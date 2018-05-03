ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, May 4-10

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, MAY 4

COMMUNITY

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Sussex Who Dun It? By John Davey, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

Seaford Community Cinema: Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane, 7.30pm, Kills on Wheels, cert 15. Tickets £6, £5, £3.50. Available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street. Call 01323 897426.

WALK: 5-mile HDC walk through fields and woodland. Meet 10am at Fourwents Pond car park, South Holmwood (TQ 183455, north from Horsham off the A24). Some stiles, inclines and good views. No dogs. 2½ hours. Margaret 01403 262311.

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until May 6, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

SPENCER JONES: The Audition: £8, 8.45pm (6.45pm Sat) Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Fringe event.

THE MAYDAYS: The Fringe Show. £10, 6.45pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

EXHIBITION

THE SOCIETY OF EASTBOURNE ARTISTS: Fri/Sat 10am-4pm until June 2. Artists exhibiting are Shirley Siversides, Miss Mal French, Linda Wells, Lynn Beck and Shirley Heath.

GIGS

ANDY IRVINE: £7, 8pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000.

CARPENTERS GOLD: £20.50-£23, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Authentic Carpenters Show.

DON MCLEAN: £34-£40, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111.

GIGNITE: The Farmboys, Livi in the Middle, and Rebecca Reidtmann, The Shelley Arms, Broadbridge Heath, 8pm.

HANS THEESSINK AND BROOKS WILLIAMS: £15, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Steady Rollin’ Blues Tour.

Malt Shovel Beer Festival: T Slammers, The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 9pm.

REWIND: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

ROCK ‘N’ ROLL REVOLUTION: £21, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Rock ‘n’ Roll band The Bluejays.

THE AMY WINEHOUSE EXPERIENCE: £15, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets available at www.wegottickets.com

STAGE

THE CAROLE KING AND JAMES TAYLOR STORY: £24, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

QUIZ NIGHT: The Musical. £7.50-£9, 6pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Fringe event. Half quiz night, half musical.

SATURDAY, MAY 5

COMEDY

XARA VAUGHAN: Wanderlust: £8-£10, 4pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

COFFEE MORNING: In aid of St Catherine’s Hospice, in the foyer of Martlets Hall, Burgess Hill, 10am-12.30pm. Enquiries to Judith Redd 01444 248595.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Plumpton Plain, 9 miles with William 01444 831098. Meet at Plumpton Racecourse car park, 10.30am.

WALK: Meet 2pm, West Chiltington Village Hall. A lovely varied 3¾ mile HDC walk around West Chiltington Dogs welcome. 1¾ hours. Mick Denness 01903 745971.

WALK: Meet 8.30am, Storrington Recreation Ground car park, RH20 4PG. 8-mile HDC walk through woods, along the foot of the South Downs to Washington Village, on to Warren Hill, Sandgate Park and Sullington Warren. 3 hours. Mick Denness 01903 745971.

CONCERTS

HASTINGS PHILHARMONIC: £17-£24, 7pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Messa da Requiem (Giuseppe Verdi).

KERRY ELLIS: 20th Anniversary Tour. Saturday, May 5, 8pm, £24.50-£26, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

MENDELSSOHN CONCERT: £12, 7.30pm Lewes Town Hall (01273) 471469. East Sussex Community Choir.

GIGS

ALTER EGO: Sussex Oak, Warnham, 8.30pm.

BIG GIRLS DON’T CRY: From £27.90, 8pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Celebrating the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

GLYN BURGESS: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Glyn Burgess then Simon Joslin.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Paul Wingham, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

KIT HOLMES AND AL GREENWOOD: Cranleigh Arts Centre, Cranleigh, 8pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £4, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Welcome In The May.

MALT SHOVEL BEER FESTIVAL: 2pm – Sam Clayton, Taygan Paxton, Mike Dobie. 8.30pm – The Guvnors. The Malt Shovel, Horsham.

MUSA M BOOB: 7.30pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

NOTHING IS REAL: £7, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Charity Fundraiser for CAB.

PITCH PERFECT: Free, noon-4pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Fringe event. Young musicians playing a range of music.

RUMOURS OF FLEETWOOD MAC: £25-£35, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. 40 Years of Rumours.

THE GREAT GREEN GIG: £8-£10, 7.30pm All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes (01273) 486391. Tickets available at www.wegottickets.com

STAGE

2 VOICES AND 1 SOUND: £5-£7, 6pm and May 6, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Fringe event. Spoken word performance by Nav Vilain and Rain Heron with music by DJ Matgorski.

GRAND FINALE: £10-£22.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Dance show.

GRUMPY OLD WOMEN TO THE RESCUE: £23.50-£26.50, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Starring Jenny Eclair, Dillie Keane and Lizzie Roper.

SHOWSTOPPERS: £15-£22, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. The Improvised Musical.

THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY: £21, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. 50th Anniversary Tour.

SUNDAY, MAY 6

COMEDY

BENT DOUBLE: £10-£13, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Allyson June Smith, MC Zoe Lyons.

COUNT ARTHUR STRONG: £23.75, 8pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Count Arthur Strong is Alive and Unplugged.

CROSS FIT: £10, 8.15pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

LOUISE SEAY: Eraserhead. £6, 3pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

WINGRID: £7, 6pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Comedian Ingrid Dahle’s debut, full-length show.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Where Ordnance Survey Began, 10 miles with Reg and Gill H 07708 564836. Meet at Fairlight public pay and display car park, 10am.

CATS HOMING SHOW: Cats Protection Horsham and District Branch, Broadbridge Heath Village Centre, Wickhurst Lane, 11am-2pm. Meet the cats looking for new homes. The fosterers know all about these characters and can find the most suitable match for you. Refreshments, plus cat related goodies on sale. Entry is free but donations (including cat food and litter) will be warmly received.

DIVINE SERVICE: With medium Ivor Holland, 6.30pm, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Horsted Keynes, 5 miles with Alan 474552. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

MUSIC AND MORRIS: Oldland Windmill, Keymer, 12pm-4pm. An afternoon of song and dance with Millers Blues Band and the Ditchling Singers and Morris sides from Hammersmith, and Ditchling. Other activities include: children’s games, animal school, and a Punch and Judy show. stalls for memorabilia, Oldland stone-ground flour, hand knits and wood turned gifts. Only cash sales. Refreshments include drinks, homemade cakes, ice-cream, BBQ, beef and beer. To reach Oldland Mill, park on Grand Avenue, Hassocks, east end near the Thatched Inn, and catch the free shuttle bus, roughly every 20 minutes, or enjoy the 20 minute walk. No parking at the Mill. Admission is by donations, suggested at £5 per family and £3 single. Visit www.oldlandwindmill.co.uk.

SUNDAY TEA DANCE: Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Church Street, Steyning. Ballroom, latin and some sequence from 2.30pm to 5pm, entrance £5 (including refreshments). For all enquiries call Margaret or Colin on 01403 734409.

WALK: Every Sunday and Wednesday. Meet 2.30pm at the Museum in the Causeway, Horsham. Guided historical 2-mile walk around Horsham to learn more about its history. Supported by The Horsham Society. 90 minutes. Jill 07780 701184.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Road (B2195), Horsham. 2¼ mile HDC Health walk. Some inclines, tree roots, uneven ground. Can be muddy. Dogs on a lead. 1¼ hours. Armelle 01403 260342.

WEDDING SHOWCASE: Anne of Cleves House, Southover High Street, Lewes, 11am-3pm. Free goody bag welcome drinks and staff on hand to answer questions.

CONCERTS

CORELLI ENSEMBLE: £10-£12, 4pm, St Leonard’s Church, Church Street, Seaford.

LOU FELLINGHAM LIVE: £7.50, 9.15pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Part of Bible By The Beach.

GIGS

MALT SHOVEL: 2pm – Ben Dixon, Nick Parsons and The Gibbons Hyldon Experience. 8.30pm – Classix. The Malt Shovel, Horsham.

MARTINE MCCutcheon: £30, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

MATTHEW CALLOW: £8-£10, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Fringe event. Tracks from the album Neon Moon.

RORY MCLEOD: £12, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets available at www.wegottickets..com

RUMOURS OF FLEETWOOD MAC: £26.50-£35, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. 40 Years of Rumours.

STAGE

A HOUSE REPEATED: £12.50, various times until May 11, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Fringe event. Interactive performance-game.

FLORENCE PEAKE: Rite. £5-£7, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. A performance by six dancers on a floor of wet clay.

THISEGG PRESENTS ME AND MY BEE: £7-£9, 2pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. A new family comedy.

MONDAY, MAY 7

COMEDY

A DONKEY CALLED KEITH: £10, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Fringe event. Presented by The Dirty Carols.

BARRY FERNS: Barry Loves You. £7-£9, 6pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

CREAM TEA: 2.30pm, Adastra Hall, Keymer Road, Hassocks. There’s no need to be alone on a Bank Holiday with concert party Friends and Neighbours as your hosts. Admission £3.50 (child £2.50). Advance tickets on 01273 845291. Last tea 4.15pm. Win a prize in the raffle. Call 01273 845291.

LEWES GARLAND DAY: Morris dancing, procession and children’s garland competition. Events across Lewes from 9.45am.

SOUTHWATER LOCAL HISTORY GROUP TALK: Speaker Tony Harris presents ‘The Zulu Wars’. Talks take place in the Parish Council Chamber of Beeson House, Lintot Square, Southwater. Meetings start at 7.30pm, non-members £3. Info: Jeremy Senneck, 01403 731247.

EXHIBITION

ELEVEN EXHIBITION: Free, until May 27, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Fringe event. Eclectic mix of work.

GIGS

JUNGLE: £24, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus support.

ROB KEMP: The Elvis Dead. £10-£12, 8.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

STAGE

TIDDLER AND OTHER TERRIFIC TALES: £12.50, 2pm/4.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. From the books by Julia Donaldson and Alex Scheffler.

TUESDAY, MAY 8

COMEDY

NEW ACT NIGHT: £5-£7, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Jill Edwards Comedy Workshop.

COMMUNITY

DANCE CLASSES: Tuesdays, 8pm-9pm. Limon/release based dance class focusing on improving technique within the contemporary style whatever your experience. Come along and enjoy something different. This class is for everyone, adults and young people. Drift Dance, Broadfield Youth and Community Centre, RH11 9BA. £6 per class. For more information email drift.dance.contemporary@gmail.com.

HORSHAM INDOOR BOWLS CLUB: Located at bottom of Tesco car park, Broadbridge Heath. Free taster session from 7pm. No advance booking necessary. Free coaching available. More info at horshamdistrictindoorbowlsclub.co.uk.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: West Hoathy and Carwley Down Circular, 9.6 miles with Paul J (07711 772853 on day). Meet at Vowels car park, Gravetye Estate, Vowels Lane, 10am.

TUESDAY SPRITUAL HEALING: With SNU accredited healer Lynn Thomas, 2.30pm-4.30pm, every Tuesday, £5, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

WALK: Meet 10am, Warnham Village Hall car park in Hollands Way, RH12 3RH, for a gentle 2+ mile HDC Health walk. 1-1½ hours. No dogs please. Emmy 01403 255517.

CONCERTS

THE BIG CHRIS BARBER BAND: 7.30pm, £23.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

THE RUTLES: £25, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613.

STAGE

AN EVENING WITH SIR ST JOHN-SCARPIA: £5-£7, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 9

COMEDY

THE NOISE NEXT DOOR: £9-£11, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Comedy Lock-in.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: On to The Downs From Seaford, 10 miles with Mike O’S 01323 872136. Meet at the Buckle car park, Seaford, 10am. welcome, £1 members, £3 visitors. Follow LHS on Facebook and Twitter.

CYCLE RIDE: Free guided cycle ride led by trained volunteers. Meet 10am outside Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre, Horsham. Easy starter-level off-road HDC ride on the Downs Link for adults only. Council bikes may be available. 2½-3½ hours. Info: Ian 07764 146338, ian.ford@horsham.gov.uk.

FUNDRAISER: An Evening of Photographs from the Archives of Edward Reeves fundraiser for Priory School, compered by Tom Reeves. Priory School, Lewes, 7.30pm. £3-£5.

LINDFIELD HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: 8pm, King Edward Hall, Lindfield. ‘Organic Growing’, a talk by Sandy Wansbury about the work of Africa Organics, which assists persons in remote African Villages to establish sustainable communities. All

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Around the Isle of Thorns, 4.3 miles with Judith 07899 992261. Meet at Churlwood car park on the A275, 6.30pm.

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: Researching Medal Awards for the Great War by Barry Langridge, 7.30pm in the Ventnor Hall, Blatchington Road, Hove.

TALK: Recording Everyday Lives. Join the Mass Observation staff team exploring their collection of diaries reflecting the thoughts and experiences of ordinary people from 1937 to the present day at The Keep, Falmer, 2.30pm £5.

GIGS

DEERHOOF AND STARGAZE: £15-£17.50, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. World premiere. Fringe event.

HARD RAIN: £15-£17.50, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Barb Jungr sings Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen.

LAMPLIGHT: Free, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. A night of singer, songwriters.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

SHANE FILAN: £33.50-£50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Love Always Tour. Support Andy Brown and Max Restaino.

THE MICHAEL JACKSON HISTORY SHOW: May 9, 7.30pm, £26, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220.

STAGE

ADAM: £11.25-£23.75, 8pm until May 12 (Sat 7pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

POETRY CAFE: Free, 8pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Open to all - performers and listeners.

WALK RIGHT BACK: £23, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Everly Brothers story.

THURSDAY, MAY 10

COMEDY

NOTFLIX: £9-£10, 9pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Musical comedy.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: A Jevington Jaunt, 5 miles with Lucie T 07928 666078 Meet at Jevington Church car park, 6.30pm.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: To The Manor Born, 5.25 miles with Judy 486756. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am. Or, Land And Sea, A Variety of Blues, 10.5 miles with Patience 01424 813106. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.15am.

HAYWARDS HEATH CERAMICS GROUP: Monthly meeting. Talk on ‘Bow 1747-1767 and “A” Mark’ by Peter White. Peter is a collector and lecturer on English, Scottish, Continental and Asian ceramics prior to 1800. He is also vice-president and treasurer of the Oriental Ceramic Society. Lecture in the Studio, Clair Hall, 10.35am. Doors open 9.45am with coffee served until 10.20am. Non-members are very welcome by prior arrangement with the membership secretary (01444 483372 or 414477), tickets £8. Info: hhcg.org.uk.

HORAM AND HEATHFIELD FLOWER CLUB: Demonstrator Christine Brazier ‘Shaken Not Stirred’, 7.30pm, Heathfield Community Centre, Sheepsetting Lane, Heathfield. Refreshments, raffle, sales table, visitors welcome £5. Info: 01435 408605.

PLANT SALE: The Bognor Friends of Chestnut Tree House hold their popular plant sale, starting at 10am. Coffee and homemade cakes. Entry 50p, St Mary’s Centre, Grassmere Close, Felpham, PO22 7NU. Info: Paula, 01243 584843.

Seaford Community Cinema: Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane, 7pm, ‘NT Live Macbeth’, cert 15. Tickets £13.50, £12.50, £8. Available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, 01323 897426.

WALK: Meet 10am, National Trust car park on Ranmore Common Road, RH5 6SR. 5-mile HDC walk on woodland and farm tracks within remote wooded valleys around the Polesden Lacey Estate. Some inclines. Note: There is a parking charge for non-NT members. 2¼ hours. Geoff 01403 258180.

GIGS

CAJUN COUNTRY REVIVAL: £12, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets available on 01892 533493.

ELO AGAIN: £23.50-£25.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Return To The Blue Tour.

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

JOOLS HOLLAND: £34.50-£45, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Jools Holland and His Rhythm and Blues Band.

MATANA ROBERTS AND KELLY JAYNE JONES: £4-£10, 7.45pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Plus support, Goitt.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Cock Inn, Southwater, Horsham, 8pm.

THE RUTLES: £22.50, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

THIS IS KIT AND STARGAZE: £15-£18.50, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Fringe event.

VESPER WALK: £10, 7.15pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

YOU WIN AGAIN: £24.50, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Celebrating the music of The Bee Gees.

STAGE

FORBIDDEN NIGHTS: 8pm, £21.50-£24.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

I REMEMBER YOU: £16.50, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Frank Ifield and Friends.

NT LIVE – MACBETH: £12-£14, 7pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000.

OPEN STAGE NIGHT: Free, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Open to all.

THE NATURE OF FORGETTING: £10-£15.50, 7.30pm and May 6 (Sat mat 2.30pm) Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. A piece about what is left when memory has gone.

THE YEOMEN OF THE GUARD: £16, 7.45pm until May 13 (Thurs/Sat/Sun mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Eastbourne Gilbert and Sullivan Society.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Dementia-Friendly Screening: Carmen Jones (U) Fri 11.00. Kids’ Club: Early Man (PG) Sat 10.30. Brighton Festival: The Blood Of A Poet + Performance (15) Sun 1.00. Vintage Sundays: The Touch (15) Sun 9.00. Ourscreen: The Matrix (15) Mon 9.00. NT Live: Macbeth (2018) (15) Thu 7.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Avengers: Infinity War (12A) Fri 4.30, 7.40; Sat, Sun & Mon 1.00, 4.30, 7.40; Tue & Wed 5.00, 8.00; Thu 4.30, 8.00. Avengers: Infinity War – 3D (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 8.00. The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Thu 4.00; Tue & Wed 5.15, 8.30. Sherlock Gnomes (U) Sat, Sun & Mon 1.30. NT Live: Macbeth (15) Thu 7.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Fri 1.00, 6.00; Sat 3.15, 6.00; Sun 5.00, 8.00; Mon 1.00, 3.30, 8.30; Tue 12.45, 5.45; Wed 12.15, 4.45; Thu 12.00, 4.30.

Ghost Stories (15) Fri 3.45; Sat 8.45; Mon 6.15; Thu 2.30. Custody (15) Fri 8.45; Sat 1.00; Tue 3.30. Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist (15) Sun 12.00; Wed 2.45. Royal Opera House: Manon (15) Sun 2.00. Fantastic Mr Fox (PG) Tue 8.30. NT Live: Macbeth (15) Thu 7.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Call Me By Your Name (15) Fri 8.00. NT Live: Macbeth (15) Thu 7.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film May 14.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Funny Cow (15) 2.10, 8.10. The Leisure Seeker (15) 2.05 (not Sat, Sun & Mon); 5.05. A Quiet Place (15) 8.05. Darkest Hour (PG) Fri & Tue-Thu 5.10. Peter Rabbit (PG) Sat, Sun & Mon 2.05. The Greatest Showman (PG) Sat, Sun & Mon 5.10.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Avengers: Infinity War (12A) 1.00, 4.30, 8.00. The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Fri 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sat & Mon 5.15, 8.15; Sun 5.00, 7.50; Tue & Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Thu 1.00, 3.50. Rampage (12A) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 6.00; Sun 5.50. I Feel Pretty (12A) 3.25, 8.35 (not Sun); Sun 3.15, 8.15. Kids Crew: Coco (PG) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: Ferdinand (U) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: Early Man (PG) Sat 10.10. Duck Duck Goose (PG) Sat 12.35; Sun & Mon 12.45. Peter Rabbit (PG) Sat & Mon 12.55; Sun 12.50. Sherlock Gnomes (U) Sat, Sun & Mon 2.50. NT Live: Macbeth (15) Thu 7.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Ready Player One (12A) Fri 7.45; Sat & Sun 2.15, 7.45. Darkest Hour (PG) Mon & Tue 7.45; Wed 2.15, 7.45; Thu 2.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film May 16.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun 8.15; Tue 5.15, 8.15; Thu 1.00, 4.00. Avengers: Infinity War (12A) Fri, Sat & Wed 1.15, 4.45, 8.00; Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu 4.45, 8.00. Sherlock Gnomes (U) Sat 10.15, 10.45; Sun 5.15; Mon 12.30, 1.15, 2.45, 5.00. The Greatest Showman: Sing-A-Long (PG) Mon 7.30. NT Live: Macbeth (15) Thu 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): NT Live: Macbeth (15) Thu 7.00.

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Avengers: Infinity Wars (12A) Fri 2.00, 5.00, 7.50; Sat 2.00, 8.00; Sun 1.45, 5.00, 8.00; Mon & Wed 2.15, 8.15; Tue 1.30, 5.00, 8.15; Thu 1.00, 4.45, 8.00. Avengers: Infinity War – 3D (12A) Fri 5.30; Sat 5.00; Mon Wed 5.15. Lean On Pete (15) Fri 5.15, 8.30; Sat 5.15, 8.15; Sun 5.30, 8.15; Mon 5.30, 8.30; Tue 5.45, 8.30; Wed 5.30, 8.30; Thu 2.00, 4.15. Beast (15) Fri-Tue 8.45; Wed 3.00; Thu 5.45. Funny Cow (15) Fri & Mon 6.15; Sat 6.30; Sun 4.30; Tue 3.30; Wed 12.15, 5.45; Thu 3.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Tue 12.00. The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Fri 3.00; Sat, Mon & Tue 2.30; Sun 2.00; Wed 2.45; Thu 1.00. Let The Sunshine In (15) Fri 4.15; Sat 1.45; Sun 6.45; Mon 4.00, 6.15; Wed 12.45. A Fistful Of Dynamite (12A) Sun 2.00. Tomboy (U) Wed 8.00. His Girl Friday (U) Wed 8.00. NT Live: Macbeth (12A) 7.00. My Bicycle (tbc) Sat 4.00. Duck Duck Goose (PG) Sat 11.00; Sun 11.30; Relaxed 11.45.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Fri 1.45, 6.05, 8.30; Sat 3.30, 6.10; Sun 7.00; Mon 2.00, 7.00; Tue & Wed 3.30, 8.30; Thu 1.45, 4.15. Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri 4.10; Sun & Mon 12.00. Ready Player One (12A) Sat 8.35; Sun & Mon 4.20. The Greatest Showman – Sing-A-Long (PG) Sun 2.00. Love, Simon (12A) Tue & Wed 6.10. NT Live: Macbeth (15) Thu 7.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (No films this week.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Kills On Wheels (15) Fri 7.30. NT Live: Macbeth (15) Thu 7.00.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Avengers: Infinity War (12A) Fri & Sun 11.00, 2.15, 5.15, 5.30, 8.15, 8.20; Sat 11.15, 2.15, 2.30, 5.15, 5.30, 8.15, 8.20; Mon 10.45, 2.15, 3.25, 5.15, 8.15; Tue & Wed 2.10, 5.30, 8.15; Thu 2.10, 5.30, 8.15; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Fri 11.15, 2.20, 5.50, 8.30; Sat 5.50, 8.30; Sun 10.45, 5.50, 8.30; Mon 11.00, 1.40, 6.00, 8.30; Tue, Wed & Thu 2.20, 5.45, 8.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Sherlock Gnomes (U) Sat 11.15, 12.20, 2.00, 3.55; Sun 10.30, 12.20, 2.00, 3.55; Mon 10.30, 12.20, 1.30, 4.10. Skid Row Marathon (12A) Wed 8.15. Saturday Morning Movie: Early Man (PG) Sat 10.30. Royal Opera House Encore: Manon (12A) Sun 2.00. Royal Shakespeare Company Encore: Macbeth (15) Mon 7.00. Opera Italia: Don Pasquale (12A) Tue 7.30. NT Live: Macbeth (15) Thu 7.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Avengers: Infinity War (12A) Fri 1.00, 4.30, 8.00; Sat & Sun 10.20, 12.30, 4.30, 8.00; Mon 10.15, 12.40, 4.30, 8.00; Tue 11.45, 4.30, 7.45; Wed 12.00, 7.45; Thu 1.00, 4.25. Avengers: Infinity War – 3D (12A) Wed 4.25; Thu 7.45. I Feel Pretty (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 8.30; Sat & Sun 5.55, 8.30; Wed 6.00. Parent & Baby Screening: Avengers: Infinity War (12A) Tue 12.00.Sherlock Gnomes (U) Sat & Sun 10.00, 1.40, 3.45; Mon 10.00, 1.30, 3.40. Skid Row Marathon (12A) Wed 8.30. The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Fri & Thu 12.15, 3.00, 5.45; Mon 5.45; Tue 3.00, 5.45; Wed 12.30, 3.15.

Connaught (01903 206206): Avengers: Infinity War (12A) Fri & Sat 1.15, 4.30, 7.45; Sun 10.00, 1.45, 4.30, 7.45; Mon 10.00, 1.30, 4.45, 8.00; Tue & Wed 2.00, 5.15, 8.30; Thu 3.00. The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Fri 10.30; Sun 8.30; Mon 5.15; Tue & Wed 11.15, 2.45, 5.30. Sherlock Gnomes (U) Sat 11.00; Sun 12.00, 2.00, 4.00; Mon 1.15, 3.15. Autism Friendly Screening: Sherlock Gnomes (U) Sun 10.15. The Leisure Seeker (15) Sun 6.00; Tue & Wed 12.00; Thu 12.30. Silver Screen: The Leisure Seeker (15) Mon 11.00. A Quiet Place (15) Mon 8.00; Tue & Wed 8.15. NT Live: Macbeth (15) Thu 7.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

