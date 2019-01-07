Family fun at The Hawth, Crawley: Seven shows that the kids will love

There’s plenty of family fun to be had at The Hawth, Crawley, this spring with shows for all ages.

Sourpuss is in the studio on February 9 (11am).

A spokesperson said: “Sourpuss is a very grumpy, ginger cat. Shut out of the house he feels lost and confused, but the garden soon intrigues him. Watch his journey of discovery, learning the secrets of the great outdoors.”

There will be a free puppet making workshop for ticket holders at 11.45am.

Alice In Wonderland takes place on Saturday, February 23 (11am, 1pm and 3pm).

“Let’s All Dance returns with this fabulous family favourite. Stunning dancing, much-loved characters and super costumes bring the tale to life in this magical production. Suitable for all, especially 2-11 year olds and children with special needs.”

Room on the Broom is in the theatre on March 19 (1.30pm, 4.30pm) and March 20 (1.30pm, relaxed 10.30am).

“Join the witch and her cat on their mission to defeat the dragon in Tall Stories’ magical, musical adaptation of the classic picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.”

After that, WOW! It’s Night Time is in the studio on March 30 (11am).

“The curious little owl is back, and this time she’s ready to discover the wonders of night-time, from the big, bright moon to the bats in the sky and the foxes deep in the forest. But where are all the other owls?”

A couple of days later AniMalcolm offers a funny musical from the award-winning Story Pocket (April 1, 6.30pm). This energetic show combines physical theatre, puppetry and the company’s superb storytelling style to bring David Baddiel’s magical comic tale to life. It will be suitable for ages five and up.

Then Milkshake! Live – Milkshake Monkey’s Musical heads to The Hawth’s theatre on April 10 (12pm and 3.30pm).

In the show Milkshake Monkey can’t wait to put on a spectacular new musical. But he’s hit by stage fright and his favourite Milkshake friends have to help him.

We’re Going On A Bear Hunt, based on the picture book by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxbury, will be at the venue on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 7-8.

To find out about the other family shows at The Hawth, and to purchase tickets, call 01293 553636 or visit www.hawth.co.uk.

