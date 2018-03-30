ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, March 30 to April 5

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, MARCH 30

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until April 1, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

WALK: 2½ mile, flat, circular HDC Health walk along bridleways, country lanes and Downs Link. Meet 11am in the Country Park car park (off Cripplegate Lane), Southwater RH13 7UN. Can be muddy. 1¼ hours. Dogs on a lead. Weekday parking free Nov to Mar. Jill 07780 701184.

CONCERTS

THE CREATION: £14, 7pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. The Rowland Singers Easter Concert.

GIGS

MOLEY’S ONE NIGHT STAND: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

SONGS OF ROD STEWART: CREGAN & CO: Friday, March 30, 7.30pm, £21, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220.

GENESIS: Trading Boundaries, Sheffield Green, 01825 790200. A celebration of Genesis over the Easter weekend, featuring two nights of The Watch, paintings from Frank Grabowski and special guests Dale Newman and Richard MacPhail. Friday: For their first night at Trading Boundaries, The Watch – a tribute band from Italy – will be showcasing a first half of Peter Gabriel classics, followed by a rare chance to witness a performance of the album Selling England by the Pound in its entirety. Saturday: The Watch will be performing early Genesis classics from 1970-75. Friday to Monday: Frank Grabowski exhibition. Frank Grabowski has interpreted the lyrics of Genesis songs from the 1970s in his paintings.

THE CURST SONS: Free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

STAGE

SWING WITH LAUGHTER: £23.50-£25, 8pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Starring Bobby Davro.

SATURDAY, MARCH 31

COMEDY

FUNNY WOMEN: Brighton Nights. £10-£12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Jennny Collier, MC Sikisa aka Twix.

COMMUNITY

BALLROOM DANCE: Croft Hall, Burgess Hill School Girls’ School, Burgess Hill. Easter dance, £6 on door, includes refreshments. Ballroom, latin, jive, sequence, 8pm, doors open 7.45pm. New dancers always welcome. Large sprung floor, soft lighting. On-site parking. Details: 07767 411115, 01444 248926, email strictlydancemagic@gmail.com. Visit www.strictlydancemagic.co.uk.

MERMAID: Have you always wanted to try swimming in a mermaid tail? Have you got your own mermaid tail but can’t find opportunities to use it? Are you a professional mermaid looking for space to practice and to learn from freediving coaches? Mer-Made Tidal Gatherings, with coaching and tuition from NoTanx, provides all this and more. This event is aimed at adults. Minimum age is 18. £27.54-£32.93, 5.30pm to 8.15pm. The Dolphin, Pasture Hill Road, Haywards Heath.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Plumpton Racecourse, The Ferrings and Mount Pleasant, 3.2 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at the Recreation Ground car park opposite Plumpton Railway Station, 10am.

SOUTHWATER HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Spring Show featuring spring flowers, craft, cookery, photography, plus children’s classes. Southwater’s first show of the year. Opens to the public at 2pm, The Village Hall, Church Lane, Southwater. Come along or enter something. For details and forms call 01403 710266. Email southwaterhs@yahoo.com. Car park just up the road, opposite the cricket club.

CONCERTS

CHARITY CONCERT: £8-£10, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Help for Heroes Charity Concert.

CRUCIFIXUS: £12.50-£25, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Brighton Festival Chorus and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

GIGS

BUCKLER’S REEL: Ashington Social Club, Publborough, 8pm.

HIGH OCTANE JUNKIES: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Small Town Kids, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

JOHN CAVE: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £4, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Songs for Easter and Spring.

MAID OF ACE: £11.50, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets from www.wegottickets.com and Si’s Sounds, Lewes.

RHINO’S REVENGE: Holbrook Club, Horsham, 7.30pm.

THE HENRY GROUP: The Bedford, Horsham, 9pm.

STAGE

KATYA ZAMOLODCHIKOVA: From £28.75, 8pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Help Me I’m Dying tour.

LIFE COULD BE A DREAM: £16-£18, 8pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. 1950s musical comedy.

TALES FROM THE BRITISH RAJ: Free, 2pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Illustrated talk by Rukshana Master.

SUNDAY, APRIL 1

COMEDY

BENT DOUBLE: £10-£13, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Mary Bourk, Chelsea Hart, Abi Roberts, MC Zoe Lyons.

COMMUNITY

DIVINE SERVICE: With medium Geraldine Swain, 6.30pm, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Easter Sunday Stroll, 3 miles with William 01444 831098. Meet at Scaynes Hill CEP School, Vicarage Lane, 2pm.

GIGS

CHOCOLATE AND CHOONS: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 2pm.

JODIE MUNDAY: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 1pm-3pm.

STAGE

MICHAEL PARKINSON: From £26.50, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. An Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson.

MONDAY, APRIL 2

COMMUNITY

ARGOS HILL WINDMILL: Argos Hill, Mayfield, TN6 3QF, open 2pm-5pm, admission is free but donations welcome, car parking is sign posted. Bus services 251/252 pass nearby with a walk up closed road to the mill, NationalCycle route No. 21 adjacent. 01435 873367.

London Harness Horse Parade: Easter Monday, 8.30am-3pm, main parade 1pm. South of England Showground Ardingly, RH17 6TL. A visual history of how transport developed with more than 100 horse-drawn carriages, vintage cars and tractors, plus wagon rides and refreshments. £8 adults on gate. Under 16s and parking free. Jackie Shearman, 01737 646132, lhhp@edenbridge-show.co.uk, www.lhhp.co.uk.

SOUTHWATER LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: Talk by Tony Turner on ‘Eric Robinson – Nuthurst’s VC’. The exciting life of a young midshipman who in a distinguished career won the Victoria Cross and a host of other decorations for gallantry. Our talks take place in the Parish Council Chamber of Beeson House, Lintot Square, Southwater. Meetings at 7.30pm, non-members £3. Info: Jeremy Senneck on 010403 731247.

GIGS

BGP: Free, 8.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Acid jazz and funk jam.

SUN RA ARKESTRA: £25, 8pm and April 3, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets from www.wegottickets.com or Union Music Store.

STAGE

ALICE IN WONDERLAND: £15-£15.50, 5.30pm (2pm/5.30pm April 3) The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Easter Panto.

TUESDAY, APRIL 3

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Chailey Fields and Farms, 9 miles with Elizabeth B 07989 217818. Meet at Red House Common ca park, 10am.

WALK: 10:30am. Park in the Forestry Commission Roosthole car park on Hammerpond Road, RH13 6PG. New 6 mile HDC walk through St Leonards Forest. Can be muddy. Sorry no dogs. 3 hours. Jill 07780 701184 or Douglas 01403 268807.

CONCERTS

ARRIVAL: £23.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Hits of Abba.

ORGAN SHOWCASE: £5-£8, 2.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Michael Wooldridge introduces Lewis Scott and May Hanson.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE: £25-£32.50, 7.45pm until April 7 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Starring Hayley Tamaddon.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 4

COMMUNITY

BURGESS HILL HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: In the Cyprus Hall, speaker Russell Bowes will give an illustrated talk about ‘The Capable Mr Brown’. This looks at the life and times of Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown – a man born into poverty and obscurity, yet whose gardening style changed the landscape of the English garden. Meeting begins 7.45pm. Admission £1. All welcome. Info: www.burgesshillhorticulturalsociety.com, 01444 245509.

GARDEN SOCIETY: Lewes and District Garden Society, The Butterflies of Sussex by Michael Blencowe, 7.30pm for 7.45pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

LEWES ASTRONOMERS: The Monster’s Fiery Breath by Dr Peter Thomas (Sussex University), 7.30pm in the Lecture Room, Lewes Town Hall (Fisher Street entrance). Non-members welcome £3.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Upper Adur, 5.5 miles with Anita 07989 176591. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Pub Social at The Thatched Inn, Hassocks, 7.30pm.

WALK: Every Wednesday. Meet 10.30am at the bandstand, Carfax, Horsham (RH12 1FD). 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk on good paths around Horsham park. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Dogs on a lead. Doreen 01403 230293 or Wyn 01403 256630 or Emmy 01403 255517.

GIGS

SEVEN DRUNKEN NIGHTS: £23.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Story of The Dubliners.

YOU WIN AGAIN: £25, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Celebrating the music of The Bee Gees.

STAGE

A WORLD OF DANCE: £12-£15, 3.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Roshe School Crawley.

THURSDAY, APRIL 5

COMEDY

COMEDY NIGHT: 8pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

COMMUNITY

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Crowlink, 5 miles with Brenda N 470114. Or, East Dean Circular, 10 miles with Vicky 01424 225859 (picnic lunch). Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

GIGS

CLOUDBUSTING: £18, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. 40 years of Kate Bush.

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

STAGE

SWAN LAKE: £23, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Vienna Festival Ballet.

TIPPING POINT: £10-£15, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Tipping Point (Ockham’s Razor).

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Isle Of Dogs (PG) Fri, Sat & Wed 1.30, 4.00, 6.30, 9.00; Sun 3.00, 5.30, 8.00; Mon 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Tue 11,00, 1.30, 4.00, 6.30, 9.00; Thu 10.30, 1.00, 3.30, 6.30, 9.00; Big Scream: Wed 11.00. Kids’ Club: Brave (PG) Sat 10.30. Studio Ghibli: Spirited Away (PG) Sun 12.00. Hopster Showtime: Fantastical Fairy Tales (U) Mon 11.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Ready Player One – 3D (12A) 5.05. Ready Player One (12A) 1.20, 8.15. Peter Rabbit (PG) 11.00, 12.00, 2.40, 4.30. A Wrinkle In Time (PG) 6.50.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Early Man (PG) Fri 1.30; Sat 6.00; Sun 1.15, 5.45; Mon 1.30, 5.45; Tue 3.45; Wed 12.45; Thu 4.45. You Were Never Really Here (15) Fri & Mon 3.45; Sat 8.30; Sun 3.30; Tue 8.30; Wed 5.00; Thu 2.45. Messiah (PG) Fri 6.00. Sweet Country (15) Fri 8.45; Sun 8.00; Tue 1.15. Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story (PG) Sat 1.30; Tue 6.15; Thu 12.30. Shiraz (U) Sat 3.45. Marie Curie: The Courage Of Knowledge (15) Mon 8.15; Wed 2.45. Royal Opera House: Macbeth (12A) Wed 7.15. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) Thu 6.45.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): The Death Of Stalin (15) Sat 8.00. Loving Vincent (PG) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

CRAWLEY CINEWORLD (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film April 11.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Isle Of Dogs (PG) 1.40, 3.50, 8.15. Pacific Rim: Uprising (12A) 2.15, 5.10, 8.05. Peter Rabbit (PG) 1.45, 3.55, 6.00. Mary Magdalene (12A) 5.55. Unsane (15) 8.10. The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri-Sun 12.10.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): A Wrinkle In Time (PG) Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu 12.00, 7.45; Sat & Wed 12.35. Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu 12.45, 2.45, 5.15; Sat 12.20, 2.45; Wed 11.20, 1.45, 4.15. Ready Player One (12A) 1.50, 5.00, 8.10 (not Sun); Sun 1.15, 4.35, 7.50. Isle Of Dogs (PG) 3.10, 5.45. I, Tonya (15) 8.20 (not Sun); Sun 8.10. Kids’ Crew: Ferdinand (U) Sat 10.10. Kids’ Crew: Tad The Lost Explorer And The Secret Of King Midas (U) Sat 10.10. Metropolitan Opera: Così Fan Tutte (12A) Sat 5.55. Silver Screen: Murder On The Orient Express (12A) Wed 10.10. Royal Opera House: Macbeth (12A) Wed 7.15.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Early Man (PG) 2.15. Phantom Thread (15) 7.45 (not Wed). Royal Opera House: Macbeth (12A) Wed 7.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film April 18.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Duck Duck Goose (PG) Fri, Sat, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.30, 1.00, 3.15, 5.30; Sun 5.15; Mon 2.15, 4.30. A Wrinkle In Time (PG) Fri 11.00, 4.45; Sat 1.45; Sun & Mon 4.45; Tue & Thu 11.00, 4.45; Wed 11.00, 1.45. A Wrinkle In Time – 3D (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 1.45; Sat 11.00; Wed 4.45. Walk Like A Panther (12A) Fri & Tue-Thu 7.15; Sat 11.30, 2.30; Sun 5.00, 7.15, 8.00; Mon 2.30, 7.15, 8.00. Lady Bird (15) 7.45 (not Mon); Mon 5.00. The Greatest Showman: Sing-A-Long (PG) Sat 5.00, 8.00. Metropolitan Opera Live: Così Fan Tutte (12A) Sat 5.55.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film May 3.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri & Sat 11.00, 1.30, 3.45; Sun 12.30, 2.45; Mon 11.00; Relaxed 1.00; 1.15, 3.30; Tue-Thu 11.00, 1.15, 3.30. Isle Of Dogs (PG) Fri & Sat 4.15, 6.30, 8.45; Sun 4.00, 6.15, 8.30; Mon Relaxed 4.00; 6.15, 8.45; Tue 3.45, 6.15, 8.30; Wed 2.45, 5.00, 8.30; Thu 4.00, 6.15, 8.30. Mary Magdalene (12A) Fri 1.15, 8.30; Sat & Tue 6.00; Sun 5.15; Mon & Thu 8.30. The Islands And The Whales (12A) Fri, Mon & Thu 8.45; Sat & Sun 8.30; Mon 3.15; Wed 6.00. Bill Viola: The Road To St Paul’s (PG) Fri 3.30, 6.15; Sat & Sun 4.00, 6.15; Mon 1.45; Tue 5.45; Wed 3.15; Thu 3.45,6.30. The Third Murder (15) Fri & Thu 6.00; Sat 8.30; Sun 8.15; Mon 8.00; Tue 3.15; Wed 5.30. The Greatest Showman Sing-Along (PG) Mon Relaxed: 5.30 & 6.00. The Pleasure Garden (U) Sun 2.00. The Lodger With Live Accompaniment (PG) Tue 8.00. Royal Opera House: Macbeth (12A) Wed 7.15. Dirk Scheele Children’s Songs Live (U) Sun 11.00. Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (U) Wed 11.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri 12.00, 2.00, 8.30; Sat 12.00, 2.00, 6.15. A Wrinkle In Time (PG) Fri 4.00, 6.15; Sat 4.00, 8.15. The Greatest Showman (PG) Sun 2.00. Royal Opera House: Macbeth (12A) Wed 7.20.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (No films this week.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film April 6.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Ready Player One (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 1.30, 5.30; Sat & Wed 2.45, 5.30; Sun 1.15, 5.30. Ready Player One – 3D (12A) Fri-Thu 8.20. Isle Of Dogs (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 2.00, 6.20, 8.30; Sat 1.45, 6.20; Sun 11.10, 6.20, 8.30; Wed 1.45, 6.20, 8.30. Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 11.00, 1.15, 3.25, 4.15, 6.30; Sat 11.00, 12.40, 1.15, 3.15; Sun 11.30, 1.20, 3.25, 5.35; Wed 10.30, 12.30, 12.40, 2.30, 4.30. A Wrinkle In Time (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 11.15, 4.10; Sat & Wed 11.15, 4.00; Sun 11.00, 4.00. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Thu 8.35. The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 11.30; Wed 10.30. Saturday Morning Movie: Early Man (U) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera: Così Fan Tutte (12A) Sat 5.55. The Wind In The Willows: The Musical (tbc) Sun 2.30, 8.15; Royal Opera House: Macbeth (12A) Wed 7.15.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Duck Duck Goose (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 10.00, 12.00; Sat & Sun 10.20, 12.20. Pacific Rim Uprising (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 8.20; Sat & Sun 8.30. Parent & Baby Screening: Avengers: Infinity War (tbc) Mon 12.00. Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri & Tue-Thu 10.20, 12.35, 3.00; Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.30, 3.00; Mon 10.15, 12.30, 3.00. Ready Player One (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.15, 5.15, 8.00; Sat & Sun 2.30, 5.30, 8.00. The Greatest Showman (PG) 5.25 (not Tue). The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long (PG) Tue 5.25.

Connaught (01903 206206): Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 10.15, 12.30, 4.00; Sat 11.15, 12.00, 4.00; Sun 11.15, 12.30, 4.00; Wed 11.00, 1.00. The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 11.15. Ready Player One (12A) Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu 2.45, 5.45, 8.40; Sat 3.00, 6.00, 9.00; Wed 1.15, 3.15, 8.30. Isle Of Dogs (PG) 1.45, 6.15, 8.30 (not Wed); Wed 10.45, 4.15, 6.15. Saturday Morning Pictures: Wonder (PG) Sat 10.15. Autism Friendly Screening: Peter Rabbit (PG) Sun 10.15. Royal Opera House: Macbeth (12A) Wed 7.15.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

