entertaining event with refreshments served in the interval. No booking required.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Seaford Head, 5.5 miles with Vivien 07771 774492. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Four Counties, 10 miles with David and Sue 01403 255654. Meet at Three Crowns Pub Ashurst Wood, 10am.

SEAFORD LECTURE AND LITERARY CLUB: Our English Coasts and Waterways by Kay Blackburn, 7.30pm St Leonard’s Church Hall, Seaford.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

CASEY LOWRY: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. California Brunch Pop Tunes.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

THE NUTCRACKER: £35, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. St Petersburg Classic Ballet.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Jim’s 75th Walk! 10 miles with Jim B 01435 830991. Meet at Punnetts Town Village Hall car park, 10am.

HORSHAM DISTRICT INDOOR BOWLS CLUB: Located at bottom of Tesco car park at BBH. Have a go at Indoor Bowls. Two free taster sessions on Wednesday evenings from 7pm. No advance booking necessary. More information at: horshamdistrictindoorbowlsclub.co.uk.

TALK: The Albion in the Archives. Tim Carder returns to continue his exploration of the history of Brighton and Hove Albion, 5.30pm The Keep, Falmer. £3.

THE 61 CLUB AGM: 2.15pm, Parish Room, Balcombe. After the business of the day there will be a game of Bingo.

WALK: Every Wednesday. Meet 10.30am, bandstand, Carfax, Horsham, RH12 1FD. Choose a 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk on good paths around Horsham park and pond. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Dogs on a lead. Doreen 01403 230293 or Wyn 01403 256630 or Emmy 01403 255517.

GIGS

LAMPLIGHT: Free, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. A night for songwriters.

LORD HURON: £17.50, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus support.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Cock Inn, Southwater, Horsham, 8pm.

THE BEN WATERS BAND: £12-£14, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

STAGE

MY AMAZING LIFE: Free, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Community event with short talks by a range of speakers.

THE SNOWMAN: £20-£40, various times until Jan 28, Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

THE STRANGE CASE OF DR JEKYLL AND MR HYDE: £22.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 25

COMEDY

COMIC BOOM: £8-£10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Garrett Millerick, MC Paul McCaffrey.

COMMUNITY

NEW ABSOLUTE BEGINNER LINE DANCING CLASS: Roffey Sports Club, Spooners Road, RH12 4DY. 5.45pm-6.30pm. Info: 07984 757311, bessle@sky.com.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Leisurely walk; Hailsham Footpaths, 2 miles with Sandra 483991. Meet at the Medical Centre for 9.47am bus to Cacklebury bus stop, South Road. Winter Seas, 4.5 miles with Chris 890258. Or, We’re Off to Find a Windmill, 10.5 miles with patience 01424 813106 (picnic). Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

TILGATE COMMUNITY FORUM: 7.30pm-9.15pm, Community Centre, Shackleton Road, Tilgate. Open to all Tilgate residents and workers. Men’s Shed: guest speakers. Healthwatch (champions of our health and social care concerns): Katrina Broadhill. Suggestions from members for future topics. Updates from councillors and questions. Update from Tilgate Park: Nick Hagon. Raffle and secondhand book sale. Info: John Dale 01293 438412, tilgateforum@gmail.com.

GIGS

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

LET THE MUSIC PLAY: £21.50-£23, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. A celebration of Barry White.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

THE BREW: £6-£12, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Classic Rock.

STAGE

WAR HORSE: From £20, 7.30pm until Feb 10 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Brighton Centre 0844 8471515.

YEAR 8 INTERFORM DANCE 2018: £6, 7pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Davison CE high School for Girls.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): The Post (12A) Fri, Tue & Thu 10.30, 1.00, 3.30, 6.15, 9.00; Sat 3.00, 6.00, 9.00; Sun 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Mon 12.30, 3.15, 6.00, 8.45; Wed 1.00, 3.30, 6.15, 9.00; Big Scream: Wed 10.30. Doc’n Roll 2017: Play Your Gender (18) Sat 1.00. Doc’n Roll 2017: Pure Love (18) Sun 1.00. Kids’ Club: My Little Pony (U) Sat 10.30. Autism Friendly: The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Sun 10.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.20, 8.15; Sat 1.45, 7.30; Sun 1.15, 7.00. Coco (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00; Sat 12.10, 2.50, 5.30; Sun 12.30, 3.15. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (12A) Sat 4.30, Sun 4.00. The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 7.45; Sat 8.00; Sun 6.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Darkest Hour (PG) Fri & Tue 1.00, 8.30; Sat 5.45, 8.30; Sun 12.15, 5.45; Mon 12.45, 8.30; Wed 11.45, 4.45; Thu 6.00, 8.45. Walk With Me (U) Fri 3.45; Mon 6.15; Tue 6.00. The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri & Tue 6.00; Sat 12.15; Sun 8.30; Mon 3.30; Wed 2.15; Thu 1.00. Rigoletto (2018) (PG) Sat 2.45. Romeo And Juliet (2018) (PG) Sun 3.00. Cézanne: Portraits Of A Life (PG) Tue & Thu 3.45.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Royal Opera House: Rigoletto (PG) Tue 7.15.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): Exhibition On Screen: Cézanne: : Portraits Of A Life (PG) Tue 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): The Post (12A) 2.00, 5.10 (not Wed); 8.00. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) 2.10, 5.00; 8.05 (not Wed). Commuter (15) 2.15 (not Wed); 5.05, 8.10. Eastbourne Film Society: Madame De.... (U) Wed 2.05, 5.10, 8.00. The Greatest Showman (PG) Sat & Sun 12.00. Paddington 2 (PG) Sat & Sun 12.05.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Darkest Hour (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Sat 5.00, 8.00; Sun 8.00. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) 8.25 (not Sun); Sun 7.15. Coco (PG) 12.50, 3.20, 5.50 (not Sun); Sun 12.50, 3.20, 5.15. The Post (12A) 2.35, 5.25, 8.10. Kids Crew: My Little Pony (U) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: The Jungle Bunch (U) Sat 10.10. Paddington 2 (PG) Sat 2.00; Sun 12.10. Bolshoi Ballet: Romeo And Juliet (12A) Sun 3.00. Victoria And Abdul (PG) Wed 10.10.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Battle Of The Sexes (12A) Fri 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): Dunkirk (12A) Fri 7.30.

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 1.30, 4.45, 8.00; Sun 1.45, 4.55, 8.00; Tue & Thu 4.45, 8.00. The Post (12A) 2.15 (not Tue & Thu); 5.15, 8.15. Family Film Fun Screening: The Lego Batman Movie (U) Sat 10.30. Exhibition On Screen: Cézanne: Portraits Of A Life (PG) Tue 7.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film January 26.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 3.15, 5.45, 8.15; Sat 3.00, 5.30, 8.00; Sun 6.00, 8.30; Wed 4.00, 6.30, 8.15. Darkest Hour (15) Fri 5.30, 8.30; Sat 2.00, 5.15, 7.45; Sun 5.00, 7.45; Mon & Thu 5.30, 8.00; Tue 2.30, 5.15; Wed 2.45, 5.30. Babe (U) Sat 11.00; Sun 12.15. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (PG) Fri & Thu 4.00; Sat & Sun 2.30; Mon 3.30; Tue 5.30; Wed 3.45. Sanctuary (15) Fri & Tue 3.30; Sat 6.30; Sun 2.45, 8.30; Mon 6.00; Wed 6.15; Thu 8.30. Mountain (PG) Fri 6.45, 8.45; Sat & Sun 4.45, 8.30; Mon 3.45; Tue 1.30; Wed 9.00; Thu 6.30. Ryan’s Daughter (15) Sun 2.00. Investigation Of A Citizen Above Suspicion (15) Mon 8.00. The Lost Honour Of Katharina Blum (15) Tue 8.00. Flicker + Pulse (U) Tue 8.00. In Another Life (15) Wed 8.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Wonder (PG) Mon 4.45; Tue 8.20; Wed 3.45; Thu 6.10. Royal Opera House: Rigoletto (Encore) (PG) Mon 7.15. The Greatest Showman (PG) Tue 3.45; Wed 6.10; Thu 8.30. Paddington 2 (PG) Tue 6.10; Wed 8.20; Thu 4.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): A Monster Calls (12A) Sat 7.30.

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film February 3.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): The Post (12A) Fri 11.00, 2.10, 6.20, 8.40; Sat 3.50, 6.15, 8.40; Sun 1.00, 6.15, 8.40; Mon 11.00, 2.10, 5.00, 8.40; Tue 11.00, 2.10, 4.00, 8.40; Wed 11.00, 6.20, 8.40; Thu 2.10, 6.20, 8.40; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Darkest Hour (PG) Fri & Wed 11.30, 2.20, 5.50, 6.00, 8.30; Sat 1.00, 3.30, 5.50, 6.00, 8.30; Sun 3.30, 5.50, 6.00, 8.30; Mon 11.30, 2.20, 5.50, 6.00, 8.30; Tue 11.30, 2.20, 6.00, 8.30; Thu 2.20, 5.50, 6.00, 8.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) Fri, Wed & Thu 1.40, 4.00, 8.25; Sat & Sun 3.30, 8.25; Mon 11.15, 1.30, 6.20; Tue 1.40, 6.20, 8.35. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri, Tue & Wed 11.15; Sat 10.45; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Sat 12.50; Sun 12.30. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (12A) Sat 10.35, 1.00; Sun 12.00. Saturday Morning Movie: My Little Pony (U) Sat 10.30. Bolshoi Ballet Live: Romeo And Juliet (12A) Sun 3.00; Encore: Wed 2.00. Stage Russia: Uncle Vanya (tbc) Mon 7.30. Exhibition On Screen: Cézanne Portraits Of a Life (PG) Tue 6.30.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Paddington 2 (PG) Sat & Sun 10.20. Parent & Baby Screening: Darkest Hour (PG) Mon 12.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) Fri 8.15; Sat 6.10; Sun 8.30; Mon & Wed 8.20; Tue 1.00; Thu 5.45. Darkest Hour (PG) Fri 12.00, 2.45, 5.30; Sat 12.50, 3.30, 8.40; Sun 12.30, 5.45; Mon 2.30, 5.40; Tue 3.40, 8.40; Wed 12.15, 3.00, 5.40; Thu 12.15, 3.00, 8.20. The Greatest Showman (PG) Sat 10.30; Sun 10.20. The Post (12A) 12.45, 3.20, 6.00, 8.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: Ferdinand (U) Sat 10.15. Paddington 2 (PG) Sun 1.10. Walk With Me (PG) Sun 3.30. Silver Screen: Darkest Hour (PG) Mon 11.00. Exhibition On Screen: Cézanne: Portraits Of A Life (12A) Tue 6.30.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

