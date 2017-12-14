Family show in Russian and English at Crawley’s Hawth this weekend

The Treasure Island GB Community Interest Company is staging a dual-language family show at Crawley’s Hawth this weekend.

The play will be performed in both English and Russian on Saturday, December 16 (5pm), and Sunday, December 17 (3pm).

The plot involves a shady Russian businessman, who sends his children off to an expensive English boarding school.

But when they get there, things are not quite as they seem.

The fearsome but stupid headmaster has an evil money-making plan.

Will he succeed or will the children stop him?

The show features dancing, songs and witty dialogue in both Russian and English.

It concludes with an appearance by Father Frost, the Russian Santa Claus, who will be handing out presents.

Tickets are £11 for adults and £12.50 for children (includes a present).

Call the box office on 01293 553636 or visit www.hawth.co.uk

