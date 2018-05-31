ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, June 1-7

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, JUNE 1

COMEDY

ISOBEL ROGERS: Elsa. £8-£10, 9.15pm and June 2, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until June 3, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

THE MAYDAYS: £10, 6.45pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. The Fringe Show.

COMMUNITY

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Music Talk 50/s/60’s and quiz with Robert Faulkner, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

WALK: Meet 11am, Barns Green village car park (enter over yellow hatched lines outside the Village Hall) RH13 0PT. 2-mile HDC Health walk, mostly flat, mainly on firm ground. Well behaved dogs welcome. 1 hour. Chatter Cheema 07720 714306.

GIGS

DAN BURNETT & CATFISH: Horsham Sports Club, Horsham, 8pm.

GIGNITE: Junkyard Sons, Echoes in Red & Flying Low, The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

JAZZ CAFE: £9, 8pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Featuring Adam Glasser.

JONATHAN TOUBIN DANCE PARTY: £12, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Daddy Long Legs.

JUICY LUCY: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

KAKADE DRUMMERS: £7-£8, 9pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Fringe event.

SCOTT LAVENE: £5-£6, 6pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Fringe event.

THE JIVE ACES – JUMP, JIVE & WAIL: 8pm, £19, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

THE TONY STONE BAND: The Cricketers Arms, Wisborough Green, 8pm.

STAGE

ALICE IN WONDERLAND: £8.50, 11am/1pm/3pm/5pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Let’s All Dance.

CABARET CERISES AT THE MUSICALS: £8-£10, 8pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Cerise Dance Burlesque and Cabaret.

ELEPHANT’S GRAVEYARD: £6, 7.45pm and June 2, New Venture Theatre, Bedford Place, Brighton 01273 746118. By George Brant. A rehearsed reading.

MASTERS OF THE HOUSE: £26, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Europe’s leading musical theatre concert show.

SASS, SEX AND SURREALNESS: £4-£6, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Fringe event. Starring Sammy Silver.

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS: £13-£15, 3pm/6pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020.

SATURDAY, JUNE 2

COMEDY

CAROL CATES: Lady Carol. £10, 5pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

MR B THE GENTLEMAN RHYMER: £10, 7.15pm (8pm June 3) Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

BOOKS AND NEARLY NEW CLOTHES SALE: Newick Village Hall, 10.30am -12.30pm. Coffee, cakes, second hand books, nearly new clothes, bric-a-brac, raffle, creative work by clients. Headway East Sussex supports people, their families and carers in rebuilding their lives after brain injury. Info: 01825 724323, www.headwayeastsussex.org.uk.

HUGE JUMBLE SALE: Laughton Village Hall, Church Lane Laughton. Doors open 10.30am. Refreshments available. Jumble wanted. Contact 01323 811385 or jean-mary@silverhounds.co.uk.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Stanmer Park Circular, 5 miles with Alison G 01273 833794. Meet outside Stanmer Church, 10.30am.

GIGS

HOLBROOK FEST 2: Holbrook Club, Horsham, 1pm-11pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: The Courgettes (featuring The Zucchini Sisters), The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

JUDIE TZUKE: Cranleigh Arts Centre, Cranleigh, 8pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £6, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Bob Kenward.

LINUS AND LUCY: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

LIVE AT THE BREWERY: Dust ’n’ Bones, Weltons Brewery, Horsham, 7.30pm.

PATTI SMITH AND HER BAND: £43, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709.

TWIST AND SHOUT: 8pm, £22.50, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

STAGE

ACTING CAN BE MURDER: Fee (donations appreciated) 2pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Talk by Linda Regan.

DAY BY THE SEA: £29, 10am-7pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. The British Music Hall Society.

DEAR ROSENKAVALIER: £20-£260, 4.35pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

THAT’LL BE THE DAY: £26, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Rock ‘n’ Roll production.

SUNDAY, JUNE 3

COMEDY

BENT DOUBLE: £10-£13, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Angela Barnes, Andrew Doyle, Jo Sutherland, MC Zoe Lyons.

CAUSTIC COMEDY NIGHTS: £7.50-£8.50, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. fringe event. Will Franken’s Solo Show.

XARA VAUGHAN: Wanderlust. £8-£10, 5.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Sisters of The Future? 11.5 miles with Pete and Naomi 07745 309407. Meet at East Dean Village car park, 10am.

DIVINE SERVICE: With medium Darren Hart, 6.30pm, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

HORSHAM AND CRAWLEY CYCLE TOURING CLUB: Sunday I Spy ride, 35 miles. Answer questions as you ride – non competitive event. All cyclists welcome. Meet at Pulborough Brooks Nature Reserve, 10am. Visit www.meetup.com/Horsham-Crawley-CTC.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Isfield, 5 miles with Margaret and Jeannette 812423 Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: London Blind Walk, 8 miles with Jill Brown 01273 480167. Meet at Lewes Railway Station Forecourt, 10.45am.

SUNDAY TEA DANCE: Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Church Street, Steyning. Ballroom, latin and some sequence from 2.30pm to 5pm, entrance £5 (including refreshments). For all enquiries call Margaret or Colin on 01403 734409.

WALK: Meet 10am at Pulborough Library car park, Brooks Way, RH20 2BQ. 5 miles HDC walk, firstly to the north of Pulborough, then the RSPB’s Pulborough Brooks Nature Reserve. Dogs welcome. 2¼ hours. Mick Denness 01903 745971.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

FRED’S OPEN MIC: Goffs Park Social Club Ltd, Crawley, 3pm.

GRETCHEN PETERS: £24.50-£29.50, 8pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. With special guest Kim Richey.

JAZZ LUNCH: £21.50, noon, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Shireen Francis.

LES MUSICALS: £19.25-£56.25, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Jonathan Ansell and Rhydian Roberts.

MADAMA BUTTERFLY: £20-£260, 4.35pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

SPEAR OF DESTINY : £16, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Plus Band of The Underhand.

THE SEARCHERS: £23, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. John McNally, Frank Allen, Spencer James and Scott Ottaway.

MONDAY, JUNE 4

COMEDY

ALTERNATIVE COMEDY MEMORIAL SOCIETY: (ACMS). £8-£10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

ST MARY’S GARDENING CLUB: The Invention of the Lawn and Lawnmower by Clive Gravett, 7.45pm St Mary’s Social Centre, Christie Road, Lewes.

GIGS

ANDREA GIBSON: £17.50, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

STAGE

MY DAD WROTE PORNO: £28.75, 8pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. British podcast hosted by Jamie Morton, James Cooper and Alice Levine.

THE CASE OF THE FRIGHTENED LADY: £19-£26.50, 7.45pm (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Detective thriller.

TUESDAY, JUNE 5

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Groombridge, Withyham and Hartfield, 10 miles with Paul J 01444 441530. Meet at car park near waterworks in Corseley Road just south of Groombridge, 10am.

NEWHAVEN HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Next meeting at the Hillcrest Centre, 7.30pm. The subject of the talk is ‘Training for War: Life in First World War Training Camps in Newhaven and Sussex’. “The life suits me and I have adapted myself to it, but am a different boy from the one you knew.” This line, written by Private Sugden in a letter to his sweetheart while training at Newhaven, expresses how he has adjusted to army life. But did all new recruits feel the same? This illustrated talk, by Jenny Flood, will look at the experiences of men training for war in Newhaven and the surrounding area. Guests are welcome to attend – £5 entry.

WALK: Meet 10am in Warnham Village Hall car park in Hollands Way, RH12 3RH, for a gentle 2+ mile HDC Health walk. 1-1½ hours. No dogs please. Emmy 01403 255517.

GIGS

DAWN PENN: £14.50, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Dawn Penn and Meow Meows.

THE SHACKS: £7, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus guests.

TOM ALLEN: Absolutely. £15.50, 8pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Debut solo tour.

STAGE

THE NAKED TRUTH: Tuesday to Saturday, June 5-9, The Capitol studio, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

THE SPACE: £15, 8.15pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. In association with Brighton Film School. Welcoming film and costume designer Annie Harding and music video director/filmmaker Dawn Shadforth.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 6

COMEDY

LARRY DEAN: Fandan. £9.50, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

COMMUNITY

BURGESS HILL U3A COFFEE MORNING: A History of Teddies and other Bears, 10am-12pm, Martlets Hall, Burgess Hill. The speaker will be Melanie Gibson-Barton. New members welcome. £1.50 including raffle ticket.

GARDEN SOCIETY: Lewes and District Garden Society, Gardening with the Best Beloved. How I made my Garden From Scratch by Val Bourne, 7.30pm for 7.45pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

LEWES ASTRONOMERS: Short AGM followed by open evening with short talks and discussions, 7.30pm the Lecture Room, Lewes Town Hall. All welcome, non-members £3.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Balcombe Circular, 3 miles with John 01444 483860. Meet at Balcombe Church layby, 7.30pm.

PARISH COUNCIL MEETING: Balcombe. 8pm in Bramble Hall.

WALK: Every Wednesday Meet 10:30am at the bandstand, Carfax, Horsham (RH12 1FD). 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk on good paths around Horsham park. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Dogs on a lead. Doreen 01403 230293 or Wyn 01403 256630 or Emmy 01403 255517.

GIGS

FEMI AND THE INRHYTHMS: £10-£12.50, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. A seven-piece brand from Lagos, Nigeria.

MARTIN CARTHY: £16, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

THE MUSIC OF GEORGE HARRISON: £13, 8pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. The All Things Must Pass Orchestra.

STAGE

AWFUL AUNTIE: £23.50-£26.50, 7pm until May 9 (Mat Thurs 1.30pm, Fri 10.30am, Sat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. By David Walliams.

FLY TOGETHER: £5, 6pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Hastings Thrives Songwriting Contest.

JAZZ DANCE COMPANY – DECADES: June 6, 7.30pm, £14, The Capitol, Horsham.

MADAMA BUTTERFLY: £20-£260, 5.10pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

THURSDAY, JUNE 7

COMEDY

COMEDY NIGHT: £8-£10, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Paddy Lennox, Dave Fensome, Andrea Hubert and Pierre Hollins.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Two Churches and A Barn, 4.5 miles with Bob B 07808 290538. Meet outside the school in North Street, Alfriston, 6.30pm.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Sussex Diamond Way Stage 5, 9 miles with Paul J 01444 441530. Meet at Whitemans Green car park, 10am.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Wartling and All, 5 miles with Howard and Hilary 472174. Or, The Sea and River to Our Right, 11 miles with Angela 07765 465444. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

WALK: Meet 10am in the car park of The Punchbowl Inn, Okewood Hill, RH5 5PU. 5-mile HDC walk through woods and farmland to the isolated Grade II* 12th Century St John the Baptist church. Can be muddy. No dogs. 2½ hours. Lynne 01403 268157.

GIGS

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Cock Inn, Southwater, Horsham, 8pm.

THE KAST OFF KINKS: £19.50, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Tribute band.

THE MUSIC OF GEORGE HARRISON: £17-£18, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000.

STAGE

ADAM HENSON: £19.50-£22.50, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. An evening with Adam Henson farmer and presenter of BBC’s Countryfile.

KEVIN AND KAREN: £31-£41, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Kevin and Karen Clifton in a brand new show.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Dementia Friendly Screening: There’s No Business Like Show Business (U) Fri 11.00. Kids’ Club: Mary And The Witch’s Flower (U) Sat 10.30. Stanley Kubrick Season: 2001: A Space Odyssey (U) Sun 12.00. The World Of Gilbert And George (tbc) Mon 6.30. Discover Tuesdays: This Is Congo (15) Tue 1.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 1.00, 5.00, 8.10; Mon-Thu 5.00, 8.10. Deadpool 2 (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 4.15, 7.30; Mon-Thu 5.30, 8.25. Sherlock Gnomes (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 12.15, 2.40. Golden Years Show: Tully (15) Wed 2.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Mary And The Witch’s Flower (PG) Fri 1.15; Sun 3.45. Classic Gangster Movies (PG) Fri 1.30. On Chesil Beach (15) Fri 3.45; Sat 1.30; Sun 6.00. The Leisure Seeker (15) Fri 6.00; Sat & Wed 8.45; Sun 8.30; Mon 1.15; Tue 2.30; Thu 3.45. Jeune Femme (15) Fri 8.30; Mon 3.45; Tue 12.15; Wed 6.30; Thu 8.45. Spirited Away (PG) Sat 3.45. Edie (12A) Sat 6.15; Sun & Thu 1.15; Tue 4.45. Ready Player One (12A) Mon 6.00; Wed 1.00. Beast (15) Mon 8.45; Wed 4.00; Thu 6.15. An Ideal Husband (PG) Tue 7.15.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): (No films this week.)

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film June 20.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Book Club (12A) 2.10, 5.10, 8.10. Deadpool 2 (15) 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Sherlock Gnomes (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 2.05, 4.00, 5.50. A Quiet Place (15) Fri-Tue 8.05. The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Mon & Tue 2.05, 5.05. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) Wed & Thu 2.05, 5.05, 8.05.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Sherlock Gnomes (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 1.00. Show Dogs (PG) Fri & Sat 1.00, 3.15; Sun 12.50, 3.05; Mon & Tue 5.30; Wed & Thu 5.45. Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) 1.45, 5.00, 8.15 (not Sun); Sun 3.15, 4.30, 7.45. Deadpool 2 (15) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 8.25; Sun 8.15. Book Club (12A) Fri-Tue 3.20, 5.50; Wed & Thu 8.25. On Chesil Beach (15) Fri-Sun 5.25, 8.00; Mon & Tue 2.30, 8.00; Wed & Thu 2.30. Kids Crew: Early Man (PG) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: Coco (PG) Sat 10.10.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 7.45; Wed 2.15, 7.45. Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 2.15. Padman (12A) Mon & Tue 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sun 5.15, 8.15; Tue & Thu 4.45, 7.45. An American In Paris – The Musical (12A) Sun 2.00. Box Office Babies Screening: Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Tue 10.30. Oscar Wilde Season Live: An Ideal Husband (12A) Tue 7.15.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film June 15.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (PG) Wed 3.00, 5.30, 8.15; Thu 2.45, 5.30, 8.15. On Chesil Beach (15) Fri 6.15, 8.45; Sat 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sun 3.15, 6.15, 8.30; Mon 2.45, 6.15, 8.45; Tue 3.15, 5.30; Wed 12.30, 3.15, 8.45; Thu 3.15, 8.45. Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Fri 3.30, 5.30, 8.30; Sat 2.30, 5.15, 8.15; Sun 2.15, 5.00. 8.00; Mon 3.30, 5.15, 8.00; Tue 2.30, 5.15, 8.15; Wed 3.45, 5.45, 8.30; Thu 3.30, 5.45, 8.30. Solo: A Star Wars Story – 3D (12A) Wed 5.00. The Bromley Boys (PG) Fri 8.15; Sat 3.00; Sun 8.00; Mon 8.30. The Breadwinner (12A) Fri 3.45, 6.00; Sat 8.00; Sun 4.15; Mon 6.00; Tue 12.00; Wed & Thu 6.30. Shiraz: A Romance of India (PG) Fri 3.15; Sat & Sun 5.45; Mon 3.45; Tue 6.00. A Cambodian Spring (15) Tue 8.00. London To Brighton (15) Tue 8.30. We Need To Talk About Kevin (15) Wed 11.00. Rituals for Change (15) Thu 7.30. Blue Hawaii (U) Tue 2.00. Animal Farm (U) Sun 2.00. Sherlock Gnomes (U) Fri 11.00, 1.00; Sat 11.00, 12.45; Sun 11.45; Relaxed: Sun 12.00. Sherlock Gnomes – 3D (U) Thu 1.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Sherlock Gnomes (U) Fri 2.00, 6.05; Sat 2.00, 3.45; Sun 6.15. Edie (12A) Fri 3.50; Sat 8.30; Sun 8.00; Wed 6.10; Thu 4.00. Avengers: Infinity War (12A) Fri 8.00; Sat 5.35; Sun 3.30. The Leisure Seeker (15) Mon 3.45, 6.10; Tue 4.45; Wed 3.45; Thu 6.10. The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Mon 8.30; Tue 2.15. Oscar Wilde – An Ideal Husband (PG) Tue 7.15. I Feel Pretty (12A) Wed 8.30; Thu 8.20.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (No films this week.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film June 22.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): The Bromley Boys (PG) Mon 7.30. Book Club (12A) Fri & Sun 1.30, 6.25, 8.25; Sat 12.45, 6.25, 8.25; Mon & Tue 2.00, 8.35; Wed 2.00, 6.15; Thu 1.45, 8.40; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Fri & Sun 11.00, 2.10, 5.45, 8.30; Sat 11.00, 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Sun 11.00, 2.10, 5.45, 8.30; Mon & Tue 2.10, 5.45, 8.30; Wed 4.30, 8.30; Thu 2.10, 5.45, 8.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. On Chesil Beach (15) Fri-Sun 3.45, 6.05; Mon & Tue 2.20, 6.20; Wed 1.30; Thu 6.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Deadpool 2 (15) Fri-Sun 4.00, 8.35; Mon & Tue 4.10; Wed 3.50; Thu 4.00. Avengers: Infinity War (12A) Fri & Sun 11.00; Sat 12.45. Sherlock Gnomes (U) Fri & Sun 11.30, 2.00; Sat 10.45, 2.00. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) Wed 2.20, 6.00, 8.35. Saturday Morning Movie: Isle Of Dogs (PG) Sat 10.30. Oscar Wilde Season: An Ideal Husband (12A) Tue 7.15; Mon 2.00, 7.30. Le Corsaire From Milan (tbc) Wed 7.30.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) Wed 00.01 (midnight), 11.25, 5.15, 8.15; Thu 11.25, 2.20, 5.15, 8.15. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – 3D (12A) Wed 2.20. Parent & Baby Screening: Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Tue 12.00. Sherlock Gnomes (U) Sat & Sun 10.30. Show Dogs (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Sat & Sun 10.15.

Connaught (01903 206206): Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Fri-Mon 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Tue 12.30, 3.30, 8.15; Wed 12.10, 5.50, 8.40. Book Club (12A) Fri & Sun 3.15, 8.15; Sat 12.45, 5.45; Mon 6.00; Tue 1.30, 6.00; Wed & Thu 10.15, 3.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: Peter Rabbit (PG) Sat 10.15. Autism Friendly: Mary And The Witch’s Flower (U) Sun 10.15. Silver Screen: Book Club (15) Mon 11.00. Oscar Wilde Live: An Ideal Husband (12A) Tue 7.15. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) Wed & Thu 5.40, 8.30, 12.25, 3.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.